Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nidec Corporation (NJDCY) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.21K Followers

Nidec Corporation (OTCPK:NJDCY) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call January 24, 2023 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Akinobu Samura - SVP & CFO

Shigenobu Nagamori - Founder, Chairman & CEO

Mitsuya Kishida - EVP & Executive GM, Automotive Motor & Electronic Control Business Unit

Conference Call Participants

Daiki Takayama - Goldman Sachs Group

Manabu Akizuki - Nomura Securities

Takayuki Naito - Citigroup

Operator

Now we would like to start the presentation on Nidec Corporation Financial Results of the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. First, please make sure to turn off your mobile phone or switch it to silent mode. Thank you.

Presenting the company's financial results are as follows: Mr. Shigenobu Nagamori, Group Representative Director, Chairman and CEO. Mr. Hiroshi Kobe, Representative Director, President and COO. Mr. Mitsuya Kishida, Executive Vice President and Executive GM of Nidec's Automotive or AMEC business unit. Mr. Akinobu Samura, Senior Vice President and CFO. And Mr. Teruaki Urago, General Manager of IR Department. That is all.

In today's presentation, these executives representing Nidec Corporation will provide you with an outlook and the details of the company's financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2023. Then the floor will be opened for questions. If you have any questions on the presentation, please kindly wait until then. This presentation will be over by at 6:00 p.m. Thank you. Now Mr. Samura will give you a presentation on his part. Mr. Samura, please.

Akinobu Samura

This is Samura speaking. I'm the CFO of Nidec Corporation. I'd like to give an update outline of financial results of our company. Please turn to Slide 3. These are the 3 major points that I'd like to cover in my presentation here. First of all, our company has been under operation smoothly as planned. In all of these topics as you can see here, we are standing at

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About NJDCY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NJDCY

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.