Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) was added to our 2024MP Model Portfolio because of its momentum that triggered our proprietary SID Buy Signal. This Buy Signal is necessary to be allowed into this portfolio. To remain in the portfolio, UBER has to continue to outperform the Index on a trend basis. Based on Wall St. analyst ratings shown by Seeking Alpha, as well as SA quantitative ratings and articles by SA analysts, we think UBER will continue to outperform the Index in 2024 and beyond.

On the daily chart shown below, you can see our SID Buy Signal at the top of the chart. At the bottom of the chart you can see that Relative Strength vs. the Index shows an uptrend, indicating UBER is outperforming the Index

The weekly chart shows many more signals of Demand driving price higher. SA shows that almost all the Wall St. analysts have a Buy Rating on UBER, so we know they are helping to drive price higher. Likewise, the SA analysts have Buy Signals predominating. However, the SA Quant ratings only give it a Hold rating, probably because of an “D-” for Valuation. However, SA does give UBER good ratings for Growth, Profitability, Revisions and Momentum.

As our charts below show, the market is currently ignoring the fact that it is extremely overvalued, and is concentrating on all the positives identified by all the good ratings. If earnings continue to double, the market will probably continue to ignore the Valuation problem. UBER is approaching its consensus 12-month target of $67, and that usually means price will pull back, unless more analysts raise their targets closer to the high target of $90. That May happen during 2024.

UBER will dive on the slightest earnings miss. After the recent run up, the pros will wait for a pullback to buy on weakness if they missed the boat on the recent pop. Also, Demand was created by UBER’s addition to the S&P 500 Index (SP500) and that event Demand is now gone. UBER will return to normal buying and selling cycles until the next earnings report on Feb. 7th.

Once we have our proprietary SID Buy Signal, which uses both fundamentals and technicals, we put UBER into the Model Portfolio and it will stay there until we see Sell Signals on the charts below. If it has a SID Sell Signal, we automatically delete it. If it starts underperforming the Index or has other important technical Sell Signals on the charts below, we will delete it. Right now we look forward to UBER outperforming the Index in 2024. We expect to see buyers come in on any pullback or a good earnings report - and good earnings reports are expected.

Here is the daily chart showing our key buy signals with our proprietary SID score at the top and Relative Performance to the Index at the bottom. Our SID Buy Signal is 80 to 100. An uptrend in Relative Strength means UBER is an out-performer.

Our proprietary fundamental/technical SID Buy Signal for UBER (StockCharts.com)

Here is our weekly chart with longer term and more reliable technical signals. These signals show the Demand that drove price higher. (They will also show the Supply that will take price down if there is an earnings miss pre-market on Feb. 7th.)

UBER longer term Demand signals, a negative earnings report would change Demand to Supply (StockCharts.com)

Conclusion

It would not be unusual to see selling on the earnings news expected on Feb. 7th, even if Uber Technologies, Inc. meets the high expectations. It is not unusual for overbought stocks to revert to oversold when price is ahead of itself because of an event surge in Demand. Provided there is no negative surprise in earnings, we expect portfolio managers to come in and buy Uber Technologies, Inc. stock on weakness when and if price drops from overbought to oversold. We should see that happening on the above charts as Demand changes to Supply.