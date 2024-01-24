JRS: Inflation Not Beaten, But This Discounted Real Estate Fund Can Help

George Pachantouris/Moment via Getty Images

The Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) is a closed-end fund, or CEF, that income-focused investors can use to obtain a much higher level of income than most real estate investment trusts, or REITs, are able to deliver and still retain the inherent protection against inflation that real estate is able to provide. This is immediately apparent in the fund’s 8.99% current yield, which is far above the 2.85% yield of the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR).

This is a fairly typical characteristic of funds like this, as many closed-end funds are able to beat similar indices in terms of yield. Unfortunately, the real estate sector in general has not been an especially good performer over the past few years as higher interest rates have slowed down activity in the sector and the remote working trend has caused commercial office vacancies to soar. However, there are some reasons to believe that the worst is probably behind us and is already priced into the fund. Inflation is far from beaten, despite some of the market’s recent optimism, and the ability of real estate to hold its value in real terms could make it a worthy addition to the portfolio of any income-focused investor right now.

As regular readers can no doubt remember, we last discussed the Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in early November. The market since that time has been fairly strong, as many participants in the market have been expecting that the Federal Reserve will shortly pivot and rapidly cut interest rates over the course of 2024. Due to this belief, these investors have been basically buying everything that they could get their hands on, almost like the heady days of “free money” have returned. As such, we might expect that the Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has delivered a very impressive performance over the period. This is certainly true, as shares of the fund are up an impressive 11.83% since the date that my previous article was published. This is a much better performance than the 11.05% gain that the S&P 500 Index (SP500) has delivered as well as the 10.36% gain delivered by the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF:

Seeking Alpha

The fact that this fund has outperformed both of these benchmark indices over the past two months or so is quite nice to see. It will almost certainly improve the attractiveness of this fund in the eyes of most investors, not only those who are seeking yield.

However, as I have pointed out numerous times in the past, investors in closed-end funds tend to do much better than one would think simply from the share price performance. This is because a closed-end fund will typically pay out all of its investment profits to its shareholders in the form of distributions, rather than relying on share price appreciation as an index fund does. These distributions boost the total return of these funds, which either increases share price gains or offsets share price declines. When we incorporate the fund’s distribution into its returns, we see that investors in the Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund have increased their wealth by a whopping 14.36% over the past two months. That has obviously greatly outstripped either of the benchmark indices shown above:

Seeking Alpha

As I have pointed out in numerous previous articles though, I do not think that many things in the market will be able to hold onto their recent gains. This is because it seems very unlikely that the Federal Reserve will actually reduce interest rates to the degree that the market expects and, as we saw last summer, when the central bank dashes expectations of a pivot it tends to cause all asset prices to decline. However, I am making an exception for this fund as it certainly looks like this fund could be worth picking up today. While it is certainly possible that it will suffer some declines in the near term due to the failed expectations of a pivot, real estate in general is very beaten down and it seems unlikely that just two or three years of 5% to 6% interest rates will undo the inflationary impact of all of the money creation of the past twenty years. The long-term fiscal outlook for the United States is also very inflationary, as the Congressional Budget Office is projecting at least another $20 trillion in debt issuance over the next ten years. The Federal Reserve will almost certainly have to monetize that debt considering that China, Russia, and other countries that are historically large buyers of U.S. Treasuries are pretty unlikely to finance these deficits given the current geopolitical situation. As such, investors should probably prepare for a future environment that has a much bigger problem than we are accustomed to and including real estate in your portfolio is one way to do that. This fund looks like one way to accomplish that goal.

About The Fund

According to the fund’s website, the Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has the primary objective of providing its investors with a high level of current income and capital appreciation. This makes a lot of sense considering the strategy that this fund employs to achieve its goals. According to the website:

The Fund invests primarily in income-producing common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks and debt securities issued by real estate companies. At least 75% of the Fund’s managed assets will be in securities rated investment grade. The Fund uses leverage.

The general mantra of real estate investors is that real estate prices always go up. While the subprime mortgage crisis back in 2008 showed us that this is not always true, historically real estate values do tend to go up over time. For example, the MSCI US REIT Index has delivered a 9.8% average annual return over the 1998 to 2022 period:

Gladstone Land

Perhaps surprisingly, this is a bit better than the S&P 500 Index. Seasoned real estate investors know this, but many investors who are relatively new to the markets might not realize that real estate has historically been a slightly better investment over the long term.

