Monthly Mailbox Money (So You Can Sleep Well At Night)

I feel it’s been a while since I wrote a “monthly mailbox” article.

Though perhaps it was more recent than I remember. When life gets as busy as it has – both on a personal, professional and macroeconomic stage – it’s easy to think more time has passed.

Regardless, my approval of the monthly paying dividend model hasn’t changed. This is still something I wish a long list of REITs would do.

It wouldn’t be that costly to switch over, believe it or not. And it would benefit retail investors so very much, driving public interest in these individual REITs and no doubt adding share value in the end.

So why don’t they do it?

One answer to that question should be obvious: The very thought about changing anything can be bothersome.

Most of us already have enough to do on a personal level alone. There are work commitments (stop smirking, retirees), familial responsibilities, social calendars to manage, and homes to maintain.

Bringing in one more thing – even if it’s an ultimate good thing – can be daunting. Who wants to add another minute (much less hour) of "busyness" to their lives when a little bit of well-deserved rest and relaxation is so compelling?

That list of to-dos only grows when you run a business. Which means the desire for “as-is-ness” increases as well.

Combine that with an intensely compelling second factor… and you’ve got one giant reason for REITs to prefer the status quo.

The Original Reason for REITs

Most of my followers know by now that REITs began their legal existence as a “little guy” investment idea.

As I wrote in The Intelligent REIT Investor Guide:

“The concept was really spawned by a real estate management company in Boston, Massachusetts, that used a business trust vehicle to avoid paying double taxes on its holdings. It was ultimately taken to court over this, with the court’s decision basically boiling down to ‘if it walks like a duck and acts like a duck, it’s probably a duck.’ And so ended the earliest REIT ancestor. “Yet that defeat prompted a new battle as the same company hired a law firm – Goodwin Proctor – to design a vehicle that would be legally acceptable. This time, it met with success. Congress accepted the accurate argument that small investors were unable to benefit from commercial real estate investing. As such, it agreed to allow a new business classification using mutual fund rules as a model… “REITs were officially defined and authorized by Congress in the Real Estate Investment Trust Act of 1960, and the first actual examples were organized that same year…”

As a “little guy” idea – and such a new and unproven one at that – it’s no wonder that only “little guys” bought into it. For the rest of that decade… and the next… and the next… REITs really did make their stock market money from mom-and-pop investors.

It wasn’t that institutional investors like mutual funds and university endowments couldn’t apply. It was that they didn’t want to.

Why bother with something new and unproven when the “old” was working well enough for them?

I guess that’s just a theme for the ages.

Institutional Investors Make My Monthly Dividend Push More Difficult

It wasn’t until the 1990s that the “modern REIT era” really began. The sector was then 30-years-old, meaning there were 30 years of records to review.

It had also survived several recessions and industry rearrangements, and therefore offered a greater sense of stability.

Add to that very favorable market conditions as macroeconomic increases gave REITs room to recover from severe devaluations. And pro-REIT individuals like Ralph Block and organizations like Nareit really stepped up their game as well.

As a result, institutional investors began to accept the idea of adding REIT assets to their portfolios. Which bolstered REIT share prices. By a lot!

To quote Intelligent REIT Investor again:

“At the end of 1990, their (collective) market cap was estimated at $5.6 billion. By the close of 1994, it had risen to $38.8 billion. A year later, it was up to $60 billion – still a micro industry but a growing one nonetheless…”

Today, that figure is over $1.3 trillion.

So, as I wrote in REITs for Dummies:

“Yes, the big guys can make more money than we do because they have more money to start out with. However, we benefit enormously from their involvement because they offer a whole new level of respectability to each and every REIT they put in their portfolios. And that respectability comes with greater liquidity and share price appreciation.”

It’s an overall positive. But we do have to recognize that this influx of cash did shift REITs’ priorities to some degree.

And institutions simply don’t care about monthly paying dividends as much as us “little guys.”

All this to say that convincing “regular” REITs to switch to the monthly dividend-paying model is an uphill battle. Which means we should appreciate the ones that already do so even more.

Realty Income (O)

When discussing real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) that pay monthly dividends I guess it only makes sense to start with Realty Income, or also known as: “The Monthly Dividend Company."

Realty Income is a net-lease REIT with a market cap of approximately $40.2 billion and a 262.6 million SF portfolio that is comprised of interests in over 13,000 commercial properties in all 50 states, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, and Ireland.

The majority of their portfolio is made up of single-tenant, free-standing commercial retail properties, and to a lesser extent, industrial and gaming properties.

