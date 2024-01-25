Electrify Expo In D.C. Highlights Latest Technology In Electric Vehicle Industry Nathan Howard

Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) expends prodigious time and energy explaining why it won't be rushed into creating battery-electric (BEV) versions of all its models, in the manner of all-electric, zero emission strategies under way at General Motors (GM) and Ford Motor (F), its top two rivals in the U.S. market.

With the growth of BEV sales apparently flattening in the U.S., Toyota has won credibility with investors by arguing that reducing carbon emissions requires more than just BEVs – and it will build and sell such models only at a pace demanded by demonstrable consumer interest. Keeping pace with GM and Ford – or bowing to pressure from government and environmentalists – aren’t in Toyota’s game plan.

The boss says

This week, Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda said BEVs will account for 30% market share at most, with hybrids, hydrogen and conventional engines accounting for the rest – which contrasts with a Bloomberg NEF forecast of 75% share by 2040.

Akio Toyoda, chairman (Toyota Motor)

GM and Ford lately are skinning back BEV production plans in response to consumer demand in the U.S. that has proven weaker than forecast. All of which make looming legislation in some states and countries against gasoline-powered vehicles seem awkward or unworkable.

Instead, Toyota is sticking to its own growth strategy, incrementally adding to its model lineup with models and propulsion systems it believes will sell strongly. Toyota’s carbon reduction efforts include gas-electric hybrids, as well as development of fuel-cell technology that relies on hydrogen.

In October 2023, Toyota announced a $8 billion investment in its electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant in Liberty, N.C. The investment will add around 3,000 jobs to the plant, Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina (TBMNC).

Green in Greensboro

The plant is being built on 1,800 acres, about 20 miles southeast of Greensboro. When completed, the plant will cover 7 million square feet, which is equivalent to 121 football fields.

Toyota's investment in the plant is part of its push to electrify its lineup and transition to zero emission vehicles in North America.

Toyota’s newest entry in the U.S. comes from its Lexus luxury division, the third-generation GX large SUV that debuted with journalists this week, will be manufactured at the automaker’s Tahara plant in Japan and should arrive at U.S. dealers sometime in the next few months. The second-generation GX sold about 32,000 units in 2023 – and Toyota expects a few thousand additional sales this year.

2024 Lexus GX (Toyota Motor)

Among the improvements in the new GX are completely redesigned exterior and interior, as well as a turbo-charged engine that will increase horsepower and a slew of features available for enthusiasts who intend to take the vehicle off-road in rugged terrain. GX is aiming to compete with Jaguar/Land Rover’s popular Defender, a luxury model also designed for off-road enthusiasts (and those owners who daydream about off-roading).

Defender is built on a unibody architecture, similar to the structure used for most passenger cars and cross-overs. Toyota executives explain that the unibody, while delivering a smoother ride on pavement, won’t prove as robust as the underpinning of GX.

Truck-like body

GX, in contrast to unibody SUVs, sits on Toyota’s rugged body-on-frame global architecture, which serves in the U.S. as the basis of Lexus' LX600, Toyota Tundra pickup truck, Toyota Sequoia large SUV and the Toyota’s Land Cruiser. (Overseas, the architecture is used for Toyota’s Prado SUV.)

By using the same basic mechanical foundation for a number of different models aimed at different demographic groups and pocketbooks, Toyota has been able to optimize its research and design spending – a practice that most of its late-to-the-party competitors today employ, though perhaps not with Toyota’s skill, product planning and marketing savvy.

The starting price for GX will be about $65,000 and can go as high as $82,000; the options available on the vehicle include various enhancements to improve its performance off road – which should help make it attractive to an off-road market populated with models like Jeep Wrangler and Ford Bronco, as well as numerous heavy-duty pickup trucks.

The weakness of GX – and Toyota’s critics will be quick to point it out – is gas mileage: 15 mpg in the city, 21 on the highway, 17 mpg combined – a pretty poor showing for an automaker that’s at pains to defend its approach to limiting CO2 propagation. Not to worry, say Toyota executives, a more efficient gas-electric hybrid version is on the way, though the hybrid’s fuel consumption rating and the delivery date aren’t yet available.

Jack Hollis, Toyota’s executive vice president of sales for North America, promised the automaker will have an “electrified” version of every one of its models by the end of 2025 – a designation that includes hybrids, plug-in hybrids, fuel cell vehicles and BEVs.

Toyota’s North American unit sold 2.25 million vehicles last year, a 6.6% increase on a volume basis. The automaker said it expects for 2023 – once final sales figures are tallied – to be the No. 1 seller of vehicles in North America for the 12th straight year – a distinction that excludes fleet sales of vehicles that often are sold at a lower profit than at retail. If all sales are counted, Toyota will be No. 2 to GM.

Growing inventory

Toyota executives at the GX event said that vehicle inventories are growing stronger following pandemic-induced shortages of semiconductors and other critical components.

In early 2022 Toyota’s ADRs reached an all-time peak of about $213 and then fell as the equity market absorbed the impact of credit-tightening worldwide. Since June of last year, the shares have been on a tear from about $135 to the current level of just over $201.

Does TM have room left to run? Wall Street analysts are neutral on the question. Seeking Alpha’s Quant rating is definitively positive, giving TM high marks for growth, profitability, momentum and its high number of positive revisions to previous earnings guidance.

Only the share’s valuation remains a question mark. With a current 10.46 P/E, TM shares are trading close to their historical average – and thus, for the short term, should be considered to be fully valued. Toyota’s dividend policy has never been particularly consistent or transparent, so that’s another reason for caution.

On a long-term basis, however, TM looks very much like a stock that investors should want in their portfolio, given earnings appreciation, conservative financial management and strategic vision with regard to innovation. With a bias to the long term, I’d still rate TM a solid Buy.