The Mexican investment case has not been better in many years. Despite AMLO's (Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador) anti-business rhetoric, his government has practiced fiscal discipline and largely embraced foreign investment as the near or friend-shoring phenomenon developed post-China Tariff impacts. GPD is growing at over 3%, inflation is trending down, and the Mexican peso has appreciated over 15%. The forecast for 2024 points to another solid expansion and the Mexican market should continue to perform well and perhaps see further multiple expansion if or when the central bank initiates rate reductions. The iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) is a good way to gain exposure.

Emerging markets have not had a good last 10 years, except for India. While the reasons are varied, one key factor has been depreciating currencies vs the USD due to poor budget deficits, terms of trade and political risk that offset reasonable GDP growth, and solid corporate earnings. The top-down has outweighed the bottom-up. Today the macro looks increasingly better, the FX headwinds may turn to tailwinds while valuations are not challenging as we head into a global easing cycle.

EWW vs Emerging Market Peers (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

Mexico Positive Macro Drivers

Mexico has a 125+ million population with a GDP per capita over US$10k, a diverse manufacturing base, oil and food staples production as well as a diverse services and tourism sector. In addition, Mexico receives over US$50bn in remittances from workers in the US. This, combined with manufacturing and oil exports has helped appreciate the MXN post-pandemic. The most recent GDP driver has been the near-shoring phenomenon that is only just having an impact and could add 1% or more to GDP growth. This higher level of economic growth will have a positive impact across corporate earnings, particularly in real estate, construction, consumer spending, and banking to name a few, all of which are represented in the EWW.

Below are several third-party data sources that illustrate GDP growth and Mexico's export development. The main risk is the Mexican economy's increasing interdependence with the US. If the US slides into recession Mexico may follow.

The real GDP forecast is over 2% for 2024 post a 3.3% increase in 2023 that was a surprise and driven by consumers and investment. Inflation looks stickier at 4.6% which is why the Central Bank still has an 11.25% benchmark rate but should loosen to 9% following the Fed cuts. Exports should continue to grow as Mexico attracts more foreign investment, including Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) and Chinese companies that what to get closer to the US market and reduce import tariffs. Mexico is increasing its share of global manufacturing which should be a major long-term driver.

Goldman Sachs

Deloitte Deloitte

Portfolio Upside

The EWW has 42 holdings representing the bulk of Mexico's liquid (with daily turnover) stocks. I have used consensus price targets to calculate a potential upside of 14%. As can be seen, the 5 top holdings account for 46% of AUM but are not sector-concentrated. There are more than a few Mexican stocks with dual ADR (American Depository Receipt) listings where an investor has similar voting rights and dividends. The pink sheet listings seem to have decent liquidity as well for the more adventurous investor. Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCQX:WMMVY) is the poster child for retail excellence posting consistent and profitable growth for more than 25 years. I have written on the airport sector, Volaris (VLRS), and America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) which I cover for my day job.

EWW Consensus Price Target (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

Revenue Growth

Diving deeper into the EWW portfolio I used consensus Revenue and net income to gauge growth and profitability. The weighted revenue growth is estimated at 7% in the 2024 and 2025 period with net margins stable at 24%. In the real estate sector, Prologis and Vesta (VTMX) posted more than a 100% margin on the valuation of land assets which is indicative of the nearshoring impact.

EWW Consensus Revenue & Net Margin (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

EPS Growth

Key to EWW's potential performance is the holdings' earnings growth. Using consensus estimates I calculated EPS growth of 12% in the YE24-25 period. This is influenced by the large weights which are more mature consolidated companies. There are several anomalies in Mexico's corporate earnings that are mostly FX-related, many companies have operations throughout Latin America, the USA, and Europe, which means that a stronger peso reduces reported results. In addition, is the mark-to-market of USD debt that produces noncash gains or losses depending on the peso movements. I have attempted to smooth out the FX impact in the YE24-25 estimate.

EWW Consensus EPS (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

Valuation

Mexico appears to be on the inexpensive side of the valuation equation trading at near 15x PE for YE24 resulting in a PEG ratio of 1.3x. The market has a 16.5x PE target which comes closer to the market's 18x average in the last 10yrs. One factor to multiple expansion is a decline in the risk-free rate from 11% to 9% which most likely will continue to 5% in 2025 which should boost flow from fixed income to equities, especially at the pension funds (AFORE).

EWW Consensus Valuation (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

Conclusion

I rate the EWW a BUY. The impact of higher structural GDP growth driven by nearshoring and a buoyant domestic economy as well should continue to drive corporate earnings growth. All while rate cuts may drive multiple expansions on low valuations. This year's presidential election should result in policy continuation. The main risk is the health of the US economy, which is Mexico's main trading partner.