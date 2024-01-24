Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Toyota: Stock Performance, Competition And 'Electrification'

Keith Williams profile picture
Keith Williams
8.66K Followers

Summary

  • Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda doesn’t believe BEVs will exceed 30% penetration, with hybrids and hydrogen-powered cars making up the balance.
  • Toyota sold 14,715 BEV vehicles in the US in 2023, just 0.7% of its total sales.
  • The argument by Toyota that hybrids result in reduced emissions is contestable.
  • Toyota is resisting electrification even as companies (e.g. Tesla, BYD) driving the BEV revolution are doing so successfully.
  • Investment in legacy car company Toyota requires discounting what's happening in the car industry as electric vehicles rapidly take market share.
Chicago Hosts Annual Auto Show

This article was written by

Keith began his career as a research scientist (developmental biology, biochemistry, molecular biology) at the Australian National University, University of Oxford (UK), the Max Planck Institute for Biochemistry (Munich, Germany) and finally Macquarie University (Sydney) where he held a Chair in Biology and established the Centre for Analytical Biotechnology. Pioneering the area of proteomics (with Marc Wilkins in his group coining the term), Keith established the world’s first government-funded Major National Proteomics Facility (Australian Proteome Analysis Facility) which was involved with industrialising protein science. Keith left academe with his team to found Proteome Systems Ltd in 1999 to commercialise proteomics. The company had a strong focus on intellectual property, engineering/technology and bioinformatics. As CEO he led the company to ASX listing in 2004. Since 2005 Keith has been involved in new business development in biotech, e-health and other emerging technologies. Keith sees climate change and sustainable development as a major issue for humankind and also a major business disruptor/risk and opportunity. Keith holds a Bachelor Agr Science from the University of Melbourne and a PhD from the Australian National University. He is a Fellow of the Australian Academy of Technological Sciences & Engineering and received an AM (Member of the Order of Australia) for services to the Biotechnology Industry. He has received various industry awards including an Innovation Hero Medal from the Warren Centre for Advanced Engineering. With 300 scientific papers and many patents written, Keith has a clear view of innovation in the Biotechnology and Climate/Renewable Energy space. He is not a financial advisor but his perspective adds relevance to decision-making concerning feasibility and investment in technology innovation.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BYDDF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

t
thebonafortuna
Today, 2:40 PM
Comments (77)
First, anybody looking to better understand the environment case for hybrids vs. EVs should refer to this article: www.thedrive.com/... It makes a compelling case in favor of hybrids. If you disagree, perhaps give it a read and challenge your assumptions.

In terms of the "coming domination" of BEVs, I find myself wondering what gives the author such confidence. As of today, it's impossible to discount the effect government incentives plays in the purchasing behavior of consumers. Offering up to $7500 in rebates constitutes a decent part of the total cost of a new vehicle. Accordingly, the uneven playing field makes it impossible to gauge overall "demand".

...except to say sales growth has slowed. Even in the face of relatively high interest rates, which in a vacuum would make "free money" more attractive, the number of people taking advantage of the incentive program is slowing.

I'd argue a couple key points:

1) Every move the government makes is reversible. Incentives and mandates can be rolled back, as indeed we're witnessing across the pond in England where they've recently decided to push back the all-BEV mandate.

2) Chinese buying behavior does not represent global buying behavior. Rather, you have a captive population in China which has historically demonstrated acquiescence to government mandates. Using China as your basis to extrapolate behavior outside China is unwise.

3) The past 2-3 winters in the United States were unusually warm. One of the key drawbacks with EVs is range, which is compounded by extreme cold (or hot) weather. With winter weather returning (so far) this year to more established norms, we're starting to see stories of people getting stuck at charging stations (or worse). That is to say one of the problems with EVs got basically ignored the past couple years in the press, but there's increasing awareness among the population now.

4) The Venn diagram for people living in cities and those loudly arguing for EVs seems to overlap. A lot. I have yet to read a compelling solution for charging an EV when you live in an apartment building. At some point reality has to set in, even for our friends on the far left of the spectrum.

5) EVs are roughly 2x more expensive to insure, when compared to ICE cars. Again this is not a well known factoid, but it's gaining increasing awareness. Not something people want to hear when they go to make that purchase.

6) EVs cost more to repair, a fact that contributes to them being declared a "total" loss in accidents that would have been otherwise repaired in an ICE vehicle. This in turn contributes to the higher insurance, and was cited as one of the factors that led to Hertz suddenly selling 20,000 (!) BEVs.

7) There are still no effective ways to extinguish an EV fire. I'm a volunteer firefighter, having recently finished the academy. The latest guidance is "let them burn" because there's nothing to be done. And unfortunately accidents that happened (up to) months prior can go undetected, and later result in (seemingly) spontaneous combustion. This pertains to how cells in the battery can be damaged in an accident, not detected, and then with gradual exposure to air, ignite later. As demonstrated in that under reported ship fire recently.
S
Shemo
Today, 2:22 PM
Comments (15)
People thought automobiles would never take off
