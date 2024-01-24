Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

VV: Perhaps Less Of A 'Large-Cap' Fund Than The Plain-Old S&P 500

Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
21.22K Followers

Summary

  • The Vanguard Large-Cap ETF is a low-cost fund that has a solid long-term performance track record (average 10-year annual return of 11.91%).
  • However, and while I previously recommended buying the VV ETF, I have recently changed my tune.
  • Turns out, the VV ETF is actually less heavily weighted in Large-Cap stocks than the S&P 500 because it holds 28 additional companies in the fund (i.e. 528 total companies).
  • Today, I will offer advice that should not only increase returns as compared to the VV ETF, but should also result in reducing the total number of equities in your portfolio.

Apple Store, Shanghai, China

Paul Souders/The Image Bank Unreleased via Getty Images

As most of you know, the returns of the broad market indexes have been dominated by large-cap technology stocks. That being the case, it makes sense for investors that think the trend could continue

This article was written by

Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
21.22K Followers
Technology stocks, ETFs, portfolio strategy, renewable energy, and O&G companies. Primary goal is growing net-worth. I typically allocate a portion of my own portfolio and devote some of my SA articles to small and medium sized companies offering compelling risk/reward propositions. I am an Electronics Engineer, not a qualified investment advisor. While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. Therefore, I cannot guarantee its accuracy. I advise investors conduct their own research and due-diligence and to consult a qualified investment advisor. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles. Thanks for reading and I wish you much investment success!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VOO, QQQ, FTEC, SCHG, AMZN, GOOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am an electronics engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

H
Husky returns
Today, 5:32 PM
Comments (67)
I always enjoy your articles and analysis. Not sure why you give such a “poor” grade to VV as its returns are very close to VOO as measured over 1, 3, 5 and 10 year periods. Sure VOO is slightly better, but not by much. I like the fact that VV goes a bit deeper than VOO. To deal with some of the drawbacks you have discussed in your article, I supplement VV with an allocation to MGK, IGV and SOXQ.
Bruce Roberts profile picture
Bruce Roberts
Today, 5:01 PM
Comments (453)
This is good research.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About VV ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on VV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.