Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

First BanCorp. (FBP) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 24, 2024 7:12 PM ETFirst BanCorp. (FBP) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.22K Followers

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call January 24, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ramon Rodriguez - IR Officer

Aurelio Aleman-Bermudez - President & CEO

Orlando Berges-Gonzalez - EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Timur Braziler - Wells Fargo

Alexander Twerdahl - Piper Sandler

Kelly Motta - KBW

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to First Bancorp's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results. All lines have been placed on mute during the presentation portion of the call, with an opportunity for question and answer at the end. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn this conference call over to our host, Ramon Rodriguez, Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Investment (ph) Relations. Please go ahead.

Ramon Rodriguez

Thank you, Candice. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining First Bancorp's conference call and webcast to discuss the company's financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023. Joining you today from First Bancorp are Aurelio Aleman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Orlando Berges, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin today's call, it is my responsibility to inform you that this call may involve certain forward-looking statements such as projections of revenue, earnings, and capital structure, as well as statements on the plans and objectives of the company's business.

The company's actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements made due to the important factors described in the company's latest SEC filings. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made during the call. If anyone does not already have a copy of the webcast presentation or press release, you can access them at our website at fbpinvestor.com.

At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to our CEO, Aurelio Aleman.

Aurelio Aleman-Bermudez

Thanks, Ramon. Good

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About FBP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FBP

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.