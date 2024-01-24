JuSun/iStock via Getty Images

Dimensional Fund Advisors has a sterling reputation as a pioneer in the field of factor investing. In fact, Dimensional's founders David Booth and Rex Sinquefield were graduate students of Eugene Fama and Kenneth French at the University of Chicago, widely considered the founding fathers of the Efficient Market Hypothesis and factor investing. Due to the firm's reputation, I was really looking forward to reviewing the Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC).

Unfortunately, after reviewing the DFAC ETF's strategy and historical returns, I have to say I am a little disappointed, as the DFAC ETF has underperformed a passive Russell 3000 ETF over the past 5 and 10 years. Furthermore, although I understand Dimensional's factor models are proprietary, I wish the manager could provide a little more details on the drivers of the strategy, as I fail to see any differentiation between DFAC and its sibling funds.

Overall, I do not see any compelling reason to recommend the DFAC ETF for investors seeking broad market exposure. I would personally avoid the DFAC ETF and look elsewhere.

Fund Overview

The Dimensional US Core Equity 2 ETF aims to deliver long-term unit holder value by emphasizing long-term drivers (i.e., factors) of expected returns such as smaller capitalization, lower relative price, and higher profitability. The DFAC ETF will also adjust exposures based on shorter-term considerations like price momentum and other investment characteristics.

Looking at the fund's marketing materials, there is really no explanation as to why Dimensional Fund Investors believe smaller-cap, high quality (as implied by high profitability) value stocks will outperform in the long run. In fact, if we look at factor active returns through time, we know that different factors' active returns waxes and wanes, depending on investors' risk appetites and the state of the economic environment (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - Factor active returns waxes and wanes through time (S&P Global)

When markets are defensive, quality typically outperforms. During recoveries, value outperforms. When risk appetites are high, small-caps outperform. So DFAC's focus on small-cap, high quality value stocks may only outperform when those specific factors are in vogue.

The DFAC ETF was originally an open-ended mutual fund offered by Dimensional, but converted its structure to an active exchange-traded fund ("ETF") in 2021. DFAC is a giant fund with close to $25 billion in AUM while charging a relatively low 0.17% total operating expense ratio (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - DFAC overview (dimensional.com)

Portfolio Holdings

The DFAC ETF's portfolio contains over 2,600 securities with a weighted average market capitalization of $459 billion and an aggregate price-to-book ratio of 3.12x.

Figure 3 shows DFAC's sector allocation. As of December 31, 2023, the largest sector weights in the DFAC ETF are Information Technology (22.9%), Financials (15.5%), Industrials (14.0%), Healthcare (11.8%), and Consumer Discretionary (10.8%).

Figure 3 - DFAC sector allocation (dimensional.com)

Compared to the Russell 3000 benchmark, as represented by the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV), DFAC is underweight in Information Technology (22.9% vs. 28.1%) Real Estate (0.4% vs. 2.9%) and Communication Services (6.4% vs. 8.2%). It is overweight Industrials (14.0% vs. 9.8%), Financials (15.5% vs. 13.6%) and Energy (6.2% vs. 3.8%) (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - IWV sector allocation (ishares.com)

As mentioned above, the DFAC ETF's portfolio skews towards small-cap value stocks, as determined by Morningstar's factor regression (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - DFAC's portfolio skew towards small-cap value stocks (morningstar.com)

Returns

Historically, the DFAC ETF has delivered solid returns, with 3/5/10/15 Yr average annual returns of 9.8%/14.7%/10.2%/13.4% respectively to December 31, 2023 (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - DFAC has generated solid returns (morningstar.com)

However, if we compare DFAC's returns to a passive ETF tracking the Russell 3000 Index like the IWV ETF, we can see that the DFAC ETF has lagged slightly, as the IWV ETF has delivered 8.4%/15.0%/11.3%/13.7% respectively over the same timeframe (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - IWV historical returns (morningstar.com)

While the performance differences are not large, it is surprising due to Dimensional's reputation as a leader in factor investing. If DFAC cannot outperform the IWV over 5 or 10 years, then why should investors choose it?

Unclear What Is The Difference Between Dimensional Funds

Furthermore, while going through Dimensional's stable of actively managed ETFs, I am struck by how undescriptive and undifferentiated the offerings are. Investors can choose between Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR), US Core Equity 2 ("DFAC"), Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU), Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS), and so on and so forth (Figure 8).

Figure 8 - Dimensional US ETFs (dimensional.com)

However, the description and prospectus for the various funds are nearly identical; for example, both the DFAU ETF and the DFUS ETF are marketed as investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. stocks that skew towards small-cap value, with high profitability. They are all benchmarked against the Russell 3000 index and contains thousands of securities.

While the descriptions are similar, the funds are clearly different, as DFUS has a 1-year return of 26.4%, superior to DFAU's 24.7%, which is superior to DFAC's 21.9%. At the same time, DFUS/DFAU/DFAC have remarkably similar 3-year average annual returns of 9.4%/9.5%/9.8%.

As a prospective investor, I cannot see the differentiating factor between these ETFs, and I hate to be buying a fund purely based on trailing returns because we know past performance and there is no guarantee of future results.

Is Small-Cap Value A Winning Formula In The Current Environment?

Returning to the DFAC ETF, there are some things to like about the fund's positioning in the current environment. First, if the Federal Reserve has indeed achieved a 'soft landing' scenario for the economy, with moderating inflation and consistent GDP growth, then 2024 could be the year of small-caps as investor capital rotates out of the expensive 'Magnificent 7' mega-cap stocks and into laggards. Currently, the 'Magnificent 7' are trading at a forward P/E > 30x while the rest of the market is much more modest at only ~16x (Figure 9).

Figure 9 - Magnificent 7 are overvalued compared to the market (Financial Times)

However, looking at the ratio between Value and Growth as represented by the iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) and the iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF), 2023 was the year of growth investing and there are no signs that are about to change (Figure 10).

Figure 10 - Value has underperformed growth (Author created using stockcharts.com)

Furthermore, DFAC's portfolio, although it claims to be small-cap value-biased, actually holds big weights in the Magnificent 7 stocks (Figure 11). If the mega-caps were to underperform, it would most likely have a negative impact on DFAC.

Figure 11 - DFAC top 10 positions (dimensional.com)

Conclusion

The Dimensional US Core Equity 2 ETF is an actively managed ETF that uses factor investing to pick stocks. Its portfolio is skewed towards small-cap value stocks with high profitability.

Although Dimensional has a sterling reputation within the investment community, I fail to see any added value in the DFAC ETF, as the fund has underperformed a passive Russell 3000 index fund over the past 5 and 10 years. As we can see from historical results, different factors waxes and wanes, so by focusing on a narrow set of small-cap, high quality value stocks, DFAC's fortunes will also out- and underperform.

Furthermore, looking between DFAC and its sibling funds, I cannot see the differentiation in their strategies that have led to differing historical returns. Ideally, Dimensional Fund Advisors should improve their marketing materials to provide more clarity and help investors choose the right fund for their objectives and risk tolerances.

I would personally avoid the DFAC ETF and rate it a hold (since Seeking Alpha does not have an avoid rating).