There are approximately 12,879 retail properties held in O’s portfolio which make up around 82.6% of its annual rent, 364 industrial properties which make up 13.1%, and 1 gaming property (Encore Resort and Casino) that makes up 2.6% of its annual rent.

Recently the net-lease REIT announced a JV with Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust (“BREIT”) to acquire an interest in the Bellagio Las Vegas and a merger agreement with Spirit Realty (SRC) to acquire the company. The transactions will alter the composition of O’s portfolio and increase its exposure to gaming and industrial properties.

At the end of 3Q-23, Realty Income reported a portfolio occupancy of 98.8% with a weighted average lease term (“WALT”) of 9.7 years.

Realty Income is a Dividend Aristocrat and one of the few REITs that has earned this distinction as it has paid and increased its dividend for 29 consecutive years.

Going back to its formation in 1969, O has declared 643 consecutive monthly dividends over the last 55 years. Since going public in 1994, the net-lease REIT has increased its dividend 123 times and for 105 consecutive quarters.

In addition to the reliability and consistency of its dividend, Realty Income has delivered a dividend compound annual growth rate of roughly 4.3% since 1995.

Realty Income is a blue-chip REIT that pays a 5.54% dividend yield, which is well covered with an AFFO dividend payout ratio of 76.08%.

Due in part to the rough patch most REIT have gone through since the beginning of 2022, the blue-chip, net-lease REIT is currently trading at a discount.

Right now shares are trading at a P/AFFO of 13.82x, compared to its average AFFO multiple of 18.78x.

We rate Realty Income a Buy.

LTC Properties (LTC)

LTC Properties is an internally managed healthcare REIT that invests in medical properties such as senior housing through a variety of vehicles including sale-leasebacks (“SLBs”), mortgage financing, as well as bridge loans, preferred equity, and mezzanine lending.

The healthcare REIT is somewhat of a hybrid between an equity REIT and a mortgage REIT as they own properties from which they generate rental income, but also invests in health care properties through debt financing.

LTC’s portfolio consists of multiple types of health care properties including Skilled Nursing Facilities (“SNF”), Memory Care Communities (“MC”), Assisted Living Facilities (“ALF”), and Independent Living Facilities (“ILF”).

Its largest property types are Assisted Living and Skilled Nursing, which by gross investment represents 53.1% and 45.6% of their total portfolio, respectively.

In total LTC’s portfolio is comprised of 208 properties that are managed by 29 operators across 27 states. LTC has an equity interest in 143 of those properties which are categorized as their Owned Portfolio.

Their Owned Portfolio generates rental income and makes up approximately 64.1% of their revenues.

Their next largest category is Mortgage Loans representing 44 properties, which make up 25.7% of their revenues through interest income, followed by Financing Receivables and Notes Receivables, which make up 7.1% and 2.2% of their revenue respectively.

LTC pays a monthly dividend of $0.19 per share that when annualized works out to $2.28 per share. From 2010 to 2017, LTC increased its dividend each year, going from $1.58 to $2.28 per share, but has maintained its dividend at an annual rate of $2.28 per share since that time.

The last dividend increase happened in 2017. While this is less than desirable, it should also be noted that from 2008 to the present LTC has not cut its dividend, even during the pandemic in 2020.

Earlier this month LTC declared its set of monthly dividends for the first quarter of 2024 at $0.19 per share. The 1Q-24 dividends will be paid at the end of January, February, and March.

Since 2014 LTC has had an average AFFO annual growth rate of 2.29% and an average dividend growth rate of 1.85%.

The healthcare REIT pays a 7.13% dividend yield that is well covered with an AFFO payout ratio of 82.91% and currently trades at a P/AFFO of 11.62x, compared to its average AFFO multiple of 15.36x.

We rate LTC Properties a Buy.

Agree Realty (ADC)

Agree Realty is relatively new to the monthly dividend club as they first initiated their monthly payout at the beginning of 2021. ADC is a net-lease REIT that invests in free-standing commercial properties that are leased to leading retailers.

ADC owns 2,135 properties covering 44.0 million SF of gross leasable area in 49 states across the U.S.

The net-lease REIT is more of a pure-play on retail properties than several of its net-lease peers as they do not have the industrial exposure that Realty Income, W. P. Carey (WPC), or Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) has.

ADC also is very focused on fungible property types that can easily be re-leased if necessary, rather than experiential real estate or single-purpose assets such as car washes, oil lubes, or driving ranges.

One thing that really stands out about Agree Realty is their tenant quality.