In a real estate deal, there are usually several capital layers: mortgage debt, mezzanine financing, preferred equity, and common equity. In some cases, there are a few others, but those are the ones that are frequently used to purchase a large real estate project. It is the common equity that typically benefits when the price of a building goes up. After all, an individual homeowner’s mortgage payments do not go up when the value of their home increases. As such, we want the fund to be mostly invested in common equity if we want to derive the greatest benefit from rising real estate valuations over time. Fortunately, this is the case. As of the time of writing, the Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has 62.7% of its assets invested in common equity securities issued by real estate companies (typically real estate investment trusts):

Nuveen Investments

It is also common equity securities that will derive the greatest benefit from rising real estate valuations in an inflationary environment, which is part of our thesis for buying this fund. The fact that this fund is primarily invested in common equity securities works pretty well with fulfilling our requirements of protecting against the impacts of inflation.

Unfortunately, common equity securities also tend to have the lowest yields. As mentioned in the introduction, the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, which tracks the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Capped Index, only has a 2.85% trailing yield. That is much lower than we could obtain from an ordinary money market fund or even a high-yield savings account at a bank. Investors who are in need of income to pay their bills obviously will not really be satisfied with that. For this reason, it is nice to see that the fund has 27.5% of its assets invested in preferred securities issued by real estate investment trusts. These securities will provide a much higher level of income to the fund than the common equity will, and the fund can use this income to partially fund the distribution that it pays us as investors.

Thus, the fund provides a reasonable balance between capital appreciation and current income across its portfolio. This is exactly what we want to see for our purposes.

Many of the largest positions in the fund are the same as the last time that we discussed this fund, although there have been a few changes. Here are the largest positions in the Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund as of the time of writing:

Nuveen Investments

The major changes that we see here are that American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) and Equity Residential (EQR) have been removed from their former positions among the fund’s largest positions. The new additions are The Children’s Place (PLCE) and CubeSmart (CUBE). The Children’s Place is an interesting choice for this fund since that is a specialty retailer and not really a real estate company. Indeed, the company’s website describes it as follows:

The Children’s Place is an omni-channel children’s specialty portfolio of brands with an industry-leading digital-first model. Its global retail and wholesale network includes four digital storefronts, more than 500 stores in North America, wholesale marketplaces and distribution in 16 countries through six international franchise partners.

The usual business model for a real estate investment trust is to own properties and rent them out to tenants, who may be individuals or businesses. They do not sell merchandise or engage in similar businesses. The fact that a real estate income fund has a specialty retailer as its second-largest position seems very odd, to say the least. With that said, that business only accounts for 6.0% of the fund’s total portfolio. We frequently see funds allowed to invest around 20% or so of their assets in things that do not really fit with the fund’s overall investment strategy. That could be what we are seeing here, but still, the fact that a specialty retailer accounts for a sizable portion of the fund’s portfolio could have a slight impact on its performance compared to a fund that is 100% invested in real estate securities.

In my previous article on this fund, I pointed out that a high level of vacancies partly due to the popularity of remote work has been a drag on the real estate sector. From the previous article:

The COVID-19 pandemic caused many companies to switch to a remote work environment, where employees are simply able to remain at their homes to work as opposed to commuting to the office. It is questionable whether or not there are benefits to such a work structure, as some companies suggest that in-office work is strongly preferable while others suggest that the flexibility that working at home provides their employees is worthwhile. Employees seem to prefer working at home, however. When we combine this with rising crime rates in various cities that have generally encouraged employees and employers to stay away, many companies have found that it makes more sense just to cancel their leases for office space and put the money elsewhere. This has caused a substantial number of vacancies in recent areas. A recent article suggests that 33.9% of office space in San Francisco, California is vacant. The article goes on to suggest that even higher vacancy rates could arise in the near future as some tenants have stated their intention not to renew their leases. This has obviously pushed down commercial office space valuations in those areas. After all, real estate is, at its core, worth what someone will pay for it, and nobody is going to buy a vacant office building that is not generating income and that they do not need for their own business.

One of the nice things about this fund is that it does not have a substantial level of exposure to the commercial office space sector. As we can see here, only 13.6% of the fund’s assets are invested in that sector of the real estate market:

Nuveen Investments

This represents a slight decline over the 13.9% exposure that the fund had the last time that we reviewed it, which is nice. The market for commercial office space has not really improved much over the past few months and the fund continues to shy away from the space. This is the only real estate segment that we really need to be concerned about at the moment, so it would have been worrying had the fund increased its exposure to it.

Ongoing Inflationary Threats

Based on recent market action, the market appears to believe that the Federal Reserve has “won the war against inflation,” but there could be some reasons to doubt this narrative. First of all, the most recent inflation report very clearly showed that inflation is far from being beaten. As we can see here, the headline inflation rate was at 3.4% year-over-year in December. That was actually an increase over the headline rates in both October and November:

Trading Economics

This was a stark reversal of the trend that we had been seeing over the September through November period, which was what gave rise to the “inflation is beaten” narrative in the first place. The core consumer price index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, came in even hotter at 3.9% year-over-year. There were certain categories of the consumer price index, such as shelter, that came in much higher than the headline numbers suggest. In short, it appears that quite a lot of work still has to be done in order to get inflation down and we might see fairly high inflation rates for much longer than most people think.

There is a reason for this, and it is the fact that inflation is a direct result of expansionary monetary policy. Basically, inflation is the direct result of the money supply growing faster than the actual production of goods and services in an economy. This makes sense since that situation will result in a greater number of currency units being able to produce each item produced by the economic actors, so the law of supply and demand states that the price of each given item will go up.

For most of the past fifteen years, the money supply has been growing much faster than the actual production of goods and services in the United States. This chart shows the M2 money supply from January 1, 2009, until November 1, 2023:

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

I would have liked to use figures for December, but the Federal Reserve has not published a figure for the M2 money supply that is any more recent than the start of November. Over the period shown in the chart, the money supply in the United States went from $8.2737 trillion to $20.7674 trillion. That is a 151.0% increase over the period. This would not be a problem if the economic output of the United States grew by the same amount, but it did not. This chart shows the gross domestic product of the United States over the same period:

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

The gross domestic product of the United States went from $14.430902 trillion to $27.610128 trillion over the period in question. That is a 91.33% increase, which is clearly substantially less than the increase in the money supply. This is the biggest reason for the inflation that we are currently facing, and it seems very unlikely that the short period of time during which interest rates have been high would be enough to offset the money supply growth and tame inflation. Officials at the Federal Reserve even agree with this assessment, as they have stated in recent speeches and press releases that there is a very big risk that inflation will creep upward if they cut rates in the near future. This is the reason why that is the case.

The real problem though is the fiscal outlook for the United States Federal Government. The Congressional Budget Office projects that the United States will run cumulative deficits of $20.3 trillion over the next ten years. That will result in an average of about $2 trillion per year of new Treasury security issuance that somebody will need to purchase. Recent surveys suggest that somewhere between 60% and 70% of American consumers are living paycheck to paycheck, so obviously they will not be able to purchase Treasuries to any significant extent. It seems highly doubtful that foreign nations such as Russia and China will purchase a few trillion in U.S. Treasuries due to the geopolitical rifts that have grown between them and the United States over the past few years. Indeed, many indicators show that both countries are far more interested in purchasing gold. That leaves the Federal Reserve as the sole purchaser of these Treasuries, and it can only do that by increasing the money supply. That is inflationary.

Thus, it seems very likely that inflation will be a bigger concern going forward than it has been in the past. Investors may want to hedge themselves against this, and real estate is one way to do that. After all, real estate typically holds its value in inflation-adjusted terms during inflationary periods. This fund offers one potential solution to that problem.

Leverage

As mentioned in my previous article on this fund, the Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund employs leverage as a method of boosting its effective yield and return beyond that of any of the assets in the portfolio. I explained how this works previously:

In short, the fund borrows money and then uses that borrowed money to purchase common and preferred equity issued by real estate investment trusts. As long as the purchased securities have a higher total return than the interest rate that the fund has to pay on the borrowed money, the strategy works pretty well to boost the effective yield of the portfolio. As this fund is capable of borrowing money at institutional rates, which are considerably lower than retail rates, that will usually be the case. However, this strategy is not as effective today with borrowing rates at 6% as it was two years ago when borrowing rates were essentially nothing. This is because most common equities have yields of less than 6%, meaning that the fund has to depend on sufficient capital appreciation to offset the money that it pays in interest on the borrowed money as it can no longer rely on dividends alone. The use of debt in this fashion is a double-edged sword because leverage boosts both gains and losses. As such, we want to ensure that the fund is not employing too much leverage because that would expose us to an outsized amount of risk. I generally do not like to see a fund’s leverage exceed a third as a percentage of its assets for this reason.

As of the time of writing, the Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has leveraged assets comprising 27.37% of its portfolio. This is substantially less than the 30.23% leverage that the fund had the last time that we discussed it, which is nice to see. After all, the lower the fund’s leverage the lower its risk and volatility. Overall, though, this fund’s leverage was not too bad the last time that we discussed it as it was still under the one-third maximum that represents a reasonable balance between the risk and reward.

For the most part, even risk-averse investors should not need to lose sleep over this fund’s use of leverage in its investment strategy. It is very reasonable.

Distribution Analysis

As mentioned earlier in this article, the primary objective of the Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is to provide its investors with a very high level of current income. The fund’s name even reflects this objective. In order to achieve its objective, the fund invests in a portfolio of both common and preferred equities issued by real estate companies. These securities deliver their returns through a combination of direct payments to the fund and capital appreciation, so the fund will probably not be able to rely solely on the payments that it receives from the securities that it owns. The fact that it employs leverage helps a bit though, since this will allow the fund to receive both capital gains and current income from more securities than it would otherwise be able to afford with its equity capital. This boosts the effective return that it can provide shareholders at the expense of somewhat higher risk. The fund then aims to deliver all of its realized investment profits to its own shareholders. We might expect that this will give the fund’s shares a fairly high overall yield.

This is certainly the case as the Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund pays a quarterly distribution of $0.17 per share ($0.68 per share annually), which gives it an 8.99% yield at the current price. This is a pretty reasonable yield for a closed-end fund today, especially when we consider that the fund’s shares might also have some potential for capital appreciation over the long term. Unfortunately, the fund’s distribution has not been especially consistent over its history. As we can see here, this fund has both increased and decreased its distribution fairly regularly:

CEF Connect

The fact that this fund has varied its distribution quite often might reduce its appeal in the eyes of those investors who are seeking to receive a safe and secure income to use to pay their bills or support themselves. However, that is not really the rationale behind my thesis for this fund and many investors who want that would prefer a fund with a monthly distribution anyway. As such, I am reasonably content with a distribution that varies with the performance of the underlying assets in the fund.

As is always the case though, we should still have a look at the fund’s portfolio to see how well it can actually afford its distribution. After all, we do not want the fund’s distribution to destroy its net asset value since that reduces its ability to fulfill the overall thesis. I would certainly rather just see the fund keep its net asset value steady and pay out all the profits that it manages to earn if I am using it as an inflation hedge, after all.

Unfortunately, we do not have an especially recent document that we can consult for the purpose of our analysis. As of the time of writing, the most recent financial report that is available for the Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund corresponds to the six-month period that ended on June 30, 2023. This report will therefore not include any information about the fund’s performance over the past six or seven months. This is disappointing since it will not give us any information about how well the fund was able to take advantage of the recent market rally to earn some capital gains. The report will also not tell us how well the fund navigated the bear market conditions over the summer. This is disappointing, but it will take another month or two for the fund to release its annual report, so this is all we have at the moment.

During the six-month period, the Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund received $7,598,930 in dividends and $114,318 in interest from the assets in its portfolio. This gives the fund a total investment income of $7,713,248 over the six-month period. The fund paid its expenses out of this amount, which left it with $3,458,708 available for shareholders. As might be expected, that was nowhere near sufficient to cover the distributions that the fund paid out over the period. The Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund distributed a total of $9,823,440 to its shareholders over the six-month period. At first glance, this may be concerning because the fund’s net investment income is not sufficient to cover the distributions.

However, this fund does have other ways through which it can obtain the money that it requires to pay the distributions. For example, the fact that the majority of the portfolio is invested in common stock means that it will be receiving a fairly large proportion of its total returns in the form of capital gains. Capital gains are not considered to be investment income for tax or accounting purposes, but they clearly do represent money coming into the fund that can be paid out.

Fortunately, the fund did enjoy some success at generating capital gains during the period. It reported net realized losses of $2,172,341 but it was able to more than offset this with $18,607,342 net realized gains. Overall, the fund’s net assets increased by $10,070,269 during the six-month period. Thus, the fund did manage to cover its distributions overall.

However, we can clearly see that the fund was only able to cover its distributions due to net unrealized gains. As everyone reading this is no doubt well aware, unrealized gains can be very easily erased by any correction in the market. Fortunately, things still look fine for this fund. This chart shows the fund’s net asset value since June 30, 2023:

Seeking Alpha

As we can see, the fund’s net asset value is up 2.48% since the closing date of its most recent financial report. This strongly implies that the fund has covered every distribution that it paid out since that period and still had some money left over. Thus, it does not appear that this fund is overdistributing right now and we should not need to worry.

Valuation

As of January 19, 2024 (the most recent date for which data is currently available), the Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a net asset value of $8.67 per share but the shares currently trade for $7.66 each. This gives the fund’s shares an 11.65% discount on net asset value at the current price. This is a fairly large discount, but it is very much in line with the 11.54% discount that the shares have had on average over the past month. This appears to be a reasonably good entry point, as the fund’s shares are trading for much less than the underlying portfolio.

Conclusion

In conclusion, it seems highly likely that inflation will be with us for a long time despite the general view that it has been “beaten.” Recent data shows that the inflation rate is stubbornly high, and the fact that the money supply has grown much faster than the economy over the past decade or two makes it very unlikely that only a few months of high-interest rates will stop it permanently. The fiscal position of the Federal Government also adds to the inflationary environment, as it is very difficult to see a situation in which the United States can avoid a substantial amount of debt monetization.

The real estate in which the Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund invests can serve as a hedge to protect your wealth against inflation. The fund is trading at a very reasonable entry price, and it is fully covering its distribution. Overall, this fund appears to be worth considering today.