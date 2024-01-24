Justin Sullivan

The new EV - codename 'Redwood' - is described as a compact crossover. (0:15) AT&T earnings outlook raises concerns. (2:41) Chipotle aims new benefits at Gen Z employees ahead of burrito season. (3:55)

Our top story so far

Tesla (TSLA) plans to start production of a new electric vehicle model aimed at the mass market. That’s what sources tell Reuters.

The new EV has the codename "Redwood" and is expected to be manufactured as early as the middle part of 2025 based on bids sent to suppliers.

The mass-market vehicle, described as a compact crossover, could see weekly production of 10,000 vehicles. Elon Musk teased a $25,000 mass market model in the past, but there is no indication yet on the pricing for Redwood.

The company reportedly broke down a Honda Civic to study how to manufacture cheaper vehicles. The new architecture used for the Redwood EV is also expected to be used for future Tesla models.

Tesla will report Q4 earnings after the closing bell on Wednesday. Key topics will include the production guidance for 2024, the trajectory of margins, and tech updates on AI, self-driving and robotics. Wildcards in the mix include potential confirmation of a new model or a Gigafactory unveiling.

In today’s trading

Stocks are sticking to the script of 2024, rallying with growth equities in the lead.

The post-earnings pop in Netflix is driving the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) up +1%, with the S&P (SP500) and Dow (DJI) trailing. Among the S&P sectors, Communication Services (XLC), the home of Netflix, is in the lead, followed by Info Tech (XLK). Utilities (XLU) and Real Estate (XLRE) are bringing up the rear.

Treasury yields are down, but well off earlier lows.

Rates fell after The Wall Street Journal published comments late Tuesday from former influential Fed governor Jim Bullard. Bullard advocated for the Fed to start cutting rates in Q1.

Bullard said if inflation is at 2%–2.5% and there are still no rate cuts, then the Fed may "have to move very aggressively, with 50 bps or something, and that would be difficult."

"They don't want to get into the second half of 2024, and inflation's already at 2%, and you still haven't moved the policy, right? That would be too late."

But yields cut losses when the preliminary January S&P Global PMI numbers showed strength in manufacturing.

The composite flash PMI rose to 52.3 from 50.9 in December. The manufacturing PMI returned to expansion territory at 50.3 vs. 47.9 expected and 47.9 prior. The services PMI also topped forecasts, rising to 52.9 vs. 51.4 the month before.

Looking to active stocks

AT&T (NYSE:T) is under pressure after its forecast for 2024 raised some concerns.

Looking to the next fiscal year, the company expects adjusted earnings to be between $2.15 and $2.25 per share, below the $2.47 per share consensus. Impacting the earnings are an accelerated depreciation of its open radio access network, retirement benefits, lower capitalized interest, and lower adjusted equity from its investment in DirecTV.

SAP (SAP) stock approached a record high after the German software provider announced a company-wide restructuring program to help double down its focus on artificial intelligence growth, which will include 8,000 job cuts. The company also posted Q4 revenue growth of 5.1% Y/Y to €8.47 billion and provided a strong outlook for the year.

And ASML Holding (ASML) hit its highest level since November 2021 after the semiconductor equipment company reported record orders for the fourth quarter. The Dutch firm reported sales of €7.2 billion that grew 12.5% Y/Y on the back of strong quarterly net bookings of €9.2 billion. Bookings more than tripled from third-quarter levels of €2.6 billion.

In other news of note

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) announced that it will be providing additional financial wellness and mental well-being support for more than 110,000 employees through a new Employee Assistance Program and enhanced benefits.

The new benefits were announced just as the restaurant company goes on a hiring blitz ahead of the March-to-May burrito season.

Chipotle's new benefits will include enabling eligible employees to pay off student debt while saving for retirement utilizing SoFi's Student Loan Verification service, as well as 401(k) matching for eligible employees.

The benefit solution, launched in response to Congress' approval of the Securing a Strong Retirement Act (or SECURE 2.0), allows employees who qualify to no longer have to choose between paying off student debt or saving for retirement.

On the wellness side, Chipotle's New Employee Assistance Program focuses on mental and emotional well-being. It includes six free sessions with a licensed counselor or mental health coach, as well as access to tools, resources, and community support for legal, financial, and family matters.

More than 73% of Chipotle's restaurant employees are Gen Z, and the new benefits were noted to cater to the challenges they are facing.

And in the Wall Street Research Corner

The big Netflix rally is forcing Wall Street analysts to play catch-up.

A total of 18 Wall Street firms, including Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, and Barclays, boosted their price targets on the streaming giant after the company saw its best customer gain since the COVID lockdown surge.

The median price target among the group is $600, a sharp increase of 20% prior to the quarterly results and roughly 10% above current levels around $555.

The highest among the 18 firms is Pivotal Research, which moved its target to $700 from $600.

Pivotal says: "Our view remains unchanged that Netflix has already won the streaming wars, and this type of strong result/guidance, especially relative to its streaming peers, is what winning looks like.”