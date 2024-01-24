David McNew

Our top investment pick for 2023, Intel Corporation (INTC), managed to triple the performance of the market. Now, after some delays, we're announcing our top investment recommendation for 2024, Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD).

On the back of blockbuster earnings from Netflix, Inc. (NFLX), Warner Bros. Discovery remains the forgotten stepchild, despite a unique portfolio and strong cash flow generation. As we'll see throughout the article, the company's unique content portfolio, cash flow, and opportunities to drive shareholder returns make it a valuable investment with a checkered past.

Major Studio Content Spending

Despite a slowdown in content spending from its heyday, building competitive content is still a multi-billion dollar business.

Content Spending

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is the largest spender of content, followed closely by Warner Bros. Discovery, at almost $10 billion in original content spend. Paramount Global (PARA) and Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) come close behind, followed by Netflix, and giants Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) at almost $5 billion each. Each is spending this content looking to round out their assets but also find the next big thing like Game of Thrones.

With the company's recent syndication deal with Netflix (terms not revealed), Young Sheldon was the most streamed show in the world on Netflix (and owned by Warner Bros. Discovery).

Just Watch

Looking at the top 10 most watched shows in the first year of HBO Max, we see classics like Friends, Doctor Who, Game of Thrones, South Park, Rick and Morty, and other premium content. For a company that has a current enterprise value of $70 billion, this is a lot of massively premium content, and in our view this makes the company a prime acquisition target.

We wouldn't be surprised to see Apple or Amazon eyeing the company, as their larger content budgets make an acquisition to get content much more appealing.

Warner Bros. Discovery Segments

Warner Bros. Discovery might be best known for HBO Max, but the company has a number of segments.

Warner Bros Discovery Investor Presentation

The company maintains an incredibly strong studio segment as a core part of its business. Among its 2023 successes, a bright spot in its portfolio was the company's record-breaking Barbie performance, another brand that highlights the company's worldwide known content. The company has also performed well from games that are a carry-over of brands such as Harry Potter.

Given the Hollywood Strike and its impact over the last quarter, the company performed well. Adjusted EBITDA was profitable here and the company has moved all of its segments to have profitable adjusted EBITDA.

Warner Bros Discovery Investor Presentation

The company's network business continues to face weakness in advertising, and we don't expect this to change as the ad market changes. The company has seen audience declines as well, which isn't surprising, although with 2024 as an election year, we do see that as improving. The company did manage to lower operating expenses some, but this was still an impact on EBITDA.

This is the biggest weakness in the company's portfolio, in our view, as the company needs to build a competitive alternative business. We will continue to pay close attention to this business going forward. However, we do feel that much of this risk has already been priced in.

Warner Bros Discovery Investor Presentation

The company's DTC business is also a major bright spot, as the company worked to change the model from simply growth at all costs to profitable growth. ARPU went up, and with price increases and strong advertising, the company saw adjusted EBITDA move to be positive. That means the business is not contributing profits.

We think this could be a bright spot for the company's next quarter earnings, with higher distribution revenue with Netflix.

Warner Bros. Discovery Deleveraging

The gate on Warner Bros. Discovery taking the earnings above and returning cash to shareholders is its need to deleverage its portfolio.

Warner Bros Discovery Investor Presentation

The company has $45.3 billion in gross debt, with a bit of cash taking that down to $43 billion. The vast majority of the company's debt is fixed at a 4.66% interest rate, which will be key to the company as it pays down debt. The interest of almost $2 billion a year is substantial enough for the company to not have to deal with current refinancing rates that would double that.

The company's debt maturities include $9 billion of debt over the next 3 years, which gives the company ample debt it can pay off as it comes due. The company is working on an April 2025 term loan and expects to move below 4.0x as soon as it pays off all debt as it comes due. At current interest rates, the company can pay off debt as it comes due and put other cash towards direct returns.

Warner Bros. Discovery Shareholder Returns

The company is focused on continued shareholder returns.

Warner Bros Discovery Investor Presentation

The company expects ~$10.7 billion in EBITDA and is expecting to have paid down a few $ billion in debt in the last quarter. The company expects $1+ billion in DTC profitability in 2025, showing strong improvement in this business, which will help overall EBITDA and profits. The company expects a strong $5.3 billion in free cash flow ("FCF") with a 60% conversion rate long term.

That implies that the company is targeting ~$7 billion in long-term FCF as it continues to target synergies in the higher end of its range. The company's gross leverage target of 2.5x-3.0x implies another $15 billion in debt pay down which can save the company ~$600 million in annual interest. Most importantly, this is a $70 billion enterprise value company.

The $5.3 billion in FCF growing to $7 billion (or $9 billion once the debt is paid to $0 hypothetically) gives the company many avenues to aggressively grow its market cap. We'd like to see the company look at share repurchases as its debt hits its target.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk for our thesis is continued threats to the company's core business. The company still earns most of its profits from the network division, and it needs that to remain strong financially for the company to pay down debt and drive overall shareholder returns. We're looking forward to seeing the company's next quarter earnings (expected February 23rd) to see the results.

Conclusion

Warner Bros. Discovery has seen continued strong weakness within its share price. The company has a $25 billion in market cap and a $70 billion enterprise value, as it continues to streamline its portfolio. The company is currently using its FCF to pay down debt, prevent rollovers, and save on interest, something it can comfortably afford.

The company has some concerning weaknesses with its network business. However, overall profits remain strong as it comes in at the high end of its synergy estimations. We'd like to see the company start share repurchases as it pays down debt, driving strong overall shareholder returns. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. is our top pick for 2024, as we expect the market to re-evaluate things.

