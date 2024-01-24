SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has been a very volatile stock in the past 12 months. The stock is far from blemish-free. For one, there are significant questions over its sustainable go-forward revenue growth rates.

On top of that, the previous 3 quarters have seen Veeva's non-GAAP operating margins compress.

Despite these considerations, I declare that investors will in the next 12 months look back to $175 per share as an attractive entry point (but only in hindsight).

Rapid Recap

Back in November, prior to Veeva's fiscal Q3 results, I said in a bullish analysis:

I now believe that this is a good entry point for investors to start averaging into their holding of Veeva. For a long time, as you'll soon see, I've been neutral on Veeva. But given that its suboptimal fiscal 2024 year is now almost coming to a close, investors have better prospects ahead as they look forward to fiscal 2025 (starting February 2024).

Author's work on VEEV

For full transparency, since I recommended the stock, it has underperformed the S&P 500 (SP500). However, I would also highlight that when I penned my latest analysis, I didn't shy away from a bullish view of Veeva.

Admittedly, this hasn't been an easy holding, but I suspect that in the coming months, investors will look back and consider this entry point a bargain price.

Veeva's Near-Term Prospects

Veeva Systems provides software and services primarily for the life sciences industry. They focus on creating technology solutions to streamline processes related to drug development and commercialization. Veeva's platforms, such as Development Cloud and Commercial Cloud, offer tools for managing clinical data, regulatory compliance, and marketing activities specific to the life sciences sector. Additionally, their Data Cloud provides modern data platforms tailored to the industry, aiming to enhance information management and insights for pharmaceutical and biotech companies.

In the near term, Veeva is confronted with several challenges stemming from the macroeconomic environment. These challenges are impacting Veeva's services revenue, prompting companies to pursue cost reductions by either postponing services engagements or relying more on internal resources. The lower-than-expected services outlook has compelled Veeva to adjust its revenue guidance for fiscal years 2024 and 2025, reducing the latter by $15 million and $50 million, respectively.

Despite the short-term headwinds, Veeva remains optimistic about its overall business health and resilience. The company emphasizes its commitment to disciplined hiring and performance management, reflecting a cautious approach in the face of the challenging environment.

The impact of these near-term challenges is evident in the reduced services revenue outlook; however, Veeva is confident in its ability to adapt and continues to invest in the right personnel and lean teams for sustained, profitable growth.

Given this context, let's discuss its fiscal 2025 outlook.

Revenue Growth Rates Fiscal 2025

VEEV revenue growth rates

Before we go ahead, keep in mind that Veeva's fiscal 2025 starts in February 2024.

Veeva's guidance points to approximately 18% CAGR for the year ahead. Naturally, this is a much better growth rate than in fiscal 2024, where Veeva barely eked out double-digit growth rates. Indeed, fiscal Q4 2024 hasn't even been reported, so we are still unsure whether fiscal 2024 in actuality grew by 9% or 10% CAGR.

Nonetheless, the outlook for the upcoming year is expected to be substantially better as Veeva puts behind itself the TFC standardization (the contract adjustment). Fiscal 2024 was a year for Veeva to right-size its operations.

All that being said, the question that investors have to contend with is this, is fiscal 2025 looking strong because the company has found a way to regain traction?

Or perhaps, it's simply the case that the comparables with the prior year were remarkably unremarkable, which means that fiscal 2025 will be strong, but as a two-year stack, the CAGR for Veeva will be around the low to mid-teens, rather than the high teens the company is pointing towards right now? I suspect that it's more likely than not the latter.

Consequently, this leads me to believe that Veeva's sustainable organic growth is likely to stabilize in the 13% to 15% CAGR. Therefore, with this framework in mind, let's discuss Veeva's valuation.

VEEV's Stock Valuation -- 33x Forward non-GAAP Operating Income

Veeva is guiding towards at least $1 billion of non-GAAP operating income. Hopefully, this means that when the year is done and dusted, its non-GAAP operating income could end up being around $1.1 billion or thereabouts.

This means that Veeva's fiscal 2025 will see its non-GAAP operating income increasing by close to 30% y/y relative to fiscal 2024.

What's more, unlike most of its peers, Veeva is already meaningfully GAAP profitable, see below.

VEEV fiscal Q3 2024

There aren't too many CRM Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, peers that are delivering close to 21% GAAP operating margins.

On the other hand, one noteworthy blemish facing Veeva's stock is that its non-GAAP operating margins have been compressing in fiscal 2024.

VEEV Q3 2024

That being said, Veeva's fiscal 2025 guidance implies that its underlying profitability should improve over the next several quarters, which is undoubtedly bullish for the stock.

And for those readers who are still unsure of whether the erratic growth rates make this stock compelling enough, keep in mind that Veeva has no debt and holds nearly $4 billion worth of cash and equivalents on its balance sheet.

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, while Veeva Systems has faced volatility and challenges in recent months, I remain bullish on its near-term prospects.

Despite concerns over sustainable revenue growth rates and compressed non-GAAP operating margins in the past three quarters, Veeva is poised for a strong rebound.

Looking back to a recommendation of $175 per share as an attractive entry point, I anticipate that investors will view this as a bargain in hindsight.

Veeva's fiscal 2025 guidance points to an impressive 18% CAGR, a significant improvement from the previous year. The company's commitment to right-sizing operations in fiscal 2024, coupled with expectations of enhanced profitability and a robust balance sheet with no debt and nearly $4 billion in cash and equivalents, positions Veeva for substantial growth.

With a forward non-GAAP operating income valuation at 33x, Veeva stands out with its meaningful GAAP profitability, presenting a compelling investment opportunity as it navigates through the challenges and capitalizes on its growth potential.