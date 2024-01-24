Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Exxon Mobil: Drill Drill Baby

Jan. 24, 2024 2:38 PM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Stock5 Comments
Poonam A. Arora profile picture
Poonam A. Arora
2.87K Followers

Summary

  • Major oil and gas demand and supply has shifted towards developing nations.
  • Driven by GDP and population growth, geopolitics, and lack of substitutes, oil and gas sales are likely to explode.
  • Exxon Mobil Corporation is well-positioned to benefit from the strong demand for oil and gas.
  • We are initiating on Exxon Mobil stock with a Buy Rating and $150/share Price Target.

Exxon Announces Quarterly Earnings And That It"s Moving Headquarters To Houston

Brandon Bell

Investment Conclusion

Until oil and gas remain the cheapest fuels, demand will be maintained. The economic growth engine has shifted towards poorer countries. They are not going to compromise raising the living standards for their teeming masses by adopting sustainable fuels, which

This article was written by

Poonam A. Arora profile picture
Poonam A. Arora
2.87K Followers
Currently, I work as an investment analyst at Seamist Capital. Previously, since 2006, I was on the sell-side, in a research analyst role. The banks I have worked for include the Stanford Group, Madison Williams, Roth Capital, and WR Hambrecht. I have passed the FINRA exams for Series 7, 63, 86, and 87. My educational background includes a Bachelors Degree in Finance and Investments and a Masters Degree in Finance. Currently, I rank among top 5% of bloggers and among top 10% of analysts on TipRanks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

brettze profile picture
brettze
Today, 4:04 PM
Comments (8.81K)
Those climate activists and environmntalists used to thin kthat they can get things done with waving wands , whatever.. Now they realize that they have to roll up their sleeves and start punching faces...
Things will never be the same for fossils.!~
brettze profile picture
brettze
Today, 4:03 PM
Comments (8.81K)
We ar e already consuming 300 million barrels of oil and equiv in nat gas/coal worldwide on a everyday basis.. I said everyday not every year, mind you!
Too much already and too late for the poor countries.
China is gagging undder coal smog ... and they no longer want to have children.
This is very telling!
It is one thing to read numbers like earnings and an entire different thing to breath polluted air.
allday1234 profile picture
allday1234
Today, 3:30 PM
Comments (15.03K)
Yes, I believe that once we get into the warmer months of the year that with the new aquisition XOM will again surge higher . Currently up +50.56% on 1400 shares so we will see. Currently not planning any additions. Does not mean the plans can't change.

Allday
M
Money 29
Today, 3:15 PM
Comments (5.78K)
Down 12%, last year dividend aristocrat XOM. Well managed company with a decent valuation and yield, adding shares. The world needs oil and gas.
B
Bruce Bohannon
Today, 2:50 PM
Comments (5.91K)
Interesting BULL Case. Thanks for the work.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About XOM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on XOM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XOM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.