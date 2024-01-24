Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Snap: It's A Strong Sell In 2024

Jan. 24, 2024 5:55 PM ETSnap Inc. (SNAP) StockMETA, CNSWF, CSU:CA, META:CA3 Comments
Summary

  • Snapchat faces long-term challenges in monetization and competition, particularly from TikTok.
  • The user base of Snapchat offers lower monetization potential compared to other social media platforms.
  • The high reliance on stock-based compensation at Snapchat raises concerns about the alignment of management with shareholders.

Snapchat Shares Jump On Strong Earnings Report

Justin Sullivan

Introduction

I have a confession to make... while I am primarily a long-only investor, from time to time, I will, on occasion, buy out of the money put options on select companies in an attempt to both capitalize on my high-conviction ideas

Hi! My name is Allen, I'm an MBA graduate and an avid hobbyist investor. I started investing when I turned 18 and have been investing for over 10 years. One small idea, of turning $1000 in my checking account into something more spurred a decade of continuous learning and growth. I share my research here on seeking alpha free of charge as I dive into various companies, both small and large, and deep value and high growth. I consider myself a quality investor, looking to identify companies with endurable competitive advantages which I then dollar cost average into over time. Some of my favorite investors of all time include Warren Buffet, Chuck Akre, Terry Smith, Mark Leonard, and Chris Mayer. In my free time, you will likely find me playing sand volleyball, boating, or golfing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SNAP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long Constellation Software.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

gbfraser profile picture
gbfraser
Yesterday, 6:29 PM
Comments (558)
Kudos! Your article, IMHO, is very well done! You've outlined strongly SNAP's major negative points. The other trend, which is in a very early stage and could be either positive or negative for SNAP--but in my view, more likely negative--is the how the "plumbing" (cookies, tracking, etc.) for digital ads is changing and the big "walled gardens" or those that want to be walled gardens will make it harder for small players like SNAP to be relevant.
p
philestate
Yesterday, 6:09 PM
Comments (43)
The only argument I have here is seeing all these dating apps and other social media apps where the user is urging the viewer to contact them or follow them on SnapChat, rarely do i see someone saying check me out on FB or TikTok, sometimes IG but mostly SnapChat so maybe there's a bright light at the end of SnapChat's very dark tunnel?
B
BigEarn
Yesterday, 6:49 PM
Comments (2.32K)
@philestate I've heard the same. Where Snapchat is given to those you don't want to have your actual "real" contact info. For example, your mobile phone number or personal email. Therein lies the issue. How is it that an app geared towards the creepy aspect of communicating online be worth 27 billion?!?
