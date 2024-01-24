tigerstrawberry

Investment thesis

The current US energy market outlook suggests that there may be a temporary decline in wholesale electricity prices in the US market in 2024. Low natural gas and coal prices, in part thanks to what is starting to shape up to be a mild winter in the Northern Hemisphere, as well as arguably slower economic growth going forward are likely to be the main culprits behind my hypothesis. As I look around to diversify my portfolio, I increasingly find Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) to be an interesting potential investment opportunity. It is a clean energy producer, with a net capacity currently power generation capacity of 8.1 GW, with three quarters of it being clean energy, while the other quarter is natural gas-powered capacity. It demonstrated an ability to operate profitably, which is not always true with green energy producers. If one is betting that government as well as public pressures will continue to push us toward green energy alternatives then Clearway is an interesting potential investment opportunity, although in my view it is still a hold at current valuation levels. It is worth keeping an eye on however in case a more advantageous entry point will materialize this year, as I expect it to.

Clearway is proving to be just slightly & steadily profitable, but its high debt level seriously threatens its prospects

For the third quarter of this year, Clearway saw a net income of $15 million. It was $67 million for the first nine months of the year. In the previous year, it had net earnings of $1.114 billion for the first nine months of 2022. Most of that impressive performance was attributable to the gain on the sale of its thermal business, which resulted in net cash proceeds of almost $1.3 billion that it recorded in its financial results in 2022. Adjusting for such one-time distortions, it seems that Clearway managed to just break even on its operations. For the first nine months of this year, it had revenues of just under $1.1 billion, therefore its profit margins came in at about 6.6%. For this year, it estimates net earnings will be $90 million.

Another aspect of note from its financial performance that we need to pay attention to is its long-term debt, which is just under $7 billion as of the end of the latest quarter and it increased by $504 million compared with the corresponding quarter from last year. Based on recent results, total debt seems to be 6 times higher compared with yearly revenues. Interest expenses came in at $202 million for the first nine months of the year, which equals 19% of revenues for the corresponding period. I generally start to become cautious when interest expenses exceed 5% of revenues. This is therefore very worrying by my standards and I therefore see Clearway as a high-risk potential investment opportunity. Rising interest rates for instance could overwhelm this company. For every 1% increase in interest rates, interest costs as a percentage of revenues can rise by about 6% once all its debt is re-financed at the higher prevailing rates. The fact that it continues to see a significant rise in debt levels only adds to the risk.

Clearway can outgrow its debt problem, but much depends on project execution, as well as external factors

Clearway

As we can see, Clearway has a long-term plan to expand its renewable power business, with power generation as well as storage facilities being in construction, planned or being contemplated for the coming years. If this can be achieved without significantly increasing its debt load, perhaps the path to improving its interest expenses to revenues ratio could be achieved, which would benefit Clearway's investors, as long as the path will not be achieved through excessive stock dilution.

There are a few external factors that could help with Clearway's need to achieve a reduction in its debt & interest payments to revenue ratio. Higher sustained electricity prices are an obvious factor since they would increase both revenues and profits. A significant increase in profitability can help with internally sourcing the needed capital to expand, and also potentially pay down debt. While I do not see higher wholesale electricity prices on the horizon, compared with the current levels I believe that electricity prices could potentially decline in 2024, I do believe that in the longer term, we will see much higher prices, for reasons that I shall explain in the next segment of the article.

Wholesale electricity prices (IEA)

One of the easiest paths to improving its debt sustainability would be to cut the dividend, which is currently a very generous 6.3%, or $1.59/share. For a company that is just breaking even, this is a heavy financial burden. Cutting the dividend could save the company about $186 million/year, based on the number of shares outstanding, which is at 117 million as of the latest quarterly report. Cutting the dividend would go a long way toward helping to pay for the capital needed for implementing its ambitious expansion program, thus alleviating some pressure to further accumulate debt. It would however hurt existing investors.

By far the most important potential external factor that could help Clearway to improve its financial situation in the long term is the prospect of increased government support. In recent years, US government incentives for the green energy industry amounted to about $15 billion/year. Private-sector ESG schemes have also been supportive of green energy and may continue to be in the future.

Lastly, and this may be the most under-rated, ignored external factor that could positively affect Clearway, is the potential for fossil fuel shortfalls in the coming years in North America as well as worldwide. This is a contrarian view, given that much of the market seems to be convinced that we are living through an age of plenty in terms of fossil fuel supplies and energy supplies overall. My personal view is that the COVID crisis directly, then indirectly through secondary effects shaved off about 5% or about half a decade in terms of global energy demand growth.

We are probably reaching the point where in the absence of other demand destruction events, we will see a serious tightening of the regional & global energy supply/demand situation. For instance, OECD oil inventories are currently about 10% lower than they were on average in the months before the start of the COVID crisis. Globally, monthly crude oil production is about 3 mb/d lower as of the latest month where data is available compared to pre-pandemic levels, and 4 mb/d lower compared with the record high set in the fall of 2018. This does not seem to suggest an environment of plenty when it comes to key global fossil fuel supplies. Assuming an environment of tight supplies in the longer term, higher energy prices should be expected, which has the potential to greatly improve Clearway's revenue growth and profitability prospects.

Investment implications:

With a possible short-term decline in energy prices in 2024, due to a slowing global economy, there may be a decent entry point for Clearway, which should see a decent drop in its stock price from current levels, along with the rest of the market. Its stock decline may be exacerbated if it were to decide to cut its dividend, which I believe might be a real possibility given the capital needs of the company. The profit levels do not currently match its dividend payments. One does not want to be invested in a company before it cuts its dividend.

With a forward P/E ratio of over 20, it is arguably on the expensive side currently, even if one were to ignore the high level of debt, as well as the risk of a possible dividend cut, and just focus on its revenue & profit growth prospects. If one is to also factor in the high debt levels, the low profit margins as well as other negative aspects, it is by no means a very attractive investment. On the other hand, it is one of the few profitable companies within a growth industry. Assuming that government support for the industry will continue to improve, those profit margins might also improve, even as revenues grow exponentially going forward. Perhaps, if all factors align favorably for Clearway, investors could potentially see significant upside.

Clearway stock is currently on my radar as a potential stock worth investing in this year, if my broader view of an impending stock market correction being on the horizon turns out to be correct and it will result in an improved entry point in its stock. While I see reasons to expect significant potential upside for this stock, there are also significant risk factors that make it a somewhat risky bet, therefore I want to manage risk by seeking a better entry point. I also intend to keep my exposure limited to perhaps 1% of my total portfolio, for the same reason. At current valuation levels, it remains a hold, something to keep an eye on.