In May 2023, Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) announced a major discovery of magnetic rare earth element deposits at its Brook Mine property in Wyoming.

Recent tests conducted by government researchers revealed that the 15,800-acre mineral reserve contains what might be the largest unconventional rare-earth deposit in the country, according to The Wall Street Journal.

In this article, I discuss the importance of METC as a source of Rare Earth compounds. Ultimately they can be refined into metals and formulated as permanent magnets. Importantly, these magnets are used in military and defense weaponry and face restrictions from China.

China banned the export of technology to make rare earth magnets at the end of December 2023, adding it to a ban already in place on technology to extract and separate critical materials.

Rare Earth Industry Dominated by China

In 2023, China announced curbs on critical metal exports in retaliation for Western restrictions on the chip industry. These controls were on gallium and germanium metals and some compounds. For clarity to readers, gallium ("Ga") and germanium ("Ge") are not Rare Earth Elements ("REE"), but China has a stranglehold on these critical minerals as it has with Ga and Ge. Because of previously imposed restrictions on REEs in another dispute back in 2010 by China, the similarity is a cause for alarm.

Ten years ago I discussed China's rare earth dominance in a Nov. 5, 2010, Seeking Alpha article entitled "How China's Rare Earth Embargo Impacts High Tech Companies." Thirteen years have elapsed since the article, and in light of expanded applications for REE, an impending China-U.S. trade war, and a very different REE industry outside China, I want to expand and update my analysis of the market.

China was able to dramatically impact REE prices because the country excavated more than 90% of rare earth elements produced in the world at that time in 2010. Then, it acquired nearly all of the ability for processing the rare earth ore into end products.

These processing capabilities include:

Separating the rare earth ore into individual rare earth oxides;

Refining the rare earth oxides into metals with different purity levels;

Forming the metals into rare earth alloys; and

Manufacturing the alloys into components, such as permanent magnets, used in defense and commercial applications.

In other words, even if there are alternative sources of rare earth minerals mined in the U.S., there are no sizable refineries for converting the rare earths from rock to separated elements.

Now, roughly 60% of all mined rare-earth minerals are sourced from China. Three other major sources exist in Myanmar, Australia, and Mountain Pass.

China has come to control 91% of refining activity, 87% of oxide separation, and 94% of magnet production

If China restricts rare earth element ("REE") exports, it would affect industries worldwide that rely on these elements and applications as shown below in Table 1:

According to The Information Network's report entitled Rare Earths Elements in High-Tech Industries: Market Analysis and Forecasts Amid China's Trade Embargo, in 2030 Green Technology applications (EVs, Wind Turbines) will dominate the demand for REEs as shown in Chart 1.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (METC) - A $37 Billion Mother Lode

Ramaco's deposits contain both heavy and light rare earths, including neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium, and terbium. While some elements are in the coal, most are found in clays and carbon-rich materials at the tops and bottoms of coal seams. Coal beds are seen as an unconventional source for rare earths in contrast to traditional hard rock deposits.

Importantly, the inherent "softness" of the clay and other strata surrounding the coal seams suggests that the mined material can be processed in a more cost-effective and environmentally friendly manner compared to conventional REEs. Processing REEs from hard rock minerals like monazite, bastnaesite, and xenotime typically involves intensive crushing, grinding, and the use of highly caustic chemicals and acids.

Initial testing estimates indicate that the Brook Mine site holds approximately 640,000-800,000 tons of in-place 100% total rare earth oxide (TREO). Within this range, about 181,000 to 226,000 tons, roughly 28%, consist of magnetic rare earth elements (REEs) used in power magnets, which I discuss below.

Rare Earth Magnets

Neodymium-praseodymium (NdPr) rare earth magnets, also known as NdFeB magnets, possess exceptional magnetic properties that make them highly sought after for a wide range of applications.

China has a 94% share in the global production of rare earth magnets. China is the only country with operations in all steps of the neodymium magnet value chain, including upstream (mining, carbonates production, and separation to oxides) and downstream (metal refining, alloy production, and final magnet production) markets.

