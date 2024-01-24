Michael Vi

One of China’s biggest online marketplaces, JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), has seen its stock drop 64.5% in the past year and it's firmly on the downward trajectory with a 20% fall in January so far. It’s now trading at multi-year lows (see chart below) as revenue growth has slowed down to a crawl after years of double-digit increases.

Price Chart (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Why is the price falling?

As disappointing as this is, the decline needs to be seen in a larger context of the underperformance of Chinese stocks in general in the past year. The Shanghai Composite (SHCOMP) has lost 15% and the Hang Seng (HSI) is down by 32% in the past year. By comparison, the S&P 500 (SP500) and Japan’s Nikkei (NKY:IND) are up by double digits and despite the weak European economy, even the STOXX Europe 600 index (STOXX) has seen a slight increase (see chart below).

China's stock market performance v/s key international stock markets (Source: Seeking Alpha)

China’s slowing economy

There are valid reasons for the stock market slump for Chinese companies, and that includes JD. The slowing growth of the economy is one of the main reasons. The post-lockdown bounce back didn't quite live up to its promise. At 5.2%, China's growth in 2023 was on point with the government’s target but slower than pre-pandemic growth.

Even before COVID-19, growth was already slowing down, which is to be expected going by the size of the economy, but the latest number is a decline from even these previous figures (see chart below). And this is despite a low base from the previous year. Further, China is expected to grow even slower, at 4.5%, this year.

China, Annual GDP Growth (Source: Trading Economics)

However, it's worth mentioning that retail sales grew by 7.2% in 2023, which isn’t too bad (see Point 4 of the link). This, then indicates that there’s more to the JD story than just China’s slowing down.

Rising competition

This brings me to the next point. Competition for JD is heating up as well, from the likes of Temu owner PDD Holdings (PDD). Unlike Alibaba (BABA) and JD, PDD actually had a good year in terms of its stock price (see chart below), racing ahead of Alibaba to become the biggest Chinese online marketplace by market cap.

1y Price Returns for Key Chinese Retailers (Source: Seeking Alpha)

PDD’s superior performance underpins its stock rise. Its revenue growth of 19.4% in USD terms for the trailing twelve months [TTM] compares positively to Alibaba’s 1.3% and JD’s flat sales putting it ahead. Further, PDD’s 22.9% margin is not only far ahead of the 14.7% for Alibaba, but almost 10x the 2.5% for JD.

Why the price could rise

However, it isn’t all lost for JD. It has changes coming which might just turn it around and after seeing the stock decline for the past year, its market multiples look attractive.

Strategic changes

JD's changes started at the beginning of 2023 in response to its sagging performance, as the company saw revenue growth slow down to 9.9%, far below the 10-year average of 39.3%. It has spelled out changes including underlining lower prices as a focus for the next three years.

This can of course prop up the much needed revenue growth, but price cuts can impact margins, which are already not competitive compared with either Alibaba or PDD.

There's a likelihood that there may well be cost cuts to this end. JD has mentioned being bloated, which could imply layoffs going forward, but whether that happens or how far it impacts margins remains to be seen, especially since the development comes along with reports of the company actually doubling salaries for some of its workforce.

That said, the company’s recognition of the challenges and steps to meet them offer some hope of better times for now.

Winning against Alibaba

Also, in a positive development, the company had a court verdict delivered in its favour and against Alibaba last month. Charged with the unfair market practice of getting merchants to choose between the two platforms, Alibaba now has to pay USD 141 million to JD. The sum itself isn’t small, at 9.4% of the company’s net income in 2022. But more important than the monetary compensation is the potential opportunity for accessing merchants that can boost JD's sales.

Encouraging outlook, competitive market multiples

After expectations of flat revenues in 2023, analysts are also positive about the company’s revenue growth in 2024, seeing an increase of 7.6% in USD terms.

They also see an EPS increase of 9.7%, which might be a softening from the forecast 17.7% increase in 2023, but JD's forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio at 6.6x does look attractive compared to peers. BABA has a forward P/E of a slightly higher 7.1x for its financial year ending March 2025 and PDD is way higher for 2024 than both at 19.7x.

What next?

There’s good justification for PDD’s higher P/E compared to JD, considering the gap in their financial performances. And it would be wishful thinking to expect that JD is likely to see the same premium anytime soon. Unlike PDD, which has an international footprint, JD is China focused, which puts it in a relatively vulnerable place if consumer spending slows down this year along with a broader economic cooling off.

Already, JD is expected to see flat sales for the full year 2023. Its margins are also underwhelming despite China’s deflationary environment and a contraction in its own costs. Still, there’s something to look forward to this year, in terms of the impact of its strategic changes that include lower prices and potential cost cuts.

How far these changes show up in its performance remains to be seen, however. If revenue growth comes at the cost of even smaller margins, the stock might not see the hoped-for upside. At this point, it’s best to wait and see the impact of these changes. I’m going with a Hold rating on JD.com.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.