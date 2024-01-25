Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Monthly Mailbox Money (So You Can Sleep Well At Night)

Jan. 25, 2024 7:00 AM ETO, LTC, ADC, LAND, EPR, WSR, STAG2 Comments
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Many retail investors enjoy monthly dividends, and for good reason.
  • Institutional investors have shifted REITs' priorities, making it difficult to convince them to switch to monthly dividends.
  • Today I'll highlight a few of my favorites.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT® on Alpha. Learn More »
Dollar character with mailbox

Talaj

I feel it’s been a while since I wrote a “monthly mailbox” article.

Though perhaps it was more recent than I remember. When life gets as busy as it has – both on a personal, professional and macroeconomic stage – it’s easy to think more time

Sign Up For A FREE 2-Week Trial

Join iREIT® on Alpha today... for more in-depth research on REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, Builders, and Asset Managers. You'll get more articles throughout the week, and access to our Ratings Tracker with buy/sell recommendations on all the stocks we cover. Plus unlimited access to our multi-year Archive of articles. 

Here are more of the features available to you. And there's nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial. Just click this link.

Graphical user interface, text Description automatically generated


And this offer includes a FREE copy of my new book, REITs for Dummies!

This article was written by

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
115.29K Followers

Brad Thomas has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and has acquired, developed, or brokered over $1B in commercial real estate transactions. He has been featured in Barron's, Bloomberg, Fox Business, and many other media outlets. He's the author of four books, including the latest, REITs For Dummies.

Brad, with his team of 10 analysts, runs the investing group iREIT® on Alpha, which covers REITs, BDCs, MLPs, Preferreds, and other income-oriented alternatives. The team of analysts has a combined 100+ years of experience and includes a former hedge fund manager, due diligence officer, portfolio manager, PhD, military veteran, and advisor to a former U.S. President. Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of O, LTC, ADC, STAG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Article Update Today, 7:09 AM
Comments (77.59K)
Thank you for reading and commenting.

I'm traveling to State College, PA to guest lecture at Penn State University.

I'll have limited access to respond to comments (until I get back to my computer).

As always, thank you for the opportunity to be of service.

Happy SWAN investing!
DR. RON profile picture
DR. RON
Today, 7:26 AM
Comments (7)
Brad, good early morning. I'll be praying for you as you travel. I'm sure as much as you do, you're an "old pro" at it! You shared in this morning's article ... "o wants to add another minute (much less hour) of "busyness" to their lives when a little bit of well-deserved rest and relaxation is so compelling?"
As always, you're "right on the money!" I heard something interesting yesterday that perhaps can be "grist for your mill," as well. The author said something like, "wealth" and "rich" are not synonymous terms, although we freely use them as such. "Wealth" is being in the state of using your time as you wish. I thought that compelling, and wanted to share that with you, and others. God bless you,
Ron
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
O--
Realty Income Corporation
LTC--
LTC Properties, Inc.
ADC--
Agree Realty Corporation
LAND--
Gladstone Land Corporation
EPR--
EPR Properties
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.