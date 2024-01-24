Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Triumph Financial, Inc. (TFIN) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call January 24, 2024 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Luke Wyse - SVP, Finance & IR

Aaron Graft - Founder, Vice Chairman, & CEO

Brad Voss - EVP & CFO

Melissa Forman - President

Todd Ritterbusch - President, TBK Bank, SSB

Tim Valdez - President

Conference Call Participants

Joseph Yanchunis - Raymond James

Frank Schiraldi - Piper Sandler

Gary Tenner - D.A. Davidson

Michael Perito - KBW

Thomas Wendler - Stephens

Luke Wyse

Good morning. It's 9:30 in Dallas, and we're looking forward to our time with you this morning. I'd like to start by thanking you for your interest in Triumph Financial. I speak with enough of you to know what a busy time of year this is, and we sincerely appreciate you taking a moment to discuss our Fourth Quarter results with us.

With that, let's get to business. We had some great developments this quarter, and we're carrying a lot of momentum despite a persistently challenging freight environment. As you read in the letter last evening, we are also working on some interesting opportunities and seeing positive results from our efforts and investments. We remain encouraged and optimistic.

Last evening, we published our quarterly shareholder letter. That letter and our quarterly results will form the basis of our call today. However, before we get started, I would like to remind you that this conversation may include forward-looking statements. Those statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and anticipated results to differ. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements. For details, please refer to the safe harbor statement in our shareholder letter published last evening. All comments made during today's call are subject to that safe harbor statement.

With that, I'd like to

