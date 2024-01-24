Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Blackstone Mortgage: 0.8X Book Value, 12% Yield, 130% Dividend Coverage

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
22.29K Followers

Summary

  • Blackstone Mortgage Trust offers a stable 12% yield and potential appreciation for dividend investors.
  • The mortgage REIT owns a sizable portfolio of real estate-related senior loans, with a focus on offices and multi-family properties.
  • Despite headwinds in the office market, Blackstone Mortgage's portfolio has proven to be resilient, with a high performing-loan ratio and strong dividend coverage.
  • Shares are trading at a 20% discount to book which seems overdone.

Words real estate placed over cubes 3d rendering

Kostrikina Myroslava

Dividend investors with a desire to earn a stable 12% yield on their invested capital and potentially benefit from appreciation as well may want to consider mortgage REIT Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT). The mortgage REIT owns

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
22.29K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of STWD, BXMT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (7)

m
michaelccoen
Today, 2:23 PM
Comments (10)
There must be a similar problem in the other commercial MReits as well?
r
rcray
Today, 1:50 PM
Comments (1.35K)
People should read the Muddy Waters short report. BXMT has loans which are going bad and many others which will not be able to refinance (BXMT's business model is making short term, maybe 3 year, loans for developers building new buildings or reworking old ones). The loans are mostly floating rate but the borrowers' interest rate caps and hedges are rolling off and they can't afford new ones. There is a lot of risk here.
m
michaelccoen
Today, 1:45 PM
Comments (10)
What about the short interest from Muddy Waters?
N
Neo110
Today, 1:35 PM
Comments (9)
Good luck with the roll of the dice. Will be ready to takeout the panic sellers at $15.00 later this year!!
rickevantodd profile picture
rickevantodd
Today, 1:17 PM
Comments (3.89K)
Good summary. I am counting on the BX magic long-term to get back to whole. I bought in years ago around $30 forbwhat was, at the time, a nice 8% yield. As long as the dividend is being paid I’m staying with it.
b
bluesbuff2
Today, 1:30 PM
Comments (35)
@rickevantodd Me too.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BXMT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on BXMT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BXMT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.