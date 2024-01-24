gustavofrazao/iStock via Getty Images

One little-known bank that we hold-rated in 2023 is Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). The stock fell heavily with regional banks, but now has round-tripped over the last year. At this point, we think the bank is performing well. It is a small stable bank with a moderate yield. We continue to rate the stock a hold. The company just reported Q4 earnings, and the key metrics, while mixed in some capacity, suggest it is operating well in this environment.

Data by YCharts

We view the dividend here as safe and the bank has been a regular dividend raiser for those of you who fancy dividend growth investing. Let us discuss these Q4 earnings results.

Q4 performance

The bank saw strong loan growth in Q4 versus a year ago, but a slight dip in deposits compared to the start of 2023. Further, margins have been pressured like all other regional banks this year. The bank saw revenues of $31.8 million, up from $26.8 million last year.

So, Parke Bancorp, Inc. saw a strong increase in revenues year-over-year, and also benefitted from $0.5 million recovery of loan loss provisions, a large swing from $0.85 million in provisions a year ago. However, net interest margin was down to 3.17% from 3.91% a year ago. This decline is in line with the sector compared to a year ago, as the cost of deposits continues to rise, despite higher yields on loans being issued. Net interest income decreased 18.0% to $15.5 million versus $18.9 million a year ago.

We see margins bottoming out in this rate environment, as the rise in cost of funds should stabilize and yields on new loans catch up, contingent on new loans being issued at a healthy clip. Overall, the bank reported net income of $8.2 million, or $0.68 per share versus $10.4 million, or $0.88 per share, last year.

Parke Bancorp's loans and deposits

Despite a questionable economy, Parke Bancorp, Inc. loans were up nicely since the start of 2023. Gross loans increased to $1.79 billion, from $1.75 billion to start 2023. This is an increase of $35.9 million or 2.0%. The increase in loans was primarily due to an increase in residential 1 to 4 family investment portfolio of $41.8 million. This consisted of commercial owner-occupied loans of $16.4 million; commercial non-owner occupied loans $12.2 million, and residential 1 to 4 family loans of $11.1 million. Do not be afraid reading "commercial" loans, as rental properties are firing on all cylinders since mortgage rates are high. Newer loans that are being issued are also at higher rates, which bodes well for future revenues and margins. However, total deposits were $1.55 billion, down from $1.58 billion to start the year

Asset quality strong and return metrics dip with margins

Because of the pressured margins, the return on average assets fell to 1.64% from 2.13% a year ago, while the return on average equity dipped as well. It fell from 15.77% to 11.50%. Despite the decline in return metrics, the overall efficiency ratio is still amazing at 36.99%, among the most efficient banks in our coverage universe. However, it did significantly worsen from 29.7%.

Asset quality is strong here. Nonperforming loans decreased to $7.3 million, or 0.41% of total loans, a decrease of $9.0 million, from $16.3 million in nonperforming loans last year. That is strong. The allowance for loan losses was roughly flat at $32.1 million, rising ever so slightly from $31.8 million. However, this was just 1.80% of loans, an improvement from 1.82% of total loans last year.

Overall this is a pretty stable bank, all things considered, and the valuation is fair.

Valuation

Parke Bancorp, Inc. on a valuation basis trades at a fair price for the stock here, justifying a hold. We may have missed our chance to buy at $16-$17 range, but those levels would be attractive for the risk of a recession and the impact to a small bank in our estimation. With shares trading at $18.95, we have a stock trading at 17.5X trailing twelve-month earnings, but we expect the bank to earn about $2.50-$2.80 in EPS in 2024, which would be under 8X FWD EPS. On a book value basis, Parke Bancorp stock is attractive, trading at 0.8X book. This is a relatively fair price in our opinion.

Final thoughts

Parke Bancorp, Inc. pays a 3.9% dividend yield while you wait. The quarter was mixed, but with no strong deviations from what we are seeing from the average regional bank. We really like the asset quality and efficiency here, but margins have been hit hard, weighing on earnings and valuation. We think Parke Bancorp, Inc. is best viewed as a hold and wait and see.