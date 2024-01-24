JHVEPhoto

Brief Review Of ServiceNow's Q4 2023 Earnings Report

Heading into its Q4 2023 report, ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was projected to deliver revenues and normalized EPS of $2.40B and $2.78, respectively.

SeekingAlpha

With ServiceNow beating consensus street estimates on both top and bottom lines [revenue: $2.44B (up +25.78% y/y), normalized EPS: $3.11], the stock is up by ~1% after hours at the time of writing.

ServiceNow Investor Relations

Amid a rush to integrate Gen AI into enterprise workflows, ServiceNow is seeing increased demand for its platform. Here's what ServiceNow's leadership had to say about their Q4 performance (emphasis added):

ServiceNow closed out the year with another outstanding quarter. Generative AI is injecting new fuel into our already high‑performing engine. ServiceNow's intelligent platform for end‑to‑end digital transformation is driving massive leaps in productivity and explosive growth. This is a breakthrough moment. - Bill McDermott, ServiceNow CEO Once again we exceeded our topline growth and operating margin guidance metrics, showcasing ServiceNow's consistent and relentless focus on execution. We ended Q4 with a 99% renewal rate, accelerating large new logo growth, and the strongest NNACV contribution for any new product family with the introduction of our Plus SKUs. The accelerating pace of investment in workflow automation and generative AI positions us well for another strong year and we are raising our outlook for 2024. - Gina Mastantuono, ServiceNow CFO.

Despite persistent macroeconomic uncertainty, ServiceNow's business remains incredibly resilient, with total revenues growing +25.7% y/y to $2.44B in Q4 powered by stronger-than-expected subscription revenue growth of ~27%.

The strength in ServiceNow's subscription revenues came from healthy growth in customer count and a robust renewal rate of 99%. In Q4, ServiceNow's "total customers with >$1M ACV" count rose 15% y/y to 1,897.

Clearly, ServiceNow's customers are sticking with its platform and spending more on it. Furthermore, new customer momentum remains strong. And these positive trends are reflected in ServiceNow's remaining performance obligations. As of the end of Q4 2023, ServiceNow's current remaining performance obligations ("cRPO") stood at $8.60 billion, representing 24% y/y growth [better than previous guidance].

ServiceNow Investor Relations

During the quarter, ServiceNow's business mix continued shifting towards higher margin, recurring software revenues, which now make up ~97% of total sales. And, as a result of this shift, NOW's margin profile, free cash flow generation, and EPS improved further in Q4 2023.

In light of reporting a strong quarter, ServiceNow's management has raised their full-year [FY-2024] revenue guidance to $10.555-10.575B (+21.5-22% y/y), with Q1 2024 subscription revenues projected to land at $2.510-2.515B (+24-24.5% y/y). While this sales guidance calls for a deceleration in ServiceNow's growth rate through 2024, I believe management can continue to deliver "beats and raises" as long as the economy holds strong.

ServiceNow Investor Relations

In addition to healthy top line growth, ServiceNow's guidance calls for robust earnings and free cash flow ("FCF") growth, with margins projected to expand further in 2024.

With an FCF margin of ~30%, ServiceNow is already a fantastic cash cow. Given ServiceNow's humongous total addressable market or TAM, opportunity [$220B], we can expect this cash flow machine to keep growing for many, many years to come.

ServiceNow Investor Relations

According to consensus analyst estimates, ServiceNow is on track to reach ~$23B in annual revenues by 2028, which implies a CAGR growth rate of ~21%. And, as you can see below, earnings are projected to expand at an even faster rate!

From a fundamental standpoint, ServiceNow looks fantastic. However, let us evaluate ServiceNow's long-term risk/reward using our proprietary Valuation Model to make an informed investment decision.

NOW's Fair Value And Expected Returns

TQI Valuation Model (Available for free at TQIG.org)

According to TQI's Valuation Model, ServiceNow is worth ~$550 per share, i.e., the stock is currently overvalued by ~40%. Further, assuming an exit multiple of 25x P/FCF, ServiceNow stock could rise from ~$770 to ~$1100 per share at a CAGR rate of ~7% by 2028-29.

TQI Valuation Model (Available for free at TQIG.org)

With NOW's expected CAGR returns falling well short of my investment hurdle rate of 15% (and below long-term S&P 500 (SP500) returns of 8-10% per year), I am not enthusiastic about ServiceNow stock at current levels despite its obvious Gen AI potential.

Concluding Thoughts: Is ServiceNow A Buy, Sell, Or Hold After Q4'23 Report?

Since forming a local bottom in October 2022, ServiceNow's stock has shown strong technical momentum. However, as of writing, NOW is firmly in the "Overbought" territory on daily, weekly, and monthly charts. Given ServiceNow's stretched valuation, I wouldn't be surprised to see a sizeable pullback here despite a solid Q4 report and 2024 guide.

ServiceNow Stock Chart (WeBull Desktop)

In my view, ServiceNow is a high-quality enterprise software company that's growing at a healthy clip whilst generating tons of cash. As an investor, I would rather buy a great company at a reasonable price than a reasonable company at a great price. Unfortunately, ServiceNow's current stock price isn't reasonable. Hence, I am not a buyer of ServiceNow, Inc. stock until we get a significant price or time correction.

Key Takeaway: I rate ServiceNow "Hold/Neutral/Avoid" at $770.

Thanks for reading, and happy investing. Please share your thoughts, concerns, and/or questions in the comments section below.