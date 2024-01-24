Manakin

I am revisiting my previous thesis on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) following the close of 2023 and the related inflation news from Turkey.

In my previous analysis, I rated Turkcell a buy for the following reasons:

Postpaid growth, on both rate and volume, outperformed my expectations in Q2.

Overall revenue outpaced inflation by nearly double while profitability also improved.

Despite the Lira continuing to devalue, Turkcell actually improved its FX position.

Valuation multiples were depressed relative to peers.

Since publication, Turkcell is up 8.37%, two percentage points behind the S&P 500 (up 22.01% from my first buy recommendation in Q1, five percentage points ahead of S&P 500).

As inflation has started to rise again in Turkey, I wanted to take another look at Turkcell and its ability to cope.

Despite the increase in inflation, the business continues to have room to cover cost growth without digging into profitability. Newer (and higher-margin) businesses, such as digital services and payment services, are growing faster than core, which is likely to drive margin expansion beyond inflation management. And DCF low-medium-high analyses running scenarios for inflation mitigation yield a price target of $5.50 to $6.20, providing a comfortable margin of safety.

With the above in mind, I continue to rate Turkcell a buy while evaluating future earnings growth versus inflation.

Business Has Room To Absorb Inflation

After easing over the summer to the 30-40% range, inflation in Turkey quickly jumped back to the mid-60% range by the end of the year with no forecasted end in sight.

Thus far, Turkcell has been able to mitigate the majority of inflation through pricing increases, as shown in this analysis of ARPU vs inflation. Also, note that Turkcell has outperformed its unnamed competitors. These are likely Vodafone and Turk Telecom, which I have previously analyzed against Turkcell.

This gives management credibility to navigate inflation, but I wanted to see if they had room to absorb additional inflation impacts.

The good news is that I believe they do. From a revenue standpoint, every business unit over-delivered on growth relative to both annual inflation and monthly inflation.

Not only did revenue growth outpace inflation, but margins actually expanded during this same time. G&A and salaries were well controlled below inflation levels and the company saw a benefit from lower energy and interconnection expenses.

Analysts spent a lot of time on inflation in the most recent earnings call, understandably. Management noted that they have rolled out inflationary pricing across most accounts, whereby consumer prices adjust automatically for inflation. Most critically, this pricing structure is set up for 2024 as well.

Based on the data above and current business trends, I feel that Turkcell could sustain inflation in the 70-80% range if need be without significant deterioration to financials.

Margin Expansion Likely On Business Mix Alone

Inflation aside, growth in new businesses is likely to drive margin expansion as the high-margin digital and service businesses drive a larger share of business.

In 2022, new strategic businesses accounted for 15% of overall revenue. Year-to-date, in 2023, that has grown to 17%, and the growth is accelerating.

Year-to-date in 2023, the overall business has run at a margin just north of 37%. Compare that to the tech service business Paycell, which not only grew revenue at 112% but also expanded margins across the year from 45% to 49%.

Similarly, Digital Services are up 103% year-over-year. Unfortunately, Turkcell doesn't break our margins for this business, but we can proxy using similar companies. According to a study from Uanataca, the average margin of a digitized telecom is 43% which provides upside to today's margin of 37%.

I believe that margin expansion from new businesses provides an additional hedge against inflation impacts on profitability.

Comfortable Margin Of Safety On Valuation

Given the inflationary environment, I ran three DCF scenarios in constant currency, adjusting margin to expand, stay constant, or contract.

I made the following assumptions:

3% long-run growth, a conservative assumption as Turkey's Telecom market is expected to grow at 4.43% over the next five years.

10% discount rate as an established, mature telecom with a long history and strong financing.

Management guidance delivered for 2023.

For the mid-case, I assumed even revenue and cost growth with no margin expansion. That case yields a price target of $5.90.

For the low-case, I assumed expense growth outpaced revenue growth by 1 percentage point. That case yields a price target of $5.50.

For the high-case, I assumed revenue growth outpaced expense growth by 1 percentage point (note that this more closely represents 2023 performance). That case yields a price target of $6.20.

The quant rating is similarly bullish with a strong buy rating, and all ratings at buy or higher.

Downside Risk

The biggest risk to Turkcell is the persistent inflation in Turkey. While I believe this risk is well mitigated, increased operating costs, increased interest rates, or consumers balking at price increases as their own income is stretched could deteriorate margins more than expected.

Another downside risk for Turkcell is the devaluation of the Turkish Lira. Currency devaluation can have a twofold impact on Turkcell. Firstly, it increases the cost of imported equipment and technology. Secondly, foreign-denominated debt may be harder to pay off, deteriorating cash flow.

Furthermore, geopolitical risks in the region, including political instability and regional conflicts, could pose additional threats. Turkcell operates in a geopolitically sensitive area and must navigate these risks carefully to maintain its market position and financial stability.

Verdict

Turkcell has shown the potential to absorb additional inflation impacts without significantly affecting its financial health. Revenue growth in all business units surpassed both annual and monthly inflation rates, and margins expanded due to well-managed expenses. The company's strategy of inflationary pricing, set up for 2024, and its mix of high-margin digital and service businesses provide a hedge against inflation impacts on profitability.

Under three DCF scenarios considering different margin outcomes, the price targets for Turkcell range from $5.50 to $6.20. The quant rating is bullish, supporting a buy or higher rating.

The main risks for Turkcell include the ongoing high inflation in Turkey, which could lead to increased operational costs and interest rates, impacting margins more than expected. The devaluation of the Turkish Lira also poses a risk by increasing the cost of imported technology and making foreign-denominated debt more challenging to manage. Additionally, geopolitical risks in the region could affect the company's stability and market position.

Given these factors, I maintain a buy rating for Turkcell, considering its ability to manage inflationary pressures, promising growth in high-margin businesses, and the comfortable margin of safety in valuation.