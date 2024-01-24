Rasi Bhadramani/iStock via Getty Images

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT) just reported positive results from its phase 2b study using denifanstat for the treatment of patients with F2-F3 non-alcoholic steatohepatitis [NASH]. It was able to meet both primary endpoints of this particular study, along with multiple secondary endpoints as well. All of these were achieved using the drug denifanstat with statistical significance. Having said that, this sets up major catalysts as part of this program. It is expected that the company will meet with the FDA in an end-of-phase 2 meeting in 2024. Should the meeting go well, then it is expected that it will be able to initiate a phase 3 study using denifanstat to treat NASH patients by the 2nd half of 2024. This isn't the only catalyst to look forward to though. There is another catalyst which is expected to be released early on, which if positive could also act as another opportunity to keep an eye on. Especially, in light of the recent release of positive results from the phase 2b FASCINATE-2 study with denifanstat. Sagimet intends to release safety and pharmacokinetic data from a phase 1 study, using denifanstat in patients with impaired hepatic function [impaired liver function] in Q1 of 2024. Such data could be released any day now and could further entrench that this drug is ideal in being able to treat patients with metabolic disorders.

Denifanstat Data For NASH Leads To Other Catalysts

As I noted above, Sagimet Biosciences was able to achieve the primary endpoints and multiple secondary endpoints from its phase 2b study, known as FASCINATE. Such endpoints were met in this mid-stage study targeting patients with F2-F3 non-alcoholic steatohepatitis [NASH] with its drug denifanstat. A total of 168 biopsy-confirmed NASH patients were randomized 2:1 to receive either 50 mg denifanstat or a placebo taken once daily. These patients were treated over a 52-week period and were then analyzed for the primary and secondary endpoints of the study. These two primary endpoints were as follows:

NASH resolution without worsening of fibrosis with ≥2-point reduction in NAS.

≥ 2-point decrease in NAS without worsening of fibrosis.

With respect to the NASH resolution with no worsening of fibrosis endpoint, this primary endpoint was met with statistical significance with a p-value of p = 0.002. That is, 36% of patients achieved this endpoint when given 50 mg of denifanstat compared to only 13% of patients given placebo. In terms of the other primary endpoint of NAS without worsening of fibrosis, 52% of denifanstat-treated patients achieved this, compared to only 20% of patients who had received a placebo. In my opinion, this data signifies two items of importance. The first is that this drug development program, advancing denifanstat is not a "me too" approach. In essence, it is a novel approach, whereby it is highly differentiated in its mechanism of action. The second item of importance is the ability of the drug itself to effectively target multiple aspects of NASH disease pathology. Because it goes after the FASN pathway, it can have an effect on being able to help treat, such as:

Steatosis - removal of body fat from the liver.

Inflammation - ability to help reduce inflammation of the liver.

Fibrosis - by targeting the overactivation of lipid fat synthesis, there is an ability to reduce fatty acid palmitate - in turn, reducing longer chain, polyunsaturated fatty acids needed by a person's body for energy.

Some polyunsaturated fatty acids are right for energy production, but overabundance leads to problems in the liver. The targeting of the FASH pathway is such a novel fashion that targets all these mechanisms highlighted directly above. It is a very large market opportunity, in that the global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis market is expected to reach $20 billion by 2029. The last thing to note is that these were patients with moderate-to-severe fibrosis. That is, the patients recruited into this phase 2b FASCINATE study were those with Stage F2 or F3 Fibrosis with a NAS ≥4. Even though the stock price is trading higher by 117% to $14.85 per share as of this writing, there are still plenty of opportunities left in 2024 for the stock to possibly trade higher. The first of such catalysts could be a highly successful end-of-phase 2 meeting with the FDA which is anticipated to happen later in 2024. From there, a second catalyst could be the initiation of a phase 3 study using denifanstat for the treatment of NASH patients with related fibrosis.

As I noted in the beginning the positive data does lead to another possible avenue of exploration. Sagimet expects to release results from another phase 1 study in Q1 2024 [early 2024 any day now]. This would be with respect to safety and pharmacokinetic data from an ongoing phase 1 study treating patients with impaired hepatic function. Being that the company did so well with its drug denifanstat for the treatment of patients with F2-F3 NASH, I believe it should also do fairly well using it to treat this other impaired liver function patient population.

