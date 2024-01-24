Justin Sullivan

Introduction

I have a confession to make... while I am primarily a long-only investor, from time to time, I will, on occasion, buy out of the money put options on select companies in an attempt to both capitalize on my high-conviction ideas and hedge my portfolio.

I still believe the best way to build long-term wealth is to buy and hold the best stocks over many decades and that, for most people, options and short positions are a waste of time and money. This investment is an exception to that personal rule I've set for myself. As a thought experiment, sometimes I think about what I consider to be the worst businesses.

What I'm talking about are capital destroyers. These are the sort of companies where you could give them a dollar, and they return to you 50 cents.

Data by YCharts

On that note, in today's article, I'd like to explore one of those businesses; I'll be examining Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP), more commonly known as Snapchat, and providing my take on why I believe it is one of the worst investment choices for long-term-oriented investors.

Context

Before I get into the negative, let me start with the positive. Snapchat is not all bad; to claim so would be disingenuous. Notably, it was one of the few social media companies to break through and reach the consumer in a lasting way. The vast majority of social media platforms launched and failed, never achieving any scale.

Snapchat bucked that trend... Just look at the revenue growth.

Data by YCharts

But the revenue growth doesn't depict the full growth story. In fact, it started much earlier, specifically in 2011. Let's add some context; at first, Snapchat was simply a cute messaging app that sent auto-erasing photos and messages to your close friends; it was closer to IMs rather than what we think of as a complete social media platform such as Facebook (META).

At the risk of dating myself, as a first-hand user of this early version of Snapchat, I can tell you it's best use was for communicating with crushes in high school. Though I've personally outgrown the app, I've heard from younger single friends that it still is really useful for just that.

Backlinko

And that's all that Snapchat needed to be... at least for a while.

As a pre-IPO company in the age of never-ending cash infusions from PE firms and VCs, all these investors looked for was user growth, and Snapchat had that in spades. Its simple use case caught fire, and engagement was rising. Profit really did not matter, at least to that class of investors.

From there, the company slowly iterated; soon gone was the all-too-controversial best friends feature, and in came stories: posts that were viewable to all your friends but only for 24 hours. This gave users a solid incentive to check the app daily. These incremental improvements were enough to keep the app fresh and exciting.

But eventually, a problem needed to be solved:

Monetization

You see, Snapchat, much like many other failed social media platforms, had a lot of eyeballs but very little monetization. And as I stated, for some time, it could afford to do that. But around 2017, with the IPO at hand, the focus seemed, at least to me, to change from just user growth to monetization.

Before I continue with my commentary, let me be clear: I do not fault the company for pushing monetization; it's only natural; over the long term, a company must make a profit to stay in business; that is the simple financial reality of it.

Data by YCharts

But unfortunately for the company, I believe it was during the pursuit of those profits that problems truly began to arise. It turned out that those users were just simply not as valuable as once predicted. As it turned out, Snapchat users spent less time on the app compared to Instagram and Facebook users, and Facebook was thus able to learn much more about its users and serve them incredibly well-tailored ads.

Paul Neto - Measure

And while its users were more difficult to monetize, it clearly was not impossible as they experienced quite strong revenue growth up until a couple of years ago when things began to slow. It is important to note that rapid revenue growth did not result in strong earnings; net income remained starkly negative (-$1.4B over the past year).

But hold on.

What else in the world of social media happened just a couple of years ago?

Ohhhh, just TikTok that's all.

Google Trends

Out of nowhere, and in an instant, Snapchat had massive competition for its Gen Z audience. The new addictive, short-form video app captured a larger and larger share of that audience's screen time and interest online.

What's more, is that due to the strength of TikTok's algorithm, they are likely learning a lot more about their individual users as compared to Snapchat. TikTok's capability to understand what its users are engaging with makes their growing pool of users ever more valuable.

So, as Snapchat looks to support premium paid features and serve ads to a customer base that is losing interest in the platform, TikTok, on the other hand, continues to learn more about its customers, and its offering is entirely free. In short, the value proposition of Snapchat worsens while TikTok's strengthens.