Their top tenants include well established names such as Walmart, Tractor Supply Co, Dollar General, Best Buy, CVS, Lowe's, and Kroger and at the end of 3Q-23, ADC reported that approximately 69.1% of its ABR comes from investment-grade tenants.

In addition to their net-lease commercial properties, ADC invests in ground leases used by retailers and received approximately 11.7% of their portfolio’s annualized base rent (“ABR”) from ground leases at the end of 2023.

As of their most recent update, Agree Realty’s portfolio was 99.7% leased with a WALT of roughly 8.6 years.

Prior to moving to a monthly dividend, ADC paid 107 consecutive quarterly dividends between 1994 and 2020.

At the beginning of 2021 the net lease REIT moved to a monthly dividend schedule and has declared 37 consecutive monthly dividend since that time.

On Jan. 11, 2024, ADC announced its board of directors declared a monthly dividend of $0.247 per share, which works out to $2.964 on an annualized basis and represents a 2.9% increase over the annualized dividend paid during the first quarter of 2023.

Since 2012 ADC has increased its dividend at a 6% compound annual growth rate (“CAGR”) while maintaining a conservative AFFO payout ratio that averaged 76% over the past decade.

Currently ADC pays a 4.85% dividend yield that is well covered with a 2023 AFFO payout ratio of 73.62% and trades at a P/AFFO of 15.39x, compared to their average AFFO multiple of 18.28x.

We rate Agree Realty a Buy.

Gladstone Land (LAND)

With a market cap of approximately $497 million, Gladstone is the smallest monthly payer out of the four discussed today. Gladstone Land is a REIT that acquires farmland which is leased to both corporations and independent farmers on a triple-net basis.

LAND owns 169 farms that have abundant water sources and cover roughly 116,000 acres across 15 states.

In addition to their farmland and its related facilities, LAND owns more than 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California.

By acreage, LAND’s largest footprint is in California where they own 63 farms covering almost 35,000 acres, followed by Colorado and Florida where they own approximately 33,000 and 22,500 acres, respectively.

As of their most recent update, LAND’s acreage was 99.9% leased with a weighted average remaining lease term of 5.8 years.

LAND has 92 tenants that grow over 60 types of crops. The farmland REIT's primary focus is annual fresh produce that includes most fruits and vegetables as well as select permanent crops such as blueberries and nuts.

Some of the fruits and vegetables grown on LAND’s farms include beans, tomatoes, strawberries, peas, peppers, cantaloupe and other types of leafy produce. Some examples of their permanent crops include almonds, avocados, blackberries, figs, apples, plums, and walnuts.

Since its IPO in 2013 LAND has paid 131 consecutive monthly dividends and has increased its dividend 33 times over the last 36 quarters.

Since 2015 LAND has had an average dividend growth rate of 5.22%. However, much of the dividend growth came in 2015 when the distribution represented a 29.2% year-over-year increase. In 2016 the dividend was increased by 6.5% and then by 5.8% the following year.

From 2018 to 2023 LAND’s largest dividend increase was 1.5%. The dividend was increased less than a percent in 2019, 2020, and 2021.

Since 2015 LAND had an average AFFO growth rate of 3.27%. Analyst do not expect AFFO growth in 2024 but expect AFFO per share to increase by 7% in 2025.

LAND pays a 4.02% dividend yield but its 2023 AFFO payout ratio is on the high side at 90.74% and something to keep an eye on.

Shares of LAND are currently trading at a P/AFFO of 22.77x, compared to its average AFFO multiple of 23.28x.

We rate Gladstone Land a Spec Buy.

In Closing

There are several other REITs that pay monthly dividends which were not discussed in this article including EPR Properties (EPR), Whitestone REIT (WSR), and STAG Industrial (STAG).

We advise that investors avoid EPR due to its heavy exposure to movie theaters, its junk credit rating of BB+, and its elevated WACC (AFFO yield is 11.6%). Analyst growth estimates: 2024 (-6%), 2025 (+3%), and 2026 (0%).

We like both WSR and STAG, but the recent rally has pushed each above their historical trading multiple.

WSR is currently trading at a P/AFFO of 17.13x, compared to its average AFFO multiple of 13.49x. However, I really like the forward-looking analyst estimates of 9% in 2024 and 12% in 2025.

STAG is trading at a P/AFFO of 19.38x, compared to its average AFFO multiple of 16.68x. A bit rich today, but I also like the analyst growth numbers of 4% (2024), 6% (2025) and 8% (2026).