Additional Expansion Opportunities With FASN Pathway Inhibition

Even though the targeting of the FASN pathway is ideal in being able to treat metabolic disorders, this very same pathway could also be used to target other indications like cancer and dermatological disorders. Both such expansion opportunities for this drug are being explored by a partner in China, known as Ascletis. In September of 2023, it was able to achieve enrollment completion of a phase 3 study treating patients with recurrent glioblastoma [GBM]. Its partner now anticipates that this patient population will be enough to allow for a planned interim analysis with respect to progression-free survival. This phase 3 study is using denifanstat in combination with bevacizumab for the treatment of this patient population. A second possible expansion with the very same partner would be with respect to the release of phase 2 topline results. That is, it was shown that denifanstat was able to achieve positive results in treating patients with acne. Plus, the drug was also safe/tolerable for patients to take. Again, the logic to also target acne and some types of cancer is because the FASN pathway doesn't function properly with respect to them either. In addition, such advancement was done because of what was observed in preclinical testing. For instance, in preclinical models, it was shown that FASN inhibitors were able to achieve anti-tumor activity. How so? That is, it was shown that tumor cells are actually dependent on FASN translation for their survival. This was observed in tumor models such as non-small cell lung cancer [NSCLC], metastatic-resistant prostate cancers, and hepatocellular carcinomas [liver cancer].

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Sagimet Biosciences had $101.8 million as of September 30th, 2023. A big reason for this cash on hand was because of the completion of an upsized IPO it had achieved. It raised a total of $96.4 million with this upsized offering. It believes that the cash on hand of $101.8 million will be enough to fund its operations for at least the next 12 months. However, with such limited cash runaway, it chose to raise additional cash to fund its operations. It did so through an announcement of an underwritten public offering of 9 million shares of Series A common stock. In addition, it also intends to grant the underwriters up to an additional 1,350,000 shares of its Series A common stock as well. With this new offering enacted, it should have plenty of cash runway beyond the original projection of 12 months.

Risks To Business

There are several risks that investors should be aware of before investing in Sagimet Biosciences. The first risk to consider would be with respect to denifanstat which had just completed the phase 2b FASCINATE study treating patients with F2 to F3 NASH fibrosis. There is no assurance that the end-of-phase 2 meeting to be held in 2024 will turn out to be positive. That is, the FDA may or may not allow for a phase 3 study to be initiated using this FASN inhibitor drug treating this patient population. A second risk to then consider would be with respect to the use of this drug targeting impaired liver function patients. There is no assurance that the safety/pharmacokinetic data to be released from this trial any day now in Q1 of 2024 will turn out to be positive. A third risk to make note of would be with respect to the two ongoing expansion opportunities I noted above, with licensed denifenstat being used in China to treat patients with acne and recurrent Glioblastoma [GBM].

A planned interim analysis is expected soon for the recurrent GBM patient population and there is no guarantee that the endpoint of progression-free survival [PFS] will be met. Despite strong data from a phase 2 study using denifenstat for the treatment of patients with acne, there is no way of knowing whether or not this program will succeed in further development in other clinical studies. A fourth risk to then consider would be with respect to the FASN pathway itself. Even though the inhibition of the FASN pathway has been solid in NASH patients [with primary endpoints and multiple secondary endpoints being met], there is no assurance that the drug will be able to achieve similar or superior data towards these other indications.

Conclusion

Sagimet Biosciences has been able to achieve the primary endpoints and multiple secondary endpoints from the phase 2b FASCINATE study, which used denifanstat for the treatment of patients with F2-F3 NASH. This means that it is now on deck to meet with the FDA and see if it will be able to initiate a phase 3 study for this particular program. I believe the promise in this biotech is that the FASN pathway is not just only capable of being utilized to only target metabolic disorders. It can also be used to target certain dermatological disorders such as acne and then certain types of cancers like recurrent Glioblastoma. Hopefully, its partner Ascletis can continue these programs to completion. Not only because that would boost the stock price for shareholders, which it could, but also the fact that it would add additional target indications as well. For example, it has plans to file an IND filing to the FDA to begin clinical testing of TVB-3567 for the treatment of patients with acne. Several expansion opportunities like this could serve as additional shots on goal for the pipeline.