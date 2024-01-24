Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Trustmark Corporation (TRMK) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 24, 2024 12:05 PM ETTrustmark Corporation (TRMK) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.21K Followers

Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call January 24, 2024 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Joey Rein - Director of Corporate Strategy

Duane Dewey - President and CEO

Barry Harvey - Chief Credit and Operations Officer

Tom Owens - Chief Financial Officer

Tom Chambers - Chief Accounting Officer

Conference Call Participants

Graham Dick - Piper Sandler

Gary Tenner - D.A. Davidson

Catherine Mealor - KBW

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Trustmark Corporation's Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation this morning, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce Mr. Joey Rein, Director of Corporate Strategy at Trustmark.

Joey Rein

Good morning. I'd like to remind everyone that a copy of our fourth quarter earnings release, as well as the slide presentation that will be discussed on our call this morning, are available on the Investor Relations section of our website at trustmark.com. During the course of our call, management may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and we would like to caution you that these forward-looking statements may differ materially from the actual results due to a number of risks and uncertainties, which are outlined in our earnings release, as well as our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. At this time, I'd like to introduce Duane Dewey, President and CEO of Trustmark.

Duane Dewey

Thank you, Joey and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us this morning. With me are Tom Owens, our Chief Financial Officer; Barry Harvey, our Chief Credit and Operations Officer; and Tom Chambers, our Chief Accounting Officer.

We at Trustmark are very pleased

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About TRMK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TRMK

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.