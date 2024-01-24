xeni4ka

The Transaction

The growing, but still fledgling, Single Family Rental (SFR) REIT sector was shaken awake January 19th, when Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) announced it had agreed to be taken private by Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) real estate affiliates, Blackstone Real Estate Partners X and Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust (BREIT) for $3.5B or $11.25/share. While the transaction price represents a 30% premium to TCN’s January 18th closing price, this article will try to assess whether BX’s real estate groups got a bargain.

Recent Sector History

By mid-2023, it was becoming clear that dramatically higher mortgage rates were a double-edged sword for the single-family rental REITs. Higher mortgage rates priced many would be home buyers out of the market and placed them into the growing population of single-family home renters (demand). Conversely, higher mortgage rates discouraged many would be home sellers who faced the reality that they could not replace their existing 3-4% mortgage financing costs in selling and trying to move up market; sellers didn’t come to market and the number of homes for sale plummeted (supply).

The low supply side might diminish the growth rates of SFR REITs, but the enhanced demand for new single family home renters made the sector compelling. SFR REITs could no longer grow rapidly through acquisition, but the enhanced demand would secure their existing inventory’s performance. We were intrigued, it just became a process of identifying the best prospect in the group.

The graph below describes the 3 SFR REITs basically trading in lock step until about mid-September when TCN started to fall off hard. That might be about the time when investor focus started to hone in on debt levels and maturities. Tricon is more leveraged than American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) and Invitation Homes (INVH), its peer set members, and that debt load may have been a contributing factor to the downward pressure on TCN’s share price.

S&P Capital IQ

Source: S&P Global IQ

In September, Dane Bowler reported TCN’s advantages, value and headwinds. He even speculated that Tricon might realize its full value through a private equity buyout. We have long watched the SFR space and Dane’s analysis was intriguing, so we got longer in TCN.

You do your research, take your positions, and live with what the markets deliver. High stock and interest rate volatility can try investor patience and weaken conviction; in the day-to-day market tumult, we traded out of some of our TCN shares, so that by the time of the deal’s announcement we held only about 30% of our peak position. We sold our last shares on Friday morning and though happy about the price appreciation, we were left feeling Blackstone might have a better result in this transaction.

BX has been here before

After the 2008 financial crisis, Blackstone helped launch the SFR sector by capitalizing INVH’s aggressive home buying during the tsunami of foreclosures. Blackstone subsequently cashed out of Invitation Homes and left with a huge profit and vast knowledge of the sector’s potential. In the interim, Single Family Rental REITs have fallen into and out of favor.

Peaking in early 2022, Tricon’s shares had fallen nearly 70% by the 4th quarter of 2023.

Wall Street Journal

So, while Blackstone’s January 19th offer of $11.25/share was a 30% premium to the prior day’s closing price, it is still likely a discount to TCN’s and its peers’ NAVs. And that’s before you consider what Blackstone’s financial strength and flexibility bring to the table.

2MCAC with data from S&P Capital IQ

Source:2MCAC with data from S&P Global

After Friday’s big price jump, TCN’s valuation metrics came in line with those of AMH and INVH, but they don’t reflect the recapitalization benefits that BX’s ownership will likely bring. TCN’s shares suffered, at least in part, because of their comparatively high leverage and high cost of capital. With its size and market presence, Blackstone has greater access to capital at a lower cost than any other sector player. Upon the merger, the 1.8x Recurring EBITDA/Interest Expense ratio will likely more than triple.

What’s more, access to lower cost capital will restart TCN’s stalled growth engine. They said as much in the deal’s press release by recommitting to previously announced developments:

“Blackstone Remains Committed to Tricon’s Extensive Housing Development Platform, Including its Pipeline of $1 Billion of New Single-Family Homes in the U.S. and $2.5 Billion of New Apartments in Canada”

That is a lot of growth slated for a $3.5 billion acquisition.

The Lesson

Blackstone has become the eventual owner of many of our prior “value” investments.

Among them: Extended Stay Hotels Strategic Hotels

Bluerock Residential

Hilton

Preferred Apartment Communities

WPT Industrial Real Estate

Getting a boost in value is nice, but realizing full value is the objective ideal.

Do your analysis. Muster conviction. Be patient.