Last November, Reuters reported that activist investor group Elliot Management took a $1 billion dollar stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). In a letter to Phillips 66 management, Elliot pointed out what I have been writing about on Seeking Alpha for quite some time: PSX has been significantly lagging the returns of refining peers Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) and Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) for many years (see graphic below). Elliot proposed a pathway that it believes could take the stock to $200/share (+50% from the current $132 share price). Today, I'll dig a bit deeper to see if that target is reasonable. If so, shares of PSX would obviously represent excellent value here.

Investment Thesis

As most of you know, years ago Phillips 66 embarked on a strategic plan to increase the market's valuation level of the stock as compared to the "pure refiners" by investing heavily to expand its midstream and chemicals operations. The thought was that these were higher margin businesses that would buoy the historically cyclical refining sector (and thus the company's overall valuation). The problem is that the plan didn't work. And that was primarily because of some unexpected developments:

The refining sector went into a "golden age", with crack spreads significantly above historical mid-cycle levels (I am talking pre-Covid19).

PSX's op-ex/bbl was significantly higher than its competitors.

Chemical margins have deteriorated (see Phillips 66: Q2 Results To Show, Once Again, Weak Chemicals Margin), significantly and negatively impacting returns on PSX's large investments in global pet chem capacity.

So while PSX's investments to expand its midstream segment (pipelines, crackers, NGLs) have arguably been a success, the company's inability to significantly improve its refining operations and what I would describe as its mal-investment into greatly expanding its global pet chem capacity in the face of an already over-supplied market, has led to lagging returns as compared to Valero and Marathon Petroleum as shown in the above graphic.

But all that is looking backward. Today, I'll take a look at the present and future, and determine if Elliot (and PSX shareholders…) have a chance to actually achieve its $200 price-target objective.

Management's Plan

As you may already know, and previous to the Elliot Management development, Phillips 66's relatively new CEO Mark Lashier had already released his plan to address PSX's significant under-performance relative to its peers. The plan, shown in the slide below), is to increase 2022 mid-cycle EBITDA by 40% by 2025 and return 50% of operating cash flow to shareholders (see this January 2024 presentation for more details):

Elliot Management described Lashier's plan as "admirable", but they (and long-time investors like myself…) are skeptical of the company's ability to actually achieve them. Case in point, the Elliot letter said:

Given the company's history of failed execution, we believe shareholders would welcome the appointment to the board of two new directors with refining-operating experience.

As you can see from the above graphic, the majority of the gains will come from the Midstream & Refining Segments. For Midstream, the targets look achievable given the DCP acquisition and the relatively clear line-of-sight into integration efficiencies, increasing fractionation capacity, and expanding NGLs volume. That said, while NGLs are typically priced relative to crude, there is currently a glut of NGLs in the U.S. (as a result of increased oil production) that will require increased exports to resolve and prevent severe downward pricing pressure on NGLs. Fortunately for PSX, the company has access to Gulf Coast export terminals.

For the Refining Segment, I am definitely in the "show me" camp. After all, for many years PSX shareholders have been promised they would benefit from rising market capture from PSX's refineries, but in large measure, it simply hasn't happened: PSX's op-ex/bbl remains significantly elevated as compared to peers: Elliot Management cites a $2-3/bbl EBITDA gap between PSX's refining segment and that of Valero.

In Q3, PSX's worldwide market capture for the Refining Segment was only 66%, which was down from 73% in Q3 of FY22… and in my opinion, 73% wasn't very impressive to begin with. Indeed, the Elliot letter quoted CEO Mark Lashier as saying:

We have taken our eye off the ball a little bit with respect to refining.

Chemicals: Houston, We Have A Problem

From the quote above, a "little bit" may be an understatement. In fact, I would go so far as to say PSX had its eyes (and its money…) on significantly boosting (mal) investments in the Chemicals Segment, which in my opinion has been an unmitigated disaster. I say that because PSX's own presentation shows that, despite billions of investments in expanding chemicals capacity through its 50/50 JV with Chevron Corporation (CVX), "CPChem", adjusted EBITDA from PSX's Chemicals Segment has in recent quarters and years actually been below what it was prior to expanding the capacity:

