Is Zoom The Next Takeout Target? 30% Net Cash And 39% Margins

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) is seemingly one of the few tech stocks that is actually down over the past year. The company used the typical playbook of tech peers - offset slowing revenue growth with expanding profit margins - but has not reaped similar rewards. The company has significant net cash on its balance sheet making up 30% of the market cap. While it is indeed puzzling why the company has resisted repurchasing stock in spite of the low stock valuation, I would not be surprised if stock buybacks eventually return to being a capital allocation priority. Between the high-profit margins, strong balance sheet, and low valuation, ZM may also be an intriguing takeout target for private equity. While I can understand any impatience, I reiterate my buy rating as love should eventually return to this cash cow.

ZM Stock Price

Tech stocks have soared and soared, leaving some to wonder if they're late to the party. For this party, there's a snack leftover named Zoom. Whereas many tech names have delivered stunning results over the past year, ZM is somehow trading slightly down.

I last covered ZM in September where I rated the stock a buy on account of the strong balance sheet and low valuation. The stock has continued to underperform both peers and the broader market, as Wall Street seems to have forgotten that you can still find traditional value stocks in the tech sector.

ZM Stock Key Metrics

In its most recent quarter, ZM generated 4% YoY revenue growth to $1.137 billion, surpassing guidance for $1.123 billion. Enterprise revenue growth led the way at 8% YoY, but decelerated from the 10% growth seen in the second quarter. Online monthly churn continued to decline to 3%.

FY24 Q3 Presentation

ZM has seen enterprise customer growth stall, growing just 0.7% QoQ. The trailing twelve-months net dollar expansion rate stood at just 105%. It is possible that enterprises are choosing competitor Microsoft Teams (MSFT) as the tough macro environment has made the cheaper product potentially more attractive.

FY24 Q3 Presentation

ZM saw remaining performance obligations grow 10% YoY, with current RPOs growing 8% YoY. That is a bright spot in that it at least suggests that ZM might see revenue growth accelerate over the coming quarters.

FY24 Q3 Presentation

ZM continues to be highly profitable on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis. The company generated $1.29 in non-GAAP EPS, comfortably surpassing the guidance of $1.09. ZM saw operating margins grow 477 bps YoY.

FY24 Q3 Presentation

ZM ended the quarter with $6.5 billion in net cash and generated $453 million of free cash flow in the quarter. Unfortunately, the company has not repurchased any stock this fiscal year, leading to its cash balance growing by over $1 billion since the beginning of 2023.

FY24 Q3 Presentation

Looking ahead, management has guided for up to $1.13 billion in revenue in the fourth quarter, representing just 1.1% YoY growth. Consensus estimates call for the company to generate $1.13 billion in revenue and $1.15 in non-GAAP EPS. Management did raise full-year revenue guidance from $4.495 billion to $4.511 billion and non-GAAP EPS guidance from $4.67 to $4.95. The persistent undervaluation suggests that Wall Street is more focused on the lack of top-line growth than the consistent profit generation.

FY24 Q3 Presentation

On the conference call, management noted that the macro environment has led to shorter contract durations as customers have opted to hold on to their cash. This is a trend that I have seen across the tech sector, and management expects deferred revenue to decline by up to 8% YoY. Management believes that generative AI can be a "key differentiator" in terms of retention, but also notes that there will be "some impact" on gross margins. While management does not think it will be significant, it remains to be seen how generative AI impacts profitability for ZM and other enterprise tech companies.

I was pleased to see a discussion on potential M&A, given that the large net cash position is such a crucial part of the bullish thesis. Management stated that they have a strict set of criteria covering technology, customer value, and employee culture - noting that it "honestly has been hard to find companies that we love that make it through all three of those tests."

Is ZM Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

It has been a long time since ZM was a high-flying tech stock, but the valuation has priced that in, with the stock trading at around 14x earnings.

Consensus estimates call for revenue growth to stay in the single-digit range over the next decade.

I continue to view ZM as having superior technology to competitor Microsoft Teams, and that is at least anecdotally supported by some reviews. However, it appears that between price and video quality, price is proving to be more important especially in the current macro environment. I continue to see 18x earnings as a reasonable target given the strong profit margins and net cash balance sheet.

What are the key risks? ZM is proving to be a one-trick pony and it is unclear what is needed to accelerate top-line growth rates. While ZM looks attractive as a slow-growth tech stock, it does not look so attractive if revenue growth turns negative. I currently expect next year's top-line growth to be solid given the strong cRPO numbers, but the 1.1% projected growth in the next quarter does not lend confidence. It is possible that management squanders the net cash position on costly M&A. Management stated in the past quarter that they prioritize accelerating top-line growth over share repurchases. While I am hopeful that they change their tune, it would not be unheard of for the company to seek growth from external measures. That risk may be more significant when considering that ZM looks like an attractive takeout candidate. With DocuSign (DOCU) being rumored to be the latest private equity target, ZM displays many of the same characteristics. It is possible that management may seek to grow the company in order to discourage potential buyers though it should be noted that management has significant skin in the game and already controls around 45% of the voting power.

After a furious tech stock rally, ZM looks like a compelling pick that has been left out. I reiterate my buy rating as the net cash balance sheet and low valuation make this name too hard to ignore.