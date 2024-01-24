Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tricon Residential: Blackstone's Accretive Acquisition

Ross Bowler profile picture
Ross Bowler
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Tricon Residential has agreed to be taken private by Blackstone for $3.5 billion, representing a 30% premium to its previous closing price.
  • The single-family rental REIT sector has faced challenges due to higher mortgage rates, but the demand for rental homes has remained strong.
  • Blackstone's financial strength and access to capital are expected to benefit Tricon and drive its growth after the merger.

A beautiful home available for rent

xeni4ka

The Transaction

The growing, but still fledgling, Single Family Rental (SFR) REIT sector was shaken awake January 19th, when Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) announced it had agreed to be taken private by Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) real estate affiliates, Blackstone Real Estate Partners X and Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust (BREIT) for $3.5B or $11.25/share. While the transaction price represents a 30% premium to TCN’s January 18th closing price, this article will try to assess whether BX’s real estate groups got a bargain.

Recent Sector History

By mid-2023, it was becoming clear that dramatically higher mortgage rates were a double-edged sword for the single-family rental REITs. Higher mortgage rates priced many would be home buyers out of the market and placed them into the growing population of single-family home renters (demand). Conversely, higher mortgage rates discouraged many would be home sellers who faced the reality that they could not replace their existing 3-4% mortgage financing costs in selling and trying to move up market; sellers didn’t come to market and the number of homes for sale plummeted (supply).

The low supply side might diminish the growth rates of SFR REITs, but the enhanced demand for new single family home renters made the sector compelling. SFR REITs could no longer grow rapidly through acquisition, but the enhanced demand would secure their existing inventory’s performance. We were intrigued, it just became a process of identifying the best prospect in the group.

The graph below describes the 3 SFR REITs basically trading in lock step until about mid-September when TCN started to fall off hard. That might be about the time when investor focus started to hone in on debt levels and maturities. Tricon is more leveraged than American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) and Invitation Homes (INVH), its peer set members, and that debt load may have been a contributing factor to the downward pressure on TCN’s share price.

A screenshot of a graph Description automatically generated

S&P Capital IQ

Source: S&P Global IQ

In September, Dane Bowler reported TCN’s advantages, value and headwinds. He even speculated that Tricon might realize its full value through a private equity buyout. We have long watched the SFR space and Dane’s analysis was intriguing, so we got longer in TCN.

You do your research, take your positions, and live with what the markets deliver. High stock and interest rate volatility can try investor patience and weaken conviction; in the day-to-day market tumult, we traded out of some of our TCN shares, so that by the time of the deal’s announcement we held only about 30% of our peak position. We sold our last shares on Friday morning and though happy about the price appreciation, we were left feeling Blackstone might have a better result in this transaction.

BX has been here before

After the 2008 financial crisis, Blackstone helped launch the SFR sector by capitalizing INVH’s aggressive home buying during the tsunami of foreclosures. Blackstone subsequently cashed out of Invitation Homes and left with a huge profit and vast knowledge of the sector’s potential. In the interim, Single Family Rental REITs have fallen into and out of favor.

Peaking in early 2022, Tricon’s shares had fallen nearly 70% by the 4th quarter of 2023.

A graph of blue lines and white text Description automatically generated

Wall Street Journal

So, while Blackstone’s January 19th offer of $11.25/share was a 30% premium to the prior day’s closing price, it is still likely a discount to TCN’s and its peers’ NAVs. And that’s before you consider what Blackstone’s financial strength and flexibility bring to the table.

A table with numbers and a price Description automatically generated

2MCAC with data from S&P Capital IQ

Source:2MCAC with data from S&P Global

After Friday’s big price jump, TCN’s valuation metrics came in line with those of AMH and INVH, but they don’t reflect the recapitalization benefits that BX’s ownership will likely bring. TCN’s shares suffered, at least in part, because of their comparatively high leverage and high cost of capital. With its size and market presence, Blackstone has greater access to capital at a lower cost than any other sector player. Upon the merger, the 1.8x Recurring EBITDA/Interest Expense ratio will likely more than triple.

What’s more, access to lower cost capital will restart TCN’s stalled growth engine. They said as much in the deal’s press release by recommitting to previously announced developments:

“Blackstone Remains Committed to Tricon’s Extensive Housing Development Platform, Including its Pipeline of $1 Billion of New Single-Family Homes in the U.S. and $2.5 Billion of New Apartments in Canada”

That is a lot of growth slated for a $3.5 billion acquisition.

The Lesson

Blackstone has become the eventual owner of many of our prior “value” investments.

Among them: Extended Stay Hotels Strategic Hotels

Bluerock Residential

Hilton

Preferred Apartment Communities

WPT Industrial Real Estate

Getting a boost in value is nice, but realizing full value is the objective ideal.

Do your analysis. Muster conviction. Be patient.

Make your money work for you

The REIT
market has become significantly underpriced making it a great time to get in to
the right REITs. To help people get the most updated REIT data and
analysis I am offering 40% off Portfolio Income Solutions, but you can only get
it through this link.https://seekingalpha.com/affiliate_link/40Percent I hope you enjoy the plethora of data tables, sector analysis and deep dives into opportunistic REITs.

This article was written by

Ross Bowler profile picture
Ross Bowler
1.21K Followers

Ross Bowler is the founder and CEO of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation, a specialized securities analysis and investment advisory firm focused exclusively on the 200+ companies structured as publicly traded REITs, with over 30 years of experience trading and analyzing real estate securities. He designs and manages REIT and REIT-adjacent portfolios tailored to advisory clients’ investment goals. With a pre-existing knowledge of each REIT and relationships with REIT management teams, he has an advantage in knowing which REITs to buy and which to avoid.

Ross helps lead the investing group Portfolio Income Solutions along with Dane and Simon Bowler. Features of the service include: a diversified high-yield REIT portfolio, data tables on every REIT, tax guidance, macro analysis, fair value estimates, and quick updates via chat on breaking news. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

All articles are published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person. Readers should verify all claims and do their own due diligence before investing in any securities, including those mentioned in the article. NEVER make an investment decision based solely on the information provided in our articles. It should not be assumed that any of the securities transactions or holdings discussed were profitable or will prove to be profitable. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Historical returns should not be used as the primary basis for investment decisions. Commentary may contain forward-looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts, and findings in this article. S&P Global Market Intelligence LLC. Contains copyrighted material distributed under license from S&P 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation (2MCAC) is a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Ross Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

S
Santo Kum
Today, 4:02 PM
Comments (23)
Why don’t we buy blackstone then?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TCN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TCN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BX
--
TCN
--
TCN:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.