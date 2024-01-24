Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tesla: Lack Of Growth Looks Troubling (Rating Downgrade)

Jan. 24, 2024 6:00 PM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA) Stock, TSLA:CA Stock16 Comments
Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc. reported its fourth quarter earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th.
  • The company's revenue growth was weaker than expected.
  • Tesla's earnings also were weak and margins keep declining.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Cash Flow Club get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

The New York Times Hosts Its Annual DealBook Summit

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images News

Article Thesis

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has reported its most recent quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company missed estimates on both lines and saw its revenues grow by just 3.5%, which spells trouble going

Is This an Income Stream Which Induces Fear?

image.pngThe primary goal of the Cash Flow Kingdom Income Portfolio is to produce an overall yield in the 7% - 10% range. We accomplish this by combining several different income streams to form an attractive, steady portfolio payout. The portfolio's price can fluctuate, but the income stream remains consistent. Start your free two-week trial today!

This article was written by

Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
49.79K Followers

Jonathan Weber holds an engineering degree and has been active in the stock market and as a freelance analyst for many years. He has been sharing his research on Seeking Alpha since 2014. Jonathan’s primary focus is on value and income stocks but he covers growth occasionally.

He is a contributing author for the investing group Cash Flow Club where along with Darren McCammon, they focus on company cash flows and their access to capital. Core features include: access to the leader’s personal income portfolio targeting 6%+ yield, community chat, the “Best Opportunities” List, coverage of energy midstream, commercial mREITs, BDCs, and shipping sectors,, and transparency on performance. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT, GOOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (16)

TommyIrish profile picture
TommyIrish
Yesterday, 7:13 PM
Comments (18.52K)
A $40 stock masquerading as a as a $400 stock.
S
San Marzano
Yesterday, 6:38 PM
Comments (2.66K)
it's a technology that's ok for pizza delivery but not for driving distances

and the environmental footprint a hyped marginal nothing

ripping the face off mountains for metals an ugly permanently destructive process

and then the killer for the average American looking for a used vehicle w 80,000 miles hoping to get 200,000 miles on the purchase and they are faced with a $20,000 battery replacement

so wrong
c
crusmon6
Yesterday, 7:08 PM
Comments (1.24K)
@San Marzano Exactly! Why spend $80k on a glorified electric golf cart only good for grocery shopping when you can get a 2024 Land Rover Defender 110 V8 in Black with black glossy wheels and have your neighbors drooling while you drive to Tahoe for a weekend ski trip!
youtu.be/...
Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Yesterday, 7:17 PM
Comments (20.52K)
@San Marzano The technology has problems as shown by the recent Hertz decision. All the best
s
sr1952
Yesterday, 6:30 PM
Comments (3.82K)
Tesla bulls said they were going to back up the truck if the stock fell to 200. The reason the stock has fallen below 200 after hours is that they have a reservation for their truck but Tesla won't deliver it until 2026.
s
sr1952
Yesterday, 6:25 PM
Comments (3.82K)
But hold on! What are the numbers if you include the HUGE, fast growing, highly profitable energy business, the insurance, the robots, the cybertruck, the solar roof tiles, the solar panels, and FSD? Oh wait...those were already included. Never mind.
c
crusmon6
Yesterday, 7:07 PM
Comments (1.24K)
@sr1952 California Democrats just killed the solar panel industry with a new 3.0 power swap formula that murdered anybody who buys solar panels after last summer. California Democrats want to give free electricity to poor people and have the power companies and customers pay for it. Existing customers with solar are grandfathered in...for now!
TommyIrish profile picture
TommyIrish
Yesterday, 6:16 PM
Comments (18.52K)
Worth $40.

BUT I am buying at $100!

Call me sentimental...
C
Chezterr
Yesterday, 6:11 PM
Comments (175)
We’re looking at a future $5+ Trillion market cap company… to sell now would be foolish.

VERY long TSLA.

This is the way.
s
skoda345
Yesterday, 6:46 PM
Comments (116)
@Chezterr Yes, Stay Long my TESLA Friends!
Striebel profile picture
Striebel
Yesterday, 7:01 PM
Comments (138)
@Chezterr what this tank hard the rest of the month!!!
Circles profile picture
Circles
Yesterday, 6:09 PM
Comments (261)
If you sell right now, you are out of your mind. Go ahead and do it. You will be whining for the rest of your life. Woulda, coulda, shoulda
Djreef1966 profile picture
Djreef1966
Yesterday, 6:11 PM
Comments (10.64K)
@Circles LOL! TSLA is in a clear down channel.

Sorry.
Chante profile picture
Chante
Yesterday, 6:40 PM
Comments (194)
@Circles It's a short trade
A
AlpaNN
Yesterday, 6:08 PM
Comments (527)
Really sell?
c
crusmon6
Yesterday, 7:09 PM
Comments (1.24K)
@AlpaNN BACK UP THE TRUCK and SELL!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TSLA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSLA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSLA
--
TSLA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.