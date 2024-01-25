9dreamstudio/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Although the natural gas price is still weak, I'm keeping an eye on the entire sector and after having a closer look at Crew Energy (CR:CA) and dividend-paying Tourmaline Oil (TOU:CA), I wanted to have a look under the hood of Advantage Energy (TSX:AAV:CA) (OTCPK:AAVVF), a natural gas producer with a reasonable sustaining capex I have a long position in. I’m not expecting much from any natural gas producer this year as the futures market indicates the price will remain weak until the end of this year, but I think this could also be an opportunity to pick up stock at lower prices later this year.

Data by YCharts

The weak natural gas price weighs on the results

As the company hasn’t published its Q4 results yet, we have to fall back on the results of the third quarter to fully understand the company’s plans for 2024 and its three year plans. During the third quarter of 2023, Advantage Energy produced just over 64,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day with just 12% of those barrels actually consisting of liquids.

Advantage Energy Investor Relations

The average realized price for the oil and condensate was approximately C$94 per barrel while the NGLs were sold at a pretty respectable C$56/barrel. The natural gas price was obviously pretty weak as the company reported a realized price of C$2.76/Mcf before hedges and C$2.95 after taking the impact of the hedge book into consideration.

Advantage Energy Investor Relations

The company generated a total revenue of C$137M during the third quarter, which includes a C$2.8M net gain on the hedge position. As you can see below, Advantage Energy’s operating costs remain pretty low with just C$23M spent on operating expenses and just under C$22M on transportation expenses.

Advantage Energy Investor Relations

This helped the company to print a pre-tax profit of C$38.3M and a net profit attributable to the common shareholders of Advantage Energy of C$28.3M which represents C$0.17 per share.

The cash flow performance also remained strong: Advantage reported an operating cash flow of C$90.4M, which includes a C$9.9M contribution from working capital changes. As you can see below, the capex came in at C$51.8M, resulting in a net underlying free cash flow of C$28.7M for a free cash flow per share of C$0.18.

Advantage Energy Investor Relations

That’s definitely not impressive for a stock trading at almost C$9 per share, but as you may have guessed, there’s more than meets the eye here. As the image below shows, we know the capital efficiency is C$13,000 per flowing barrel while the decline rate is 24%. This means that at an average production rate of 60,000 boe/day, the company needs to replace approximately 14,400 boe/day. Multiplied by the capital efficiency of C$13,000 per flowing barrel, the sustaining cash flow is just under C$190M per year, which is C$47.5M. This means the underlying free cash flow is approximately C$0.20 per share. That makes the valuation appear to look slightly better. But the market is obviously also incorporating growth projections.

Looking forward to 2024 (and beyond)

When the company announced its plans for 2024 and the 2024-2026 period, it emphasized it remains focused on growing the adjusted funds flow per share by growing the production by approximately 10% per year. All free cash flow beyond the growth capex will be spent on share buybacks.

In 2024, the company expects to produce 65,000-68,000 barrels of oil-equivalent per day, which should generate approximately C$325M in adjusted funds flow at an average realized natural gas price of C$2.50 on an AECO basis. According to the image below, the company offers quite a bit of torque on higher natural gas prices: At C$3 AECO, the net free cash flow will exceed C$100M per year, despite spending close to C$100M on production expansion.

Advantage Energy Investor Relations

As you can see above, the company’s focus is indeed zooming in on an adjusted funds flow per share performance. It anticipates the AFF per share to increase to just over C$2.50 per share in 2025, a year wherein it could produce 75,000 boe/day. That being said, according to the fine print, Advantage Energy is using an AECO natural gas price of C$3.77 in 2025 which explains the impressive increase.

One of the main reasons I like Advantage Energy is its exposure to foreign natural gas markets. Although the company will have to work on continuing to secure access to those markets, it definitely is a positive element.

Advantage Energy Investor Relations

Investment thesis

While the company isn’t trading cheap based on a free cash flow multiple given the current natural gas prices, the exposure to Entropy, its carbon capture and storage division also has value. The Canada Growth Fund recently made a pretty substantial investment in Entropy which lends further credibility to the CCS project.

The carbon capture division for sure is interesting, but I’m still mainly invested in Advantage Energy for its natural gas production. I currently have a long position in Advantage and will likely continue to add on weakness.