As you can see from the graphic, FY2022 Chemicals EBITDA was below 2019's results, and through the first 9-months of this year, PSX looks to repeat that feat for FY23 as well. So, despite the title of the slide above, PSX's Chemicals Segment is not "performing" well. The reason is - as I have been explaining in my Seeking Alpha articles - is because global chemical margins have collapsed due to significant over-capacity in olefins and polyolefins as companies like CPChem and Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) have embarked on massive new pet chem plants. It appears to be a race to the bottom, with all these chemical plants apparently an effort to show, in my opinion, which CEO has the biggest cowboy hat, instead of being focused on shareholder returns for these massive investments. In other words, the long-vaunted "feedstock advantage" as shown on the slide above means nothing if there is significant over-capacity in the end product (a basic law of commodity pricing).

The Institute for Energy Economic & Financial Analysis ("IEEFA") reports the following in an article titled Once Seen As The Savior, Petrochemicals Lose Appeal:

"Eight of the nine companies identified in this study are actively sponsoring projects and investments collectively worth more than $70 billion on ethylene, polyethylene and other assets that support the expansion of single-use plastics. The projects enter the market at a time of oversupply, slowing economic growth and rising competition."

"ExxonMobil is sponsoring major ethylene, polypropylene and polyethylene facilities in the United States and China. Three investments are estimated at more than $20 billion."

"Chevron Phillips Chemical has announced $14.5 billion in investments that expand ethylene and polyethylene capacity in the United States and the Middle East."

"LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) is helping to support a 1.5-million-ton annual polypropylene build out in South Korea and Thailand."

"Dow Chemical, subsidiary of Dow Inc. (DOW), is moving forward with a $9 billion integrated cracker plant in Canada that would produce 1.8 million tons of ethylene and polyethylene every year."

There were bigger petrochemical plants that weren't even listed above: TotalEnergies, Shell, Eni are all significantly increasing their global pet chem capacity. It certainly appears to be a race to the bottom, and is very puzzling to me as an investor. My only guess is that CEO compensation packages could be based on total revenue and have bonus plans that are typically linked to metrics such as "volume growth". That is the only explanation I can come up with.

What is very disappointing is that, just last year, CPChem FID'd two brand new massive "world-class" pet chem plants even though the last two have yet to achieve adequate let alone decent returns for shareholders. CPChem's share of cap-ex is estimated to be in the range of $7.2 billion, which means PSX shareholders are on the hook for another ~$3.6 billion in spending on massive pet chem projects. Sigh.

Elliot's Plan

Now, Elliot says PSX could generate $15-$20 billion of after-tax cash proceeds from the sale of Phillips 66's CPChem stake, European convenience stores, and a portion of its non-operated midstream stakes. The biggest chunk of that would come from a sale of its 50% stake in CPChem, but given the discussion above, who exactly would buy it?

Phillips 66's response to the Elliot letter said it plans to "monetize $3 billion of non-core assets". Unfortunately for PSX shareholders (including Elliot…), PSX management not only views CPChem as a "core" asset, but it is doubling down on chemicals cap-ex in a big way going forward. Even if PSX wanted to sell its 50% of CPChem, who would buy it? Chevron? I certainly hope not, I own Chevron too. In fact, I own all three of the companies that are leading the race to the bottom of the global chemicals market: Exxon, Chevron, and PSX. The difference is that Exxon and Chevron have significant upstream oil & gas production that can effectively overshadow the recent and pitiful returns of their chemical operations.

Summary & Conclusions

Elliot Management's activist intentions with respect to Phillips 66 is a welcome event in my opinion. After all, I believe Engine #1 was very successful in slowing down Exxon's massive over-spending on global pet chem capacity and causing the company to become more efficient (see How Tiny Engine #1 Was Able To Turn Exxon Around - a Seeking Alpha Editor's Pick). Unfortunately, Elliot waited until after PSX had already FID's two new massive pet chem projects.

As shown from the chart below, PSX stock has rallied ~13% since the Elliot Letter. Non-core sales could boost the stock a bit more, but in my opinion, the only way the stock rally will continue is if pressure from Elliot Management actually results in PSX to - finally - sustainably reducing the op-ex/bbl in its Refinery Segment.

I reiterate my HOLD rating on PSX and suggest shareholders pay close attention to PSX's Q4 global refining market capture when it releases earnings next Wednesday (Jan 31st), as well as any commentary on non-core asset sales.