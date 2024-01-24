Kirk Hewlett/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I’ve been covering Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCPK:CHRRF) for several quarters now, and while I do have a buy rating on the stock, the reality is that Chorus Aviation has not shown favorable performance at the slightest. The company’s stock has lost nearly 18 percent since May 2023, while the broader markets gained 18 percent. So, this has not been the investment opportunity I hoped it would be, and I frankly have doubts whether it will be.

What Does Chorus Aviation Do?

As it might not be clear what Chorus Aviation does to everyone, I am providing the description from a previous report:

Simply speaking Chorus has four lines of business: Regional operations under capacity purchase agreements, regional aircraft leasing, MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) and pilot training. However, Jazz is not just generating revenues from CPAs but also has an MRO division. Similarly, Voyageur does not only do MRO but also does specialized charters. So, assigning each business to a certain type of business is not fully reflective of the capabilities of each business. Instead, Chorus Aviation is composed of two reporting segments namely Regional Aviation Services or RAS and Regional Aircraft Leasing or RAL. Regional Aviation Services generates revenues from the following activities: Contract flying or wet leasing via Jazz and Voyageur.

Aircraft leasing and engine leasing via CPAs.

MRO

Pilot Training Regional Aircraft Leasing generates its revenues from the following activities: Earnings from managed aircraft

Earnings from controlling ownership of airplanes. What I like about Chorus Aviation is that it is a regional airline, aircraft lessor, MRO provider and pilot training academy in one. I do not think it would be appropriate to view them as a vertically integrated company, but it is clear they focus on value extraction from pilot to airplane to airplane operations and servicing. Separately, Falko is not the traditional lessor taking on significant debt to finance airplanes. It is transforming into an asset-light model where it basically gets its revenues from managing aircraft leasing funds. So, it co-invests in and manages a portfolio of airplanes.

Chorus Aviation Results Lack Growth

Chorus Aviation

Consolidated results show that revenues grew 6.2%, while operating expenses grew 8.6%, resulting in operating income to decline 6.7% and adjusted EBITDA to decline 8.3%

Chorus Aviation

Split by reporting segment, we see that RAS revenues improved 11% while RAL revenues decreased 14%, while operating expenses grew 2.6% for RAS and RAL costs increased 55%. Operating income for RAS grew to $70 million CAD driven by a $29.9 million defined benefit pension revenue. Excluding this benefit, adjusted EBITDA showed little movement, and the leasing business itself is not really showing nice results either with a $3.4 million quarterly loss. This loss was driven by $25.7 million in impairment provisions as well as lower lease revenues as Chorus Aviation sold off lease assets. The result is that top line growth is not translating to EBITDA levels.

Chorus Aviation touts asset sales as a way to create value, but I am not seeing how the company is actually sustainably delivering value. Its free cash flow is up 10.5% year to date, and adjusted EBITDA is up 9.8%, but that is also driven by timing of the Falko acquisition last year. I have yet to see the leasing business really taking off. Until the asset-light model that Chorus Aviation believes in proves itself, the only way to generate some shareholder value seems to be the 15.1 million share repurchase program which allows the company to repurchase an additional 8% of its common stock. Apart from that, I don’t see where management is currently successfully leveraging its business.

Chorus Aviation Is Not A Buy

The Aerospace Forum

I previously had a buy rating on Chorus Aviation stock. After processing the balance sheet data and forward projections, I continue to believe that there is 68% upside. However, I no longer believe that the stock is a buy, and that is driven by its underperformance. If I look at where management is taking the business, I don’t see a strong indication that the asset-light leasing model is really taking off.

Conclusion: Chorus Aviation Management Has To Prove Itself

I do believe in businesses that derive revenues from leasing income. However, Chorus Aviation Inc. has to show stronger progress on its Fund III, and during the most recent earnings call management did not want to discuss the delays on Fund III. Those delays are driven by macroeconomics, and while understandable, not filling the fund or providing more information is disappointing to investors. It really makes one wonder whether the regional airplane leasing business in an asset-light set up is going to be the value driver for shareholders as was initially expected.

