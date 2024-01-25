Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Toyota's Measured Adoption Of Battery-Electrics (BEVs) Reflected By Newest Lexus Model

Jan. 25, 2024 8:46 AM ETToyota Motor Corporation (TM) Stock7 Comments
Doron Levin profile picture
Doron Levin
1.28K Followers

Summary

  • Toyota resists pressure to create battery-electric vehicles and argues that reducing carbon emissions requires more than just BEVs.
  • Toyota is investing $8 billion in an electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant in North Carolina as part of its push to electrify its lineup.
  • Toyota's newest entry in the U.S. market is the third-generation GX large SUV, which aims to compete with Jaguar/Land Rover's Defender.
  • Shares look fully valued, remain a BUY for long-term investors.
Electrify Expo In D.C. Highlights Latest Technology In Electric Vehicle Industry

Electrify Expo In D.C. Highlights Latest Technology In Electric Vehicle Industry

Nathan Howard

Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) expends prodigious time and energy explaining why it won't be rushed into creating battery-electric (BEV) versions of all its models, in the manner of all-electric, zero emission strategies under way at General Motors (

This article was written by

Doron Levin profile picture
Doron Levin
1.28K Followers
I am a journalist based in Detroit, having spent almost my entire career writing about business and economic subjects for The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Detroit Free Press and Bloomberg. I'm the author of two books and am an acknowledged expert on the world automotive industry.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (7)

Reality Chacer profile picture
Reality Chacer
26 Jan. 2024
Comments (2.9K)
In the future, all vehicles will have a sized battery to take advantage of re-gen braking at very least. Price and fuel economy rules, not emissions, as Govts. around the world are getting tied of this Eco-woke narrative.
This 'Climate crisis' turning out to be a fizz-er, and the middle class vote catcher it is.
CR Spencer profile picture
CR Spencer
26 Jan. 2024
Comments (4.5K)
Looks like Toyota is going off-road looking for some treasure. At the same time they will be building a battery plant. There is a cost to building cars that emit pollution and 15 mpg sounds like numbers from many years past. One wonders who will be buying those batteries. It is possible that they will be emulating Tesla and building megapacks for electrical grids but I didn't hear any mention of that. They may be emulating American manufactures who for so long just played ignorant and claimed that building cleaner cars was impossible. The US is filled with trucks that either are a testament to freedom or getting away with murder depending on how you see it. They may be calling the politics correctly or digging a hole for themselves what with the massive push for battery cars in other parts of the world. Are these new models just intended for US sales or will Japan, Europe and other markets try to sell them as well?

It all makes one wonder how quickly that Toyota can switch to building BEVs. In truth the mining of lithium, cobalt and other metals will need to be vastly increased to build enough batteries to satisfy the world's auto production. Will they seek the trailing ledge rather than the bleeding edge? I presume that almost all auto production will switch to battery powered for 3 reasons. CO2 generation, pollution control and cost in reverse order of significance. Not that pollution control and CO2 aren't important but cost is most consumers bottom line.

Speaking of cost, I really need to take exception with Toyota's propaganda. Propaganda is necessary but if it's too obvious it makes a company look bad. I really, really hope that Toyota has no illusions about hydrogen. It may be used for rockets and might even be used for airplanes and even ships but there's no way anyone will be making profits selling hydrogen cars. It would be easier to imagine us all buying Rolls Royces. Hydrogen is expensive in every way possible. Costly to generate, costly to store, costly to pipe, costly to truck, costly to use and presently very dirty as well. And if those reasons weren't enough, it leaks out of most enclosures and embrittles what it's in contact with.

So just take the turbo-charging candy as a gift to motor-heads. Toyota will be switching to BEVs as soon as they can make enough batteries for them.
Keith Williams profile picture
Keith Williams
25 Jan. 2024
Comments (12.29K)
To sum up the response, if that’s what Toyota really thinks…… our response to the nonsense about electrification is a traditional ICE SUV with 15 mpg fuel efficiency.

Who cares about emissions, certainly not Toyota.
G
Gotnotime
25 Jan. 2024
Comments (90)
GX looks to be an awesome vehicle and I for one am avoiding the hybrid land cruiser of the same function because of long term reliability. The hybrid batteries have a 10 year 100k mile life. Then after an expensive replacement (around 5k for a small car) the batteries only come with a 2 year warranty. The added fuel efficiency quickly goes away with this cost and the long term value of the car substantially drops compared to the old internal combustion engine. The Land Cruiser is arguably the most dependable vehicle on the planet with a 400k mile life with typical maintenance and the main reason people buy them. Why ruin it with a hybrid?
H
Hamilton County
26 Jan. 2024
Comments (289)
@Gotnotime 10yr/150k batt warranty. Wish gx came with hybrid max 6cyl. But if not then will buy LC Overtrail.
2959 profile picture
2959
25 Jan. 2024
Comments (2.07K)
Had the second gen GX, loved it except for two things; no apple car play and slow acceleration. In the cue for the new GX if it passes our test drive. It will replace one of our RXL's. Long TM.
cssys profile picture
cssys
25 Jan. 2024
Comments (9.8K)
looks like toyota is going after teslas high end line up. elon will lose this battle...
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.