Other Problems

Beyond my fundamental concerns about their business from a long-term perspective, there are a couple of other issues I want to raise with investors: stock-based compensation and its lofty current share price.

Data by YCharts

One indicator of potentially poor investment is a heavy reliance on stock-based compensation. Management of these businesses often dismiss the impacts of SBC as it is a "non-cash" expense, but rest assured, the investors are paying for it. That dilution eats away at the future earnings potential of your investment, even if it does not show up in the income statement in the same way as a traditional salary expense.

The problem at Snap is particularly extreme; over the past 12 months, for every ~$3 Snapchat generated in revenue, it issued $1 of stock-based compensation; truly an amazing number. Compare that to Facebook's parent Meta, which issues around $1 in SBC per $9 the business generates in revenue, and the difference is clear. Though Meta's number is still way too high for my liking, it really puts Snap's SBC in proper scale.

Compare either of these companies, but especially Snapchat, with companies like Constellation Software (OTCPK:CNSWF), where the founder pays for his own flights, so the shareholders are not stuck with the bill, and they haven't issued a single share for SBC over the past decade.

None. Zero. Nada. Zilch.

Side note: for investors interested in learning more about Constellation and why I am so bullish, apart from the lack of SBC, I would suggest you read an article I wrote on the name.

Now let's talk about the other big problem:

Valuation

Data by YCharts

After experiencing a sharp upswing in its stock price, Snap's price-to-sales multiple expanded from a touch above 3x sales to close to 6x sales; this came at a time when Alphabet, another ad-reliant business, saw its multiple stay roughly flat at 6.5x.

Do investors truly believe that Snap's business is near the same quality as Alphabet? Truly, do they?

While the macroeconomic outlook has improved recently, and rate cuts and the end of QT may support the stock market, this extreme runup hardly seems justified. Profit remains elusive, and the problems seem to be growing, not shrinking.

What could go wrong?

With that, let me take a beat to discuss the risks and what might prove my thesis wrong. In the end, I don't have a magic crystal ball; nobody does, but what I do have is pattern recognition. I see slowing growth, profits failing to materialize, extreme SBC, and increased competition. These are all factors that impact my view on Snap long-term.

So, how could my thesis fail the test of time? Well, I would argue we would need to see meaningful changes in many of those aforementioned shortcomings. The company would need to see growth reaccelerate, it would require cutting costs to boost profit, it would require a realignment in compensation, and perhaps most important of all, it would require its competition (TikTok) to falter.

In terms of growth accelerating, I don't see that as particularly likely, it's already quite heavily saturated in the US, and Europe has been a more difficult market to crack, given the prevalence of WhatsApp and Instagram in that continent. On costs, it's feasible they could reign these in, but given management's extreme SBC, it's hard to think that they would in any serious manner. Perhaps most plausible is the banning of Chinese-owned TikTok in the US, which could result in more users going back to Snapchat, but Meta's Reels is strong competition, too.

In the short term, stock prices are a gauge of popularity, a voting metric if you will, but over the long term, the stock price reflects the long-term earnings potential of the company; this is why I am able to take a long-term bearish stance of the company despite the short term momentum.

Conclusion

In conclusion, this analysis of Snapchat reveals a business fraught with long-term challenges, notably in monetization and competition, specifically from TikTok. Despite its early success in user engagement, Snapchat's user base offers lower monetization potential compared to other social media platforms. Additionally, the emergence of TikTok poses a significant threat, capturing a major share of Gen Z's screen time with a more effective algorithm.

Furthermore, the high reliance on stock-based compensation at Snapchat, compared to more conservative practices at companies like Constellation Software, raises concerns about the alignment of management with shareholders. It’s my view that the best stewards of capital will advocate for minimal/no SBC as they understand how dilutive this is for investors, not the sort of exuberance on display at Snap.

Couple those problems with an inflated valuation that seems unjustified; given the company's elusive profitability and increasing challenges, Snapchat appears to be an unattractive choice for long-term investors.

I rate Snap a Strong Sell.

