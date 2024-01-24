TOTL: Lagging Its Benchmark And Peers

Tero Vesalainen

TOTL strategy

SPDR® DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) is an actively managed debt exchange-traded fund ("ETF") paying monthly distributions launched on 2/23/2015. It has a 12-month trailing yield of 4.88%, a yield to maturity of 5.93% and an expense ratio of 0.55%.

As described by SSGA, the fund seeks to maximize total return in a fixed income universe and is benchmarked to the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index. In this article, the benchmark will be represented by iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG). The management:

“seeks to outperform the benchmark, in part by exploiting mispriced areas of the bond market while also including asset classes not included in the index such as high yield bonds and emerging markets debt.”

The fund may invest in securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, inflation protected T-bonds, municipal bonds, residential mortgage-backed securities (“RMBS”), commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”), asset-backed securities (“ABS”), corporate bonds, foreign governments bonds, bank loans, collateralized loan obligations (“CLO”), etc.

This description offers a lot of flexibility to the management, with some guidelines regarding asset allocation thresholds:

At least 20% in mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by the U.S. Government or its agencies.

No more than 25% in high yield securities (junk bonds).

No more than 40% in below investment grade securities.

No more than 15% in securities denominated in foreign currencies.

No more than 25% in emerging market countries.

The fund also intends to keep the weighted average effective duration between 1 and 8 years. Asset class exposure is determined by a top-down sector analysis, and individual securities are selected by a bottom-up approach. The portfolio turnover rate in the most recent fiscal year was 113%.

TOTL portfolio

The current portfolio is almost exclusively invested in U.S. securities (96%). It has 1393 holdings, with 24.3% of assets in the top 10, listed below.

Name Weight Maturity ISIN US TREASURY N/B 4.75 11/15/2053 7.66 11/15/2053 US912810TV08 US TREASURY N/B 4.125 08/15/2053 5.58 08/15/2053 US912810TT51 US TREASURY N/B 4.75 11/15/2043 4.19 11/15/2043 US912810TW80 Cash USD 2.38 - - FANNIE MAE 3 01/25/2043 0.92 01/25/2043 US3136ABMZ35 FREDDIE MAC 4 07/15/2044 0.79 07/15/2044 US3137BCD216 SECURITIZED ASSET BACKED REC. 05/25/2037 0.76 05/25/2037 US81379EAB83 FANNIE MAE 2.5 03/01/2051 0.69 03/01/2051 US3140XCPT93 FANNIE MAE 4 12/01/2052 0.68 12/01/2052 US3140XJY231 FANNIE MAE 3 11/01/2051 0.66 11/01/2051 US3140QMMS03 Click to enlarge

The next chart plots the weights of the different debt sectors in the fund’s asset value. Agency MBS (mortgage-backed securities) come in first position with 48%, and the aggregate weight of MBS categories is 58.5%. T-bonds have a weight of 20.4%, while they are at 41.8% in the benchmark (AGG’s underlying index).

Sector breakdown (Chart: author; data: SSGA)

Regarding credit risk, the portfolio is on the safer side: almost 74% of assets has an investment grade rating (Baa and above) and 58.9% is rated Aaa.

Risk profile per Moody’s ratings (Chart: author; data: SSGA)

About 60% of assets is in debt with a maturity between 3 and 10 years.

Maturity profile (Chart: author; data: SSGA)

Performance relative to the benchmark

The next chart compares the total returns of TOTL and AGG since inception. TOTL had underperformed, but the gap in annualized return is insignificant (14 bps). However, the fund has clearly missed its objective of providing excess return.

TOTL vs benchmark (Seeking Alpha)

TOTL has lost almost 20% in price since inception (excluding distributions), whereas AGG has lost 11%. TOTL has kept pace in total return thanks to a higher yield.

Price return (Seeking Alpha)

The annual sum of distributions has increased from $1.57 to $1.95 per share between 2016 and 2023. The 7-year distribution growth of 24.2% is slightly below the cumulative inflation in the same time, which is about 27% based on the Consumer Price Index, or CPI.

TOTL distribution history (Seeking Alpha)

Performance relative to peers

The next table compares characteristics of TOTL and four actively managed debt ETFs by different issuers:

JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE)

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL)

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS)

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS).

TOTL JPIE HYBL HYLS CGMS Inception 2/23/2015 10/28/2021 2/16/2022 2/25/2013 10/25/2022 Expense Ratio 0.55% 0.41% 0.70% 1.27% 0.39% AUM $3.17B $966.58M $132.23M $1.47B $429.97M Avg Daily Volume $24.78M $9.62M $1.42M $8.87M $5.17M Yield TTM 4.88% 5.71% 7.92% 6.04% 5.84% Click to enlarge

TOTL is the largest and most liquid fund in this group. It has the lowest yield and the expense ratio is average relative to peers.

It is the worst performer since CGMS inception in October 2022 regarding total return. This may be explained by the lower risk profile, which may come with lower rewards. The best performer HYBL, reviewed here, has 70% of asset value in debt with a credit rating below BB.

TOTL vs. Competitors since October 2022 (Seeking Alpha)

Takeaway

TOTL has missed its objective to outperform its benchmark.

It has underperformed at least 4 close competitors over the last 15 months.

It has lost about 20% in share price since 2015.

The distribution growth has slightly lagged inflation.

For these reasons, I give a “sell” rating to SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL).