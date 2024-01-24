Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

LG Display Co Ltd (LPL) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 24, 2024 11:50 AM ETLG Display Co., Ltd. (LPL) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.21K Followers

LG Display Co Ltd (NYSE:LPL) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript January 24, 2024 ET

Company Participants

Suk Heo - Head of IR Division & Director

Sung-Hyun Kim - Senior VP, CFO & Inside Director

Conference Call Participants

Dongwon Kim - KB Securities

Sung Eun Kim - Meritz Securities

Kyuha Lee - NH Investment & Securities

Won Suk Chung - HI Investment & Securities

Operator

Good morning, and good evening. First of all, thank you all for joining this conference call. And now we will begin the conference of the Fiscal Year 2023 Fourth Quarter Earnings Results by LG Display. This conference will start with a presentation followed by a divisional Q&A session. [Operator Instructions]

Now we shall commence the presentation on the Fiscal Year 2023 Fourth Quarter Earnings Results by LG Display.

Suk Heo

Good afternoon. This is Brian Heo in charge of LG Display's IR. On behalf of the company, let me thank all the participants at this conference call. Today, I'm joined by the CFO, Sung-Hyun Kim; Seung Min Lim, Senior Vice President of Corporate Planning; Keuk Sang Kwon, Vice President of Auto Marketing; Ki-Yong Lee [ph], in charge of Business Intelligence; Sung Joon Bae [ph], in charge of Large Display Marketing; Won Jae Lee [ph], in charge of Medium Display Marketing and Myoung-Kyu Kim [ph], in charge of Small Display marketing.

The conference call will be conducted in both Korean and English. Please refer to the provisional earnings release today or the IR Events section in the company's website for more details on the financial results of Q4, 2023.

Before we begin the presentation, please take a moment to read the disclaimer.

Please note that today's results are based on consolidated IFRS standards prepared for your benefit and have not yet been audited by an outside auditor.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About LPL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LPL

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.