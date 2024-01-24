Nature, food, landscape, travel

Conference season is in full swing. Companies are ditching the snow and cold for mild breezes and flashy lights. People are taking to the skies and casinos are busy. What’s more, consumers continue to spend. These are all tailwinds for the Casinos and Gaming industry, but firms with significant exposure to Macau face risks, though its casino revenue surged 334% last year.

I have a buy rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). I see significant uncertainty with its Macau assets, and the firm is generally less correlated to the relatively strong economic trends at home, but the stock appears cheap on several valuation metrics. All eyes will be on LVS’s Q4 2023 earnings numbers to be released tonight while the technical situation shows some risks.

US air travel (TSA total traveler throughput in million passengers a day) 7-day average 8.1% above 2019 level

Giovanni Staunovo

According to Bank of America Global Research, Las Vegas Sands is a hotel, gaming, and resort development company that owns the Venetian Resort, the Palazzo, and the Sands Expo Convention Center in Las Vegas. The company also owns the Sands Macao, Venetian Macao, Four Seasons Macao, Parisian, and Sands Cotai Central in Macau, as well as Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

The Nevada-based $37 billion market cap Casinos and Gaming industry company within the Consumer Discretionary sector trades at an elevated 26.0 forward non-GAAP price-to-earnings ratio and pays a low 0.8% trailing 12-month dividend yield as of January 23, 2024. Ahead of earnings due out tonight, shares trade with a moderate 38% implied volatility percentage while short interest on the stock is material at 4.7%.

Data from Option Research & Technology Services (ORATS) show an implied stock price swing of 5.6% post earnings when analyzing the at-the-money straddle expiring soonest after the reporting date. The company has beaten bottom-line estimates in the last three quarters, while shares have traded higher post-earnings in six of the previous seven instances. The consensus estimates for the quarter are an EPS of $0.61 (a significant increase of 421.1% year-over-year) and a revenue of $2.9 billion (a substantial growth of 157.1% year-over-year).

LVS: A 5.6% Expected Earnings Move, Rising Profits YoY

ORATS

Back in October, LVS reported in-line EPS numbers. $0.55 of non-GAAP Q3 per-share profits was paired with a 177% jump in quarterly revenue, beating the Wall Street consensus estimate by $80 million. EBITDA came in at $1.12 billion, also above expectations. Despite a slightly lower gross gaming revenue market share in Macau, LVS saw favorable trends with improved Macau margins and flow-through. The management team also authorized a $2.0 billion stock repurchase program through Nov. 3, 2025.

Key risks include a tepid recovery in Macau and growth in Singapore while weakness in some of the company’s new assets, along with higher capex, could pressure profitability.

On valuation, analysts at BofA see earnings having fallen sharply in 2023, down from $2.61 of non-GAAP EPS in 2022 to $1.97. Per-share profits are expected to snap back strongly this year with continued growth in the out year. The current consensus estimate, per Seeking Alpha, reveals $2.77 operating EPS in ‘24 and $3.24 in ‘25. Sales growth is seen increasing to $10 billion in 2023 with slower growth over the coming quarters.

Dividends, meanwhile, are forecast to rise toward $1 per share on an annualized basis, so the yield should improve from paltry levels currently. With solid free cash flow growth ahead, LVS appears to be righting the ship after a volatile last several years within the industry. Moreover, its NTM EV/EBITDA ratio is significantly below that of the broader market.

Las Vegas Sands: Earnings, Valuation, Dividend Yield, Free Cash Flow Forecasts

BofA Global Research

If we assume normalized non-GAAP EPS of $2.90 over the coming year and apply a 20x multiple, then shares should be near $58. I assert an above-sector P/E ratio is warranted given solid earnings growth through next year, but I am cautious about assuming a high 26x multiple (where it is currently) due to macro risks with its China exposure.

LVS: Mixed Valuation Metrics, Robust EPS Growth Expected

Seeking Alpha

Compared to its peers, LVS features a poor valuation rating, though some of the company’s historical valuation metrics are distorted due to the effects of the pandemic. What is clear, however, is that LVS features a high growth potential over the quarters to come while profitability trends, including the firm’s free cash flow, are positive. Share-price momentum is soft, however, and I will detail key technical price points to monitor later in the article. Finally, EPS revisions over the last three months have been mixed, making tonight's EPS report all the more important.

Competitor Analysis

Seeking Alpha

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show a confirmed Q4 2023 earnings date of Wednesday, January 24 AMC. The management team held a conference call immediately after the numbers hit the tape. You can listen live here.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

The Technical Take

With an intriguing valuation and accelerating free cash flow, but geographical risks, LVS has a mixed chart. Notice in the graph below that shares are confined to a trading range between $44 and $54. This $10 zone frustrates both the bulls and bears, and it’s made more pivotal from a long-term 200-day moving average that is trending lower, currently just above $53. So, there’s obvious resistance.

With support about 10% under the latest price, patience is prudent in this case. An encouraging sign, however, is seen in the RSI momentum oscillator at the top of the chart – it is holding an uptrend line, and technicians generally assert that momentum is a leading indicator or price. LVS has a history of printing rounded bottoms and tops. Each occurred in the last three years, so a new trend may take a long time to develop.

Overall, the chart is somewhat weak. LVS features relative weakness to both the Consumer Discretionary sector and the S&P 500, which are negative signs.

Las Vegas Sands: Emerging Trading Range, Improving RSI Momentum

The Bottom Line

LVS has its macro risks, no doubt about it. Price action is also challenged. Still, the valuation appears attractive in my view, leading to my buy rating.