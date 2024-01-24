ASML: Strong Performance Justifies Strong Valuation

Michael Vi

Investment Thesis

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) has delivered a strong 2023, especially given the macro environment, proving yet again that it is high-quality company worthy of an investment. Of course, such kind of companies are also quite persistently rewarded with high valuation, which means that it is a stock for patient investors, and carries some risk given that potential downside that such a valuation carries.

For ASML, though, given its (monopolistic) industry position as vital company (in what is an ever-growing industry to begin with), whose tools are required for the most advanced semiconductor technologies, this risk is arguably quite low.

Since no growth is expected in 2024 before picking up "significantly" in 2024, this confirms the view of an expensive stock meant for patient investors.

Background

My previous coverage dates from a year ago, which noted that ASML remained expensive. Nevertheless, the stock has performed on par with the S&P500 during that time, delivering an 18% return. However, it is still down from its ATH from late 2021, showing that the company has needed ample time to grow into its valuation.

At the time, ASML had revised its long-term guidance upwards, with 2025 sales expected to between 30 to 40 billion euros. Other discussions from previous coverage such as its product portfolio (including the upcoming high-NA EUV tools, the first of which has recently been received by Intel (INTC)) and 2030 outlook also remain valid, as ASML has reaffirmed those points.

Q4 and 2023 results

The 2025 target compares to 2023 revenue of 27.6 billion euros, which was up 30% YoY, reflecting yet another year of strong growth. Since the guidance for 2024 is for similar performance as 2023, this means that the roughly 3-13 billion euros in additional revenue should be expected in 2025. The full results are summarized below, from ASML’s investor presentation.

ASML

For Q4, results are summarized below, with revenue up 12.5%. The main highlight is the 9.2 billion euros in net bookings, up significantly from Q3 and marking an all-time high after what had been a lacklustre 2023 performance prior. The overall backlog is 39 billion euros. Seeking Alpha has compiled some further graphs: ASML in charts: net bookings more than triple sequentially, lithography system sales rise.

ASML

Guidance

For Q1, guidance of 5 to 5.5 billion euros marks a rather noticeable decrease in revenue YoY, although as mentioned overall sales are expected to be flat in 2024.

Circling this guidance back to the expectations from a year ago, as a reminder, ASML stated at the time it would be less impacted by the downturn given its significant backlog and the relatively short duration of the downturn. Nevertheless, the downturn is taking longer than expected and perhaps a bit more severe, so the 2023 performance of 30% growth should be considered quite exceptional. In that light, the 2024 guidance seems reasonable.

Looking further, ASML is expecting “significant” growth in 2025. ASML included following slide showing the healthy activity in the semiconductor industry for building new fabs and expansions.

ASML

Valuation

The stock is valued at 37x P/E, which is expensive. The stock has rallied quite significantly in the last few months, making it less opportune to buy the stock currently. However, the company has demonstrated exceptional revenue growth over time, rivalling some of the most notable tech companies out there. Given the 30% growth in 2023, the valuation arguably isn’t that expensive.

On the other hand, with revenue expected to be flat in 2024, that changes the valuation profile. As such, the main thesis to justify an elevated valuation remains twofold.

First, the long-term expected continued growth of the semiconductor industry. Despite the 2022-23 downturn (which has taken longer than expected), ASML included a slide that stated that the industry is still expected to double to $1 trillion by 2030, according to the main industry analysts. As discussed before, ASML has the opportunity to grow even faster than the overall industry.

Secondly, ASML’s inherent monopoly in the EUV lithography market. EUV is a tool that is required to make advanced sub-7nm semiconductors, and this is the portion of the logic market that is also expected to see the highest growth. So as ASML is literally the only company that can make these very expensive tools (regular EUV is approaching $200M per tool, the upcoming high-NA EUV tools will be significantly above $300M), it is in a lucrative, unchallenged position to benefit from the semiconductor industry’s growth. This makes it a safe stock, worthy of a premium valuation.

Note that since these two points are unlikely to change, the valuation is unlikely to come down significantly, and hence the correlation of the stock price with earnings growth should be quite high.

Investor Takeaway

ASML has capped off a very strong year in what has been a challenging year for the semiconductor industry. These results have also prevented the stock from declining further from what had arguably become a bubble valuation near the end of 2021, especially considering the downturn that started in 2022. Instead, the stock has partially recovered, approaching its all-time high.

This trend seems to reverse in 2024, though, with flat performance expected compared to quite strong growth for the overall industry. From that view, given the 37x P/E, there really is no reason to rush into a position in the stock. While the precise outlook for 2025 is unclear, ASML is expecting growth to resume, driven by the many new fabs and expansions that will see their first tools installed over the next two years.

Taking a long-term view, a somewhat premium valuation might be inherently warranted given its absolute monopoly position in the advanced EUV lithography market, which has been one of its growth drivers in the last half a decade (DUV has also grown substantially). As such, ASML could be seen as the Apple (AAPL) of the semiconductor equipment market.

In addition, the other main thesis is the long-term growth of semiconductor market, so contrary to Apple, ASML has the potential for significant growth. If the semiconductor market indeed continues its steady growth, perhaps doubling by 2030 as has been widely predicted, then ASML could see similar or even greater growth. Although, as the recent downturn has shown, while growth and decline cycles aren’t uncommon in this industry, achieving the $1T semiconductor forecast by 2030 is far from guaranteed.

Given all these considerations, the overall verdict for the stock remains neutral to slightly bullish. It ultimately depends on one’s time horizon. One comment noted that the company, expecting no growth in 2024, is priced at a 37x multiple. This is of course misleading as ASML is forecasting “significant” growth in 2025, so on average ASML likely remains a double-digit growing company, justifying the valuation. For example, revenue is 2025 is likely to be 3x compared to 2019, which is a 20% CAGR.