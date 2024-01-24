Nonstop Nasdaq

Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Jan. 24, 2024
Bespoke Investment Group
  • The mega-cap Tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 is up nearly 1% today as of this writing, which leaves it up 4.5% already in 2024.
  • The Nasdaq 100 is now up 64% during its current bull market that began on 12/28/22.
  • Since the COVID crash low that the Nasdaq 100 made on 3/20/20, the index is up a whopping 150%.

NASDAQ MarketSite - Times Square

hapabapa

The mega-cap Tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 is up nearly 1% today as of this writing, which leaves it up 4.5% already in 2024. It's been about a month now since the Nasdaq 100 took out its prior all-time highs from late 2021, but as

Bespoke Investment Group
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)

Comments (2)

O
Orion Pax Roosevelt
Today, 1:54 PM
Comments (1.4K)
But Trump told me Biden would crash the markets! Surely he wasn't lying, right?
Ramon_13 profile picture
Ramon_13
Today, 1:43 PM
Comments (2.29K)
Unstoppable juggernaut indeed
