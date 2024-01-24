Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SoFi: Rejoice And Profit From The Free Fall

Jan. 24, 2024 3:00 PM ETSoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Stock3 Comments
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • SoFi Technologies investors have experienced a steep pullback in 2024, giving up their gains from December 2023. The fair value debate has returned to haunt investors.
  • Despite the pullback, investors should pay attention to SoFi's price action and improving fundamentals. I assessed that there's no need to be unduly worried.
  • The market has likely priced in a lowered guidance for 2024, but SoFi has the ability to mitigate the challenges.
  • I discuss why SOFI's outperformance over the past year demonstrates its incredible resilience despite its recent bear market decline.
  • With SOFI heading into its fourth quarter earnings release with more pessimism than optimism, it should help mitigate a potentially disappointing FY2024 guidance.
SoFi Technologies Acquires Technisys SA For $1.1 Billion

Justin Sullivan

My Strong Buy thesis on SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) played out from my previous update in mid-November 2023. I anticipated that the SOFI buyers seemed prepared to defend the $6.50 level, which was robustly supported.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

R
Robert7809591
Today, 3:52 PM
Comments (7.79K)
I take issue with free fall. Sofi is in a well defined downward trading channel since blowout earnings late last July when Sofi topped out around 11.70. The channel now is between 10.50 and 6.50. At 7.58 right now I guess your idea of free fall is different than mine. But then I am not try to attract eyes to my article.
N
Natturner1966
Today, 3:49 PM
Comments (5.76K)
Definitely buy the dips, but let’s wait until “after” earnings, just in case there is a negative reaction.
G
Godot_waits_more
Today, 3:23 PM
Comments (4)
Please stop
