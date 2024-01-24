fhm/Moment via Getty Images

Dear readers,

Vonovia (OTCPK:VONOY) is a German real estate holding company, which operates very similarly to a REIT, and owns 550,000 apartments located primarily in Germany, Sweden, and Austria.

It's a company I have written about extensively on Seeking Alpha, publishing six articles last year. This is no coincidence, as Vonovia was one of my highest conviction ideas last year and accounted for as much as 7.5% of my portfolio at one time.

Don't get me wrong, things were pretty scary at the bottom. The company was short on cash, debt maturities were approaching and it wasn't clear whether Vonovia would be able to sell some assets in time to repay their maturing bonds or have to risk refinancing. That could prove disastrous given the extremely tight lending market at the time.

But my real estate background and local knowledge of the market gave me the confidence to know that the stock was trading deeply below the fair value of their properties in a market which is very likely to experience undersupply of housing over the rest of the decade.

That's what gave me the confidence to invest heavily.

And the call has paid off, with five out of six ratings beating the S&P 500 (SPX) and an average RoR of 36% vs 15% of the S&P 500. I'm not saying this to pad myself on the back, but to show that if there's one company I really understand, it's Vonovia, and I'm willing to put my money where my mouth is.

Seeking Alpha Author's calculations

It's been a while since my last update, which focused on demand and supply dynamics in Germany, and the price has moved materially higher to EUR 27 per share for the native shares (ticker VNA). I remain bullish on the stock, and continue to hold a sizeable position around 4.5% of my portfolio, but I recognize that a large part of the potential upside has been realized.

Today's update is meant to show that Vonovia today is more or less out of the woods and much safer than a year ago, and to give you a reasonable estimate of their fair value and a price target to shoot for.

Debt repayment concerns are gone (for now)

If you go back to some of my earlier articles, you'll notice two things:

On an operational level, Vonovia was doