Veeva Systems: Well Positioned To Consolidate Share In The Industry

Hiraman

Summary

I am recommending a buy rating for Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV). I think the business is well positioned to consolidate market share in an industry that is ripe for technology upgrades. The nature of VEEV solutions also means that they are very sticky and this enables VEEV to easily cross-sell other products to further anchor itself into the customer's workflow processes. As growth and margin recover, I expect the market to re-rate VEEV back to its normalized multiple of 37x forward EBITDA.

Business overview

VEEV is a provider of cloud solutions to the life sciences industry. It has two key segments: R&D solutions and commercial solutions. Within the R&D solution segment are the Veeva Development Cloud applications, which are built upon the Veeva Vault platform and comprise clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety functions. R&D Solutions facilitate the development of clinical drugs by bridging the gap between sponsors, sites, patients, and contact research organizations (CROs). In essence, VEEV products facilitate data exchange amongst clinical trial participants, consolidated onto a single platform that helps clients from study conception through regulatory filing. Within the Commercial solution segment, VEEV assists businesses in interacting with healthcare professionals and organizations more effectively and intelligently through various communication channels. Simply put, VEEV equips its clients to launch products by providing them with resources to improve the efficacy of their media and marketing initiatives.

Pen and papers are not going to work

As surprising as it sounds for an industry that has a long history and is complex, a lot of firms are still using traditional methods (like pen and paper) to record information. Clinical trials are long and have complex processes (meeting regulations, getting stakeholder feedback, etc.). Inevitably, these projects involve a wide variety of stakeholders, some of whom may be located in different parts of the world and whose interests may divert attention away from the trial. As such, the importance of having up-to-date information becomes paramount, and firms would benefit strongly from having insights on development projects, manufacturing supply chains, and quality release measures as close to real-time as possible. It is obvious that pen and paper cannot solve this problem, and there is a need for digital solutions like what VEEV offers, such as EDC (electronic data capture), CTMS (clinical trial management system), IRT (interactive response technology), etc. Digitalizing clinical trial operations primarily allows for more efficiency, accuracy, and transparency in patient data and trial status. All of these would translate to lower costs due to more efficient use of labor and reduced travel.

VEEV poised to consolidate the industry with its integrated suite

Another problem with the industry is that it is full of point solutions. While these solutions are well catered to solve a particular issue, customers often have multiple point solutions running in the system that do not integrate well with each other. Remember that clinical trials are a long and complex process, and having up-to-date information is extremely crucial. Having multiple point solutions meant that there were more points of integration, which meant more points of data transmission failure. In such a complex process where every piece of information matters, the lack of one information point could halve the entire planning process. I believe this is going to be a long-term opportunity for VEEV's integrated suite. With the VEEV integrated suite, firms will have seamless data integration and a lower risk of system failure (integration not working), thereby driving up efficiencies and lowering costs. In addition, using one integrated suite also meant that hospitals just needed to deal with one solution provider for all their needs. This also improves the efficiency of the IT department, as they do not need to worry about other solution providers not being able to meet their needs. Imagine the time needed to coordinate between 5 or 10 different solution providers just to get one thing. Dealing only with VEEV also means that their systems would also be on the updated version to reflect any new R&D from VEEV.

We're setting out to have a unique, highly integrated, highly excellent suite of data products from Compass to Link to OpenData, and to be the leader in life sciences data. As it relates to many data, I would say like EDC solutions from Veeva but they also like the integration with our Clinical Operations Suite. Source: 2Q24 earnings

The kickback from bearish investors is that the industry has historically been slow to change and undergo technological upgrades. I believe firms have been that way for most of this decade because of the low cost of capital environment (rates were literally close to 0%); as such, hospitals did not need to worry about cost as much as they need to today. Today, I believe the rising rates and wage environment have forced many of these firms to think about their P&L, and implementing digital solutions to streamline operations is one of the most effective ways to reduce costs.

Nature of product is sticky and enables land-and-expand strategy

VEEV also has an attractive business model due to its multi-year contracts and high level of customer retention. You could think of this as an ERP (enterprise resource planning), where VEEV is the core solution to connect and disseminate information to various parties. Given the critical nature of this information flow, customers are unlikely to risk any data loss; as such, they typically stick with the same solution provider unless something major happens (a repeated data breach, for example).

Because of the nature of the VEEV product, it is able to easily cross-sell other products to further embed itself into the operations workflows of customers. For instance, Vault EDC is a great way to store patient data for customers who use Vault CTMS to manage their studies. The two systems can be easily integrated. By doing so, sponsors, CROs, and sites are able to coordinate the delivery of information while customers manage data and processes on a common platform. This allows customers to streamline their clinical operations at the enterprise and study levels by reducing the number of vendors they work with by instead relying solely on Veeva's core products. This comes back to my point above: operating using an integrated suite makes a lot of sense.

Recent performance indicates strong underlying demand and growth momentum

Subscription revenue increased by 12% to $494.9 million in 3Q24, while professional services revenue increased by 10% to $121.6 million, contributing to a total revenue growth of 11.6%. There was an increase of 11.7%, with calculated billings coming in at $417.2 million. In particular, VEEV brought attention to the fact that two major pharmaceutical companies, Bayer and GSK (GSK), have lately committed to using Veeva Vault CRM; as part of their migration, Bayer has also committed to using Veeva OpenData globally. In my view, this Bayer OpenData expansion is a prime illustration of the commercial cross-selling momentum that persists.

Financials / valuation

Based on author's own math

Based on my positive view of the business, I expect VEEV to grow 9%/17%/17% in FY24/25/26. My estimates for FY24 and FY25 are based on management guidance (EBITDA is estimated based on management adj. EBIT guidance). The reason I am using management guidance is because it has been accurate historically. Notably, VEEV has never underperformed revenue guidance since it went public. On average, it outperforms guidance by 3%; as such, my assumptions might be underestimating the business. As for FY26, I expect growth to maintain the same momentum from FY25, growing 17% as VEEV continues to ride on the industry tailwind and consolidate share via its integrated suite. The same is true for my EBITDA margin expectations, where I expect it to return to the ~40% margin range where it was previously.

My sense of why valuation has dipped below its historical average of 37x forward EBITDA is because of the anticipated weak FY24 performance, largely dragged down by the weak macro environment. As VEEV returns to normalized growth and margin, the market should respond by attaching a normalized multiple to VEEV. Therefore, I assumed VEEV to trade at 37x forward EBITDA.

Risk & conclusion

As hospitals are risk-averse by nature, the weak macro backdrop could cause them to further delay any implementation of technology upgrades. While it is counterintuitive because it actually saves them money in the long run, I acknowledge that the implementation process might be too long for firms to see immediate impact; as such, they might lean towards delaying it. If the macro environment gets worse, VEEV might see growth headwinds.

All in all, I recommend a buy rating for VEEV based on its strong positioning to consolidate market share in the life sciences industry. VEEV's digital solutions address the industry's need for efficiency, accuracy, and transparency, replacing traditional methods. The integrated suite eliminates the challenges posed by multiple point solutions, fostering seamless data integration and reducing the risk of system failure. The nature of VEEV's products lead to high customer retention and supports a land-and-expand strategy. Recent performance indicates robust demand and growth momentum, with major pharmaceutical companies committing to VEEV solutions.