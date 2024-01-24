Deteriorating Consumer Health Tops My Economic Worry List

courtneyk

Even if the government spends itself into bankruptcy and the economy still does not recover, Keynesians can always say that it would have worked if only the government had spent more." -Thomas Sowell.

The market continues to March to all-time highs. The S&P 500 (SP500) hit is first peak since 2022 last Friday, as did the NASDAQ 100 (NDX). On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) crossed over the 38,000 level for the first time ever. Most of the recent rally has been led once again by the so called "Magnificent Seven." The mega-cap tech stocks accounted for approximately 65% of the S&P 500's just over 24% advance in 2023.

After breadth broadened out significantly in the fourth quarter of last year, the rally in the market has become quite narrow again. In addition, the yield on the 10-Year Treasury (US10Y) which plunged from just over five percent in late October, all the way down to 3.8% in the back half of December, has moved back up to 4.1% in recent weeks.

The plunge in rates was the primary factor in the huge rally the stock market had in the last nine weeks of 2023. Futures, which had an approximate 75% probability penciled in that the Federal Reserve would start to cut rates in March, now show less than a 50% chance that will occur. The Personal Consumption Expenditures, or PCE, reading that comes out on Friday (and is the Federal Reserve's favorite inflation reading) will bump those odds one way or another when this much-anticipated report hits the wires.

Outside of Big Tech, there is not much to write home about as far as positives in the market. GDP, which rose 5.2% in Q3 (a good portion of the rise powered by increased government spending), is projected to fall to just over 1.5% for the fourth quarter. The initial reading of Q4 GDP growth is due out on Thursday.

Leading Economic Indicators (The Conference Board)

In addition, Manufacturing has been contractionary territory for more than a year now. Yesterday, the monthly Leading Economic Indicators, or LEI, report showed a decline for the 21st straight month. This is the longest monthly losing streak since a 22-month span into the Spring of 2008, just before the Great Financial Crisis clobbered the economy and the markets.

U.S. Existing Home Sales By Year (Trading Economics)

Existing home sales came in at their lowest levels since 1995 in 2023 thanks to high mortgage rates and sparse inventory. 1995 ironically was also the only year in my 57 years on earth that the Federal Reserve actually achieved a "soft landing." Interestingly, residential real estate is in much better shape than a good portion of the commercial real estate, or CRE, sector as we get further into 2024. The CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald recently stated that CRE is going to get "very ugly" over the next two years, as an early entry for understatement of the year.

However, if investors really want to worry about something, they should focus on the deteriorating health of the American consumer, as consumer spending powers nearly 70% of economic activity in the United States. Signs that the consumer population is facing increasingly higher stress levels abound, for those that care to look.

Credit card balances surged in 2023 and stood at around $1.1 trillion as of the end of the third quarter. This is just as interest rates on credit card debt are at historical highs. Consumer delinquency rates have nearly doubled in two years, as Covid era savings have been burnt through.

New York Federal Reserve Consumer Credit

Buy Now, Pay Later, of BNPL, balances rose 14% on a year-over-year basis this holiday season. People who use the services are more than twice as likely to be delinquent on another credit product, such as a car loan or a mortgage. And this is with auto loan defaults sitting at levels not seen since the early '90s. Approximately 40% of student loan borrowers have not made a payment since their over three-year taxpayer-funded hiatus ended in October.

The forward P/E ratio on the S&P 500 sits at approximately 20, in the top quintile of their historical range. Given the litany of worries listed above, the risk/reward profile of the overall market is hardly compelling, and is quite negative from a historical perspective. This is especially true as interest rates remain far above their average since the aftermath of the 2008/2009 recession.

This is why my portfolio is currently allocated approximately 50% to short term treasuries that provide a "risk free" yield of nearly 5.4%. 45% of my portfolio is in covered call holdings around positions that still provide reasonable value.

Bottom line, there will be better entry points for investors in the first half of 2024 for those that remain patient and don't get caught up in the FOMO (Fear of missing out) emotions that seem to have gripped many in recent months.