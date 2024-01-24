gilaxia

Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ:BVS) has emerged as an impressive turnaround story moving forward from its troubled post-IPO period where the company faced a major setback from its failed acquisition of "CartiHeal". The stock has more than doubled over the past year with the leader in therapeutic injections for osteoarthritis capturing a new round of operating momentum in recent quarters.

Indeed, we last covered BVS back in October highlighting the improving outlook which was ultimately confirmed by a strong Q3 report where management guidance drove shares sharply higher. Our update today recaps these developments while reaffirming a bullish view.

BVS is on track to re-accelerate growth and deliver recurring profitability in 2024. The expectation for some balance sheet deleveraging likely also works as a tailwind for the stock. We like the company's positioning as a category leader in a market segment with a positive long-term outlook.

BVS Financials Recap

BVS reported its Q3 results on November 7th with the headline EPS of $0.05, well ahead of the consensus estimate for a -$0.02 loss. Revenue at $121 million, while down by -6.1% year-over-year, was also above expectations.

Keep in mind that the top-line weakness was dragged lower by the "Restorative Therapies" segment considering the divestiture of the wound care business as well as the timing of some large sales that got pulled into the prior quarter.

More favorably, the core Pain Treatments group includes the high-profile hyaluronic acid (HA) injections including "Durolane" and "Supartz" which delivered positive growth with an expectation for even stronger trends into Q4. Similarly, the "Surgical Solutions" business was also a strong point with management citing a double-digit climb in ultrasonics. International sales have outperformed.

The takeaway here is that the underlying trends are stronger than what the headline figures suggest. The adjusted operating margin at 16.5% climbed from 14.0% in the period last year capturing a focus on more valued added opportunities along with efforts at streamlining expenses.

During the earnings conference call, management projected optimism on the "substantial progress" in solidifying the financial position. While high debt was a crutch for Bioventus between 2021 and 2022, the net leverage ratio narrowed to 4.3x compared to 5.5x last year. On this point, the figure is expected to make a more substantial improvement over the next several quarters as profitability strengthens.

We mentioned the positive guidance with revisions higher than prior estimates. Pending the Q4 results, Bioventus is targeting full-year 2023 net sales between $498 and $505 million, bumping higher to the low end of the range from $490 million announced in Q2. The company now expects 2023 adjusted EBITDA between $84 and $87 million, compared to $75 to $80 million previously, and up from $66 million in 2022.

What's Next For BVS?

The shift for BVS over the past year is that from being a "distressed" name where there were some serious concerns regarding its financial position and long-term strategy, the sense now is one of stability with operations on a firm footing.

A big theme for the company has been some pricing volatility with its HA injections based on Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement that essentially held back the top line growth over the past year. The good news is an expectation that average pricing climbs sequentially through 2024 also considering initiatives in private payer contracted volumes. That backdrop offers a runway for sales and earnings momentum going forward.

We can also point out the marketing effort on the side of the surgical solutions business. Comments by management explained a new focus on direct sales of ultrasonics as a featured product while distributors deal with bone graft substitutes. This shift is expected to improve segment margins while expanding the visibility of the differentiated ultrasonics lineup which has received a positive response from industry practitioners.

Overall, there's a lot to like about BVS which we view as a solid small-cap in the space of minimally invasive medical treatments. Taking a step back, the high-level trend here is the growing demand for osteoarthritis solutions expected to impact more than 78 million people just in the United States by 2040.

An aging global population along with the building awareness for these types of pain treatments and restorative therapies make Bioventus well-positioned to continue consolidating market share. In this case, the addressable market is estimated at $15 billion and the ability to just capture an incremental slice of that opportunity highlights the bullish potential.

According to consensus, the expectation is that sales climb by 3.4% in 2024 while EPS at $0.33 reverses as a loss of -$0.30 as the full year 2023 estimates. We believe there is an upside to these figures as sales initiatives evolve stronger over the next few quarters.

While a date has not yet been scheduled, the Q4 earnings report likely out by mid-March will be an opportunity for management to present a roadmap for EPS to trend higher.

In terms of valuation, we believe the current 14x forward P/E is attractive for a healthcare category leader with firming financials and a balance sheet deleveraging supporting some expansion of the growth premium.

While recognizing that BVS is relatively unique in the market with its particular focus on osteoarthritis, the stock stands out as trading at a valuation discount compared to larger names within the "medical devices". Looking out towards fiscal 2025 where BVS is expected to reach EPS of $0.47, implying a 1-year forward P/E ratio of 10x, we can make the case that the stock remains undervalued considering the outlook.

Final Thoughts

We rate BVS as a buy with an updated price target of $6.00 per share for the year ahead, implying an 18x multiple on the current 2024 consensus EPS. That price target also represents an EV to forward EBITDA multiple of 10x as a fair value.

The way we see it playing out is that a string of solid quarterly reports should be enough to help shares gain a trend higher driven by continued bullish sentiment. In the near term, we can look forward to Q4 earnings with the operating margin and 2024 management guidance as the key monitoring points.

The risk here beyond weaker-than-expected sales trends is that the company remains exposed to the macro environment. Financial market volatility or deterioration of the economic growth outlook would likely pressure demand and open the door for a deeper selloff.