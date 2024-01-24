Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Textron Inc. (TXT) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 24, 2024 12:09 PM ETTextron Inc. (TXT) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.21K Followers

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript January 24, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Rosenberg - VP of IR

Scott Donnelly - Chairman and CEO

Frank Connor - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Sheila Kahyaoglu - Jefferies

Peter Arment - Baird

David Strauss - Barclays

Jason Gursky - Citi

Noah Poponak - Goldman Sachs

Myles Walton - Wolfe Research

Robert Stallard - Vertical Research

Seth Seifman - JPMorgan

Kristine Liwag - Morgan Stanley

George Shapiro - Shapiro Research

Pete Skibitski - Alembic Global

Cai von Rumohr - TD Cowen

Doug Harned - Bernstein

Gavin Parsons - UBS

Operator

Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Textron Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This conference is being recorded for digital replay and will be available after 10 a.m. Eastern Time today through January 24, 2025 at midnight. You may access the replay service by dialing (866) 207-1041 and enter the access code 4065507.

I would now like to turn the conference over to David Rosenberg, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

David Rosenberg

Thanks, Leah, and good morning, everyone. Before we begin, I'd like to mention we will be discussing future estimates and expectations during our call today. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risk factors, which are detailed in our SEC filings and also in today's press release. On the call today, we have Scott Donnelly, Textron's Chairman and CEO, and Frank Connor, our Chief Financial Officer. Our earnings call presentation can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website.

Revenues in the quarter were $3.9 billion, up $3.6 billion in last year's fourth quarter. Segment profit in the quarter was $384 million, up $78 million from the fourth quarter of

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About TXT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TXT

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.