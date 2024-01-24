Alkami Technology: Turning The Corner To Profitability

Chadchai Ra-ngubpai/Moment via Getty Images

QRA man always has two reasons for what he does--a good one, and the real one.”- J.P. Morgan.

Today, we take a first look at a small fintech concern called Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT). The stock of this Busted IPO has moved steadily higher for most of the past year. Management has gotten Alkami on the path to profitability, which should happen in the FY2024 year. The question for investors is whether that event is already priced into the equity at current trading levels. An analysis around Alkami Technology follows below.

Seeking Alpha

Company Overview:

Alkami Technology is based just outside of Dallas in Plano, TX, and serves community, regional, and super-regional credit unions and banks with cloud-based digital banking solutions. Alkami operates a platform that allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency. These capabilities enable clients transform by offering retail and business banking, digital account opening, payment security, as well as providing data analytics and marketing solutions. The company's focus is to enable their smaller financial institution customer base to effectively compete against their larger brethren by deploying a comprehensive set of tools and services. The stock trades for just under $25.00 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $2.3 billion.

Third Quarter Results:

Alkami Technology posted its Q3 numbers on November 1st. The company delivered a GAAP loss of 16 cents a share, one penny a share above expectations. Revenues were up nearly 27% on a year-over-year basis to $67.8 million, which was roughly in line with the consensus. The company added seven new digital banking clients in the quarter bringing their nine month total to 23. By quarter end, 16.9 million digital banking users were on the Alkami platform, representing a growth of 23% from the end of 3Q2022. This was up one million users sequentially from the previous quarter, a record quarterly number of growth.

The company made progress on some key fronts. GAAP gross margins rose to 54% from 51.6% in the same period a year ago, helping the company reduce its GAAP net loss for the quarter to $15.4 million from $20 million in 3Q2022. Adjusted EBITDA was also a positive $800,000 in the quarter compared to a negative $4.6 million in the same period in 2022.

Management provided FY2023 sales guidance in a narrow range of $264 million to $265 million as they saw full-year adjusted EBITDA between a negative $1.6 million to a negative $2.1 million.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Since third quarter results were posted, five analyst firms including JP Morgan and Keybanc have reissued Buy/Outperform ratings on the stock. Two of these contained upward price target revisions. Price targets proffered range from $25 to $30 a share. On January 5th, Needham added the stock to its "Conviction List" with the "expectation that the digital banking company will continue to post robust results and meaningfully improve profitability."

Barclays ($26 price target from $22 previously) maintained its Hold rating on ALKT while Stephens ($24 price target) downgraded the equity to Equal Weight based on valuation.

Approximately two percent of the outstanding float in the shares are currently held short. Several insiders have been heavy sellers of the stock in recent months. In December alone, they disposed of approximately $5 million worth of equity collectively. There has been insider activity in the stock so far in 2024. The company listed just over $177 million in cash and marketable securities on its third quarter 10-Q against $76 million of long-term debt.

Verdict:

Alkami Technology lost 23 cents a share on just over $204 million of sales in FY2022. The current analyst firm consensus sees losses dropping to four cents a share in FY2023 on revenues of just under $265 million. They project a profit of 17 cents a share in FY2024 on sales growth of 25%.

The company is definitely heading in the right direction with profitability on tap for the first time in Alkami Technology, Inc.'s history in the current fiscal year. The company's balance sheet is also in good shape. The challenge is this seems fully priced into the current share price after the recent rally in the stock. The equity is trading at nearly 150 times forward earnings and nearly seven times forward revenues. With the stock hitting up against bullish analyst firm price targets, some profit-taking seems overdue for the shares. Therefore, the recommendation is to avoid Alkami Technology, Inc. shares at current trading levels and to await lower entry points.