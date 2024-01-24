Justin Sullivan

My Strong Buy thesis on SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) played out from my previous update in mid-November 2023. I anticipated that the SOFI buyers seemed prepared to defend the $6.50 level, which was robustly supported. In addition, I also highlighted why I believe SOFI's outperformance against its sector peers wasn't a one-off, as it continued to guide toward GAAP net income profitability.

Accordingly, SOFI surged nearly 65% through its late December 2023 highs before pulling back in January 2024. Given the steep pullback to begin 2024, SOFI has revisited levels last seen in late November 2023, giving up its December gains.

However, instead of fearing a steeper decline, as bearish SOFI investors would point to, I urge investors to pay close attention to SOFI's price action and improving fundamentals. The digital finance company is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter earnings on January 29. Analysts expect FY23 net revenue of $2.06B and an adjusted EBITDA of $393M, above the midpoint of SoFi's FY23 guidance promulgated at its Q3 earnings conference.

As a result, the market seems to have de-rated SOFI, heading into its pivotal Q4 release, even as management maintained its confidence in reaching GAAP net income profitability and "expects to maintain it going forward." As a result, I don't quite get the bearish sentiment by some investors despite SOFI's 32% gain over the past year, notwithstanding the recent bear market pullback of more than 25% from its December 2023 highs. As a result, it seems like the market could be pricing in a lowered implied 2024 guidance from SoFi management, which could be attributed to recent uncertainties on its fair value accounting policies.

KBW analysts updated in a recent January 2024 commentary as the firm lowered its topline and bottom-line forecasts for SoFi in 2024. KBW cautioned that "rate cuts could adversely affect earnings due to SoFi's fair value accounting practices." Accordingly, KBW assessed that SoFi's loan portfolio could suffer a decrease in fair value marks "when borrowing costs decrease." As a result, I believe the market is contending whether SoFi could maintain its GAAP profitability guidance, given the potential Fed rate cuts in 2024. Consequently, SoFi could be over-earning on its net interest income in 2023, suggesting a growth normalization phase could be due.

As a result, I believe management must continue demonstrating its ability to improve the cross-selling monetization opportunities from its high-income customer base. In addition, SoFi could also benefit from the resurgence in student loan refinancing, which has likely not been felt fully in 2023, given its market leadership (60% market share, according to management). In addition, SoFi's deposit base has increased to $15.7B as of Q3.

A higher-than-anticipated growth in the deposit base could help mitigate the normalization due to a possible decline in interest income. Accordingly, SoFi currently finances about 65% of its loans through its balance sheet. Management anticipates continued robust growth, as the company aims to "increase the percentage of loans funded by deposits to over 80%, possibly even 90%, in the upcoming quarters." As a result, I believe it's too early for investors to be unduly concerned about the impact on its fair value marks, given SoFi's ability to mitigate through the points discussed above.

Seeking Alpha's Quant assigns SOFI with an "A+" growth grade as the market continues to price SOFI for growth. Its "C" valuation grade suggests SOFI isn't expensive relative to its growth potential. Therefore, I believe the market has likely priced in potential disappointment over its GAAP profitability trajectory, given the uncertainties in its fair value accounting policies. However, with SOFI falling into a bear market from its December 2023 highs, could it finally bottom out?

SOFI price chart (weekly, medium-term) (TradingView)

SOFI's bottoming process at its November 2023 low ($6.50 level) was decisive, as SOFI outperformed the market, surging toward its December highs. Notwithstanding the bear market pullback, dip-buyers are assessed to have returned in January 2024, supporting SOFI above the $7.20 level.

Note that SOFI remains well-supported above its 50-week moving average or MA (blue line), confirming its medium-term upward bias. As a result, I view the pullback as constructive, helping to deflate the recent optimism as we head into SoFi's Q4 earnings release and FY2024 guidance. As a result, it should help relieve some pressure on management even if its guidance came in lower than anticipated due to the possible headwinds discussed earlier.

As a result, investors who missed buying its November bottom shouldn't miss buying this bear market pullback.

Rating: Maintain Strong Buy.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