Companies in the European Union and Japan specialize in the production of NdFeB magnets and alloys, but have no mining capacity. Japan is the second largest producer of NdFeB magnets after China, but only has about 7% of the global market.

Table 2 lists some notable companies involved in the production of NdPr rare earth magnets or NdFeB magnets:

Green Technology applications (EVs, Wind Turbines) dominate the demand for REE Magnets, as shown in Chart 2. These are extensively used in electric motors and generators found in numerous applications such as hybrid and electric vehicles, wind turbines, industrial machinery, and robotics. Their high magnetic strength and energy density enable efficient and compact designs.

Opportunities to Expand the REE Mine

The unique properties of REEs make them vital components in various military technologies, enhancing performance, communication, stealth, and safety. Hence the various governmental programs for retaking control of rare earths are shown in Table 3.

It is these applications that are the catalyst for retaking control of the rare earth supply chain. For example, Lockheed Martin's F-35 stealth fighter uses 920 pounds of rare earths per plane in its electronic warfare systems, targeting radars, and electric motors that move the plane's rudders.

Competition Analysis

Two companies working on developing mines and ultimately rare earth magnets are:

MP Materials Corp. (MP), which will develop a 200,000 sq. ft. greenfield metal, alloy, and NdFeB magnet manufacturing facility. MP's initial magnetics facility will have the capacity to produce approximately 1,000 tonnes of finished NdFeB magnets per year. Importantly, the MP facility will also supply NdFeB alloy flake to other magnet producers to help develop a diverse and resilient U.S. magnet supply chain, including Sumitomo Metal Mining in Japan.

MP Materials is the sole proprietor of Mountain Pass, the singular integrated rare earth mining and processing site in North America. Over the past three years, MP has processed ore from its California mine into rare earth concentrate, producing 10,863 tonnes during the quarter, marking a 5% increase from the previous year.

This concentrate is then sent to Chinese partners for further processing into neodymium and other rare earth metals, essential for magnet production. MP has recently initiated the refinement of small amounts of its own rare earths in California, a pursuit spanning more than three years, with specific volume details pending completion of refining equipment commissioning.

MP Materials Corp. disclosed its earnings for the third quarter and the nine months ending September 30, 2023. Sales for the nine months amounted to USD 0.101 million, down from USD 9.1 million the previous year. Revenue was USD 212.24 million compared to USD 434.27 million a year ago, while net income saw a decrease from USD 222 million to USD 40.57 million. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations dropped from USD 1.26 to USD 0.23, and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations declined from USD 1.16 to USD 0.22.

Similar to MP Materials, Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCPK:LYSCF) enjoys support from the U.S. Department of Defense, indicating Washington's keen interest in diversifying the rare earth supply chain beyond China. Lynas' U.S. subsidiary is developing facilities in Texas for processing both light and heavy rare-earth elements, with increased funding from the Defense Department for the heavy rare-earth component and finished magnets.

Lynas is enhancing its Malaysian processing facilities to boost separation capacity for neodymium and praseodymium to 10,500 tons per year. Despite suspending most Malaysian operations in mid-November, the expansion project at the Mt Weld mine in Western Australia is progressing as planned, backed by extensive rare-earth mineralization identified in a completed drilling program.

Lynas Rare Earths Limited reported financials for the full year ending June 30, 2023. Sales were AUD 739.28 million, down from AUD 920.01 million a year ago. Net income decreased from AUD 540.82 million to AUD 310.67 million. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations fell from AUD 0.5995 to AUD 0.3405, and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations dropped from AUD 0.597 to AUD 0.3392.

Share Price

Chart 3 shows the share price for METC compared to MP and LYSCF. For the one-year period, METC is up 134.44% compared to -47.5% for MP and -38.4% for LYSCF.

Chart 4 shows that METC has Quant Ratings of a Strong Buy and 4.72. It is also a Strong Buy rating by Wall St. Analysts. MP has Quant Ratings of Sell and 1.94. It has a Strong Buy rating by Wall St. Analysts.

The programs listed above in Table 3 represent an opportunity for Ramaco to speed up the evaluation of the mine and develop rare earth refining and separation capabilities. I rate the company a Buy.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.