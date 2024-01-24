Nonstop Nasdaq

hapabapa

The mega-cap Tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 is up nearly 1% today as of this writing, which leaves it up 4.5% already in 2024. It's been about a month now since the Nasdaq 100 took out its prior all-time highs from late 2021, but as shown in the chart below, the index is already 5.9% above those prior highs as the breakout continues.

Two more noteworthy stats:

The Nasdaq 100 is now up 64% during its current bull market that began on 12/28/22.

And, since the COVID crash low that the Nasdaq 100 made on 3/20/20, the index is up a whopping 150%.

Below is a table showing historical bull markets for the Nasdaq 100 since the index came to be in the mid-1980s. The current bull market is its 16th using the standard 20%+ rally definition, and this bull is now right at the median when it comes to gains and length. As shown, the current bull has seen a gain of 64.3% over 392 days. The median gain for all Nasdaq 100 bull markets is a gain of 64.5% over 407 days.

When it comes to the average bull market, however, the current bull has a ways to go. Because of two very lengthy bulls that saw 600%+ gains in the 1990s and 2010s, the average bull market looks much different than the median bull market. As shown in the table, the average Nasdaq 100 bull market has seen a gain of 163.2% over 799 days - which is basically double the length and 100 percentage points stronger than the median bull.

