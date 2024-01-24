Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Growing Credit Card Debt Suggests U.S. Consumers Are Close To Capitulating

Summary

  • The sharp rise in consumer credit card debt may suggest that household incomes are not able to keep up with their current spending habits and are increasingly resorting to buying on credit.
  • Higher interest rates are further squeezing consumers. The credit card debt binge suggests that many consumers may be borrowing just to keep pace with interest costs.
  • Neither fiscal nor monetary policies may come through to provide consumer relief because deficits are already unsustainably high, while inflationary pressures could derail Fed plans for lowering rates.
  • A potential oil price spike may hit consumers on two ends, as it would add to inflation, keeping interest rates high, while higher direct and indirect energy prices can further squeeze consumers.
  • I am currently hoarding cash in anticipation of better buying opportunities, perhaps in the second half of 2024.

Close-up senior man pays bills with credit card

Abdullah Durmaz/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis: With around two-thirds of the US economy dependent on the consumer, the rate of consumer spending growth tends to be the main determining factor that drives the US economy. There are fiscal as well

My name is Zoltan Ban,  I have a BA in economics. I am a personal investor with over a decade and a half of active trading experience.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SU, CNQ, ALB, SQM, LAC, LAAC, VFS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

Benjamin Graham Cracker profile picture
Benjamin Graham Cracker
Yesterday, 8:35 PM
It doesn't really matter if credit card debt is rising. What matters is credit card debt as a percent of household income.
amfmswlw profile picture
amfmswlw
Yesterday, 8:30 PM
"If I am correct and there will be a major oil price spike in the next few months, I will reduce my holding of Suncor (SU) and CNQ (CNQ) stocks."
Why will you reduce SU and CNQ if you think prices will spike? Is this an error? Or am I missing something?
Zoltan Ban profile picture
Zoltan Ban
Yesterday, 8:49 PM
@amfmswlw Thank you for your comment. I intend to sell into the spike after their stock price rises along with the price of oil. After an oil price spike usually we get a price crash in response to demand destruction. Buy low, sell high. Hope this clears up any confusion.
F
FirstToThird
Yesterday, 8:15 PM
Rates are coming down…possibly faster than anticipated…great time to own banks
Zoltan Ban profile picture
Zoltan Ban
Yesterday, 8:21 PM
@FirstToThird Thank you for your comment. That seems to be the market consensus at the moment. For reasons I pointed out in the article, it might not pan out.
k
kevinconnolly
Yesterday, 8:13 PM
Senor Ban, maybe?? I have seen reports on Seeking Alpha that consumer debt and over extended on credit cards has leveled out. Happy New Year in the year of the Blue Dragon in the Chinese Lunar New Year!!
Zoltan Ban profile picture
Zoltan Ban
Yesterday, 8:20 PM
@kevinconnolly Thank you for your comment. Seems to me the negative news on consumer debt just keeps rolling in. Today it was reported that 1/3 of Americans now have less in emergency funds than they do credit card debt. Worst measure in 12 years, since they started asking this question on surveys.

www.cbsnews.com/...
