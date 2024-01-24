rlesyk

Last October, I covered Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) in an article that was a part of my compounder series (where I focus on the highest quality, wide moat stocks with reliable and predictable fundamental growth).

In that piece, I highlighted my recent purchases of the stock and my belief that shares were attractively valued.

In the introduction to that original article, I said:

“I'll break down why I believe that CNI shares have the potential to generate a 20% total return CAGR from here over the next several years, ultimately making this stock one of the best opportunities in the market today for dividend growth investors.”

Well, looking at CNI’s recent results, it appears that we’re well on our way towards those fantastic returns.

As you can see, the stock has done great since then.

Seeking Alpha

CNI shares were trading in the $108 area when that article was originally published on Seeking Alpha. Today, they’re trading for roughly $125/share.

CNI has posted returns north of 15% since that article was published, beating the S&P 500, which is up by ~12.9%.

This week, Canadian National Railway posted its fiscal 2023 Q4/full year results.

And, therefore, after the company’s recent rally, with the most up-to-date results in mind, I wanted to take the time to update my opinion of the stock moving forward.

Canadian National Railway Q4/Full Year Results

2023 was a tough year for the major railroad players.

Throughout the year, we’ve seen labor disputes and wage pressures, slowing economic activity, and tough pandemic comps.

And with that in mind, my bullish thesis for CNI wasn’t about Q4.

Instead, I’m looking forward to a nice bounce back year in 2024 and continuing through moving forward throughout the rest of the decade as efficiency numbers begin to creep back up.

Thankfully, CNI’s Q4 kept this longer-term thesis intact.

CNI’s diluted EPS fell by -2% during 2023.

That’s not great. But, looking at its peers, it appears that CNI’s results will be at (or near) the top of its class.

The other class-1 railroad companies haven’t reported their Q4 results yet; however, looking at consensus analyst estimates for 2023, we see that:

Canadian Pacific (CP) is expected to post 0% EPS growth

Union Pacific (UNP) is expected to post -9% EPS growth.

Norfolk Southern (NSC) is expected to post -15% EPS growth.

CSX Corp (CSX) is expected to post -6% EPS growth.

During the fourth quarter, specifically, CNI posted -4% adjusted EPS growth.

But, volumes started rising across its network in Q4 (which is a good sign, pointing forward) and CNI’s operating ratio fell by 140 basis points (that’s a good thing; operating ratios are like golf scores, the lower the better).

It was great to see CNI’s operating ratio back below the 60 threshold (it came in at 59.3% during the quarter. This result pushed its full-year operating ratio down to 60.8%. It’s been above 60 for a few years now and it appears that increasing productivity could result in a full-year result below that threshold in 2024.

With efficiency in mind, management continues to focus on things like train car velocity and dwell times in an effort to improve results.

During Q4, CNI’s trains averaged 215 miles per year.

Derek Taylor, CNI’s Chief Field Operations Officer, touched upon the velocity result during the fourth quarter earnings conference call, saying that it was “up 4% versus last year in one of our best Q4s ever.”

Taylor continued:

“Importantly, we maintained this level of velocity right up to the end of the year, even as volumes were ramping up. Through dwell of 6.9 hours was a 4% improvement over last year. This is even more impressive given our traffic mix had less intermodal volume this year, which we know typically does not sit in a terminal for very long.”

As you can see here, CNI has a favorable outlook for shipment volumes across its portfolio:

CNI Q4 ER Presentation

To me, the combination of rising volumes and improving efficiency is a bullish sign for 2024.

Management agrees.

The company updated investors with full-year 2024 EPS guidance during the Q4 report. They’re calling for 10% growth over the next 12 months.

CNI Q4 ER Presentation

This growth outlook is in line with management’s previously given medium-term guidance, where CNI called for EPS growth in the 10-15% range from 2024-2026.

That medium-term guidance is why I’m so bullish on CNI. The generous shareholder returns that the company provides certainly help as well.

Canadian National Dividend

As you can see above, alongside its Q4 earnings, CNI announced its 2024 dividend increase and buyback authorization.

The company raised its dividend by 7%, which was in-line with the lower end of my estimate coming into the year.

CNI’s 5 and 10-year dividend growth rates both hover right around 11%.

Anyone who read my “25 Stocks With Double Digit Dividend Growth Potential" article from last week might have noticed that CNI was absent from the list.

I thought a high-single digit raise was likely this year because of the poor growth that the company generated in 2023. However, over the longer-term, I continue to believe that CNI can generate enough growth to sustainably compound its dividend at a low-double digit rate. That’s very attractive to me when we’re talking about a stock with a nearly 2% dividend yield.

One of the issues for US investors with a company like Canadian National is going to be foreign exchange rates.

CNI increased its forward annual dividend to $3.38/share in its native currency; however, in USD that only equates to $2.50 right now due to the strong dollar.

A weakening dollar would mean better income from this Canadian holding, but even with current forex in mind, the company’s new dividend yield is roughly 2.00%.

I’ll take a 2% yield with 10%+ long-term dividend growth prospects any day.

CNI’s recent raise marks the company’s 29th consecutive year of dividend increases

In terms of peace of mind, that’s a great streak to hold onto as well.

Furthermore, CNI generously returns their cash flows to shareholders in the form of regular buybacks as well.

Since 2010, CNI has reduced its outstanding share count by more than 30%.

During 2023, CNI bought back roughly $4.5 billion of its shares.

And it appears that the company will continue to consistently chip away at its float with more repurchases in 2024.

That’s good news for long-term investors because every share retired is a boon to the company’s EPS.

Furthermore, it’s one less dividend payment CNI has to make.

Therefore, a falling share count reduces the burden of the dividend on the company’s cash flows, providing management with more flexibility to increase the dividend in the future.

CNI Stock Valuation

After CNI’s 15% rally, shares aren’t as cheap as they were back in October when I originally put a bullish spotlight on them.

After looking through CNI’s Q4/full year earnings and updated guidance, I believe that shares are worth $114/share.

That’s based upon a 19x forward multiple on my 2024 EPS expectation of $6.00.

19x is a premium to the stock’s long-term (20-year) average P/E of 18.6x and a discount to the stock’s 5 and 10-year average P/E’s of 22.75x and 21.2x, respectively.

I am concerned about macro headwinds in 2024 that could have a negative impact of CNI’s business (at the end of the day, railroads are economically sensitive). However, looking back to 2014, CNI’s you’ll notice that outside of the March of 2020 COVID crash, CNI’s long-term P/E average in the 19x range (represented by the pink line on the chart below) has served as a pretty solid floor under its short-term dips.

FAST Graphs

I admit that I’m being conservative here, but with the market at all-time highs and growing question marks looming on the macro front, I’m okay with that.

A 19x multiple on 2026 consensus earnings and dividend projections points to a total return CAGR of ~6.5% over the next couple of years.

That’s not bad. But, I think there are better opportunities elsewhere in the market.

Now, I should acknowledge, I wouldn’t be totally surprised to see CNI maintain its 10-year average P/E in the 21x area moving forward.

If that’s the case, then the upside from here is strong.

Assuming CNI meets analyst estimates between now and 2026 (which are more conservative than the company’s medium-term guidance) and the P/E multiple reverts to the stock’s 10-year average then CNI’s total return potential is ~9.4%.

FAST Graphs

If management is able to produce an EPS growth CAGR closer to the upper end of their guidance range (15%) over the next couple of years, then we’ll be looking at solid double-digit returns from here.

With all of this in mind, while I no longer believe that the stock offers an attractive margin of safety, I’m happy to hold.

I’m not looking to add to my position at current valuation levels. But, because of the strength of this company’s moat, its reliable growth, and its rising dividend, CNI is likely to remain a core position within my portfolio for years (and even decades) to come.

Now, I just have to be patient and wait for a pullback before adding to my personal stake (I’d be happy to begin adding more shares in the $110 area, becoming more aggressive if the stock dipped below $100).

Conclusion

At the end of the day, blue chip railroads like this are so easy for me to own because of their wide moat.

In my October CNI report, I touched upon CNI’s moat, stating:

“Consolidation in the railroad industry has resulted in just a few (6 to be exact) big-time players dominating the space. Things like environmental regulation and imminent domain issues make it extremely difficult for new competition to build new tracks and compete. Therefore, the existing class-1 railroads hold very strong market positions in an industry with incredibly high barriers to entry. This strength points to predictable growth over time. Railroads continue to be the most efficient way to move bulk goods over land and it's highly unlikely that technological disruption is going to change that anytime soon.”

In that October piece, I also highlighted my belief that the reindustrialization of America/North America is a long-term bullish tailwind for this company.

I wrote:

“The COVID pandemic showed the world how fragile the global supply chain was. This, combined with the fact that the US and China haven't been on the greatest terms since Trump's trade wars began, has inspired massive investment in manufacturing across North America. Mexico recently became America's largest trading partner (surpassing China), proving that the onshoring/nearshoring trend is real. I suspect that this trend will be long-lasting with nationalistic/anti-globalist sentiment rising in the post-pandemic world. The North American trading block is very strong.”

I continue to believe that this is the case.

Because of this, during 2023 I built a full position in CNI and started a Canadian Pacific railroad stake as well.

When it comes to reliable long-term compounding, it doesn’t get much better than these two companies.

I sleep well at night with my railroad stocks.

CNI’s Q4 report did nothing to change this.

Canadian National Railway Company management largely met my expectations and I was pleased with their dividend raise and the updated double-digit 2024 EPS guidance.

If sentiment turns and becomes negative for the transports again, I’ll happily continue to accumulate shares of these two stocks into weakness.

Until then, I'll hold onto my shares of this A-rated company and watch as the dividends they produce compound higher and higher.