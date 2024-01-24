Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.21K Followers

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 24, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Skip Miller - Vice President of Investor Relations

Peter Wennink - President & Chief Executive Officer

Roger Dassen - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mehdi Hosseini - Susquehanna

Joe Quatrochi - Wells Fargo

Stephane Houri - ODDO BHF

Sara Russo - Bernstein

Francois-Xavier Bouvignies - UBS

Tammy Qiu - Berenberg

Didier Scemama - Bank of America

Andrew Gardner - Citi

Sandeep Deshpande - JPMorgan

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the ASML 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results Conference Call on January 24, 2024. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Skip Miller. Please go ahead.

Skip Miller

Thank you, operator. Welcome, everyone. This is Skip Miller, Vice President of Investor Relations at ASML. Today on the call are ASML's CEO, Peter Wennink; and our CFO, Roger Dassen. The subject of today's call is ASML's 2023 fourth quarter and full year results. The length of this call will be 60 minutes and questions will take in the order that they are received. This call is also being broadcast live over the Internet at asml.com. A transcript of management's opening remarks and a replay of the call will be available on our website shortly following the conclusion of this call.

Before we begin, I'd like to caution listeners that comments made by management during this conference call will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal Securities Laws. These forward-looking statements involve material risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of risk factors, I encourage you to review the Safe Harbor statement contained in today's press release and the presentation found

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About ASML Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ASML

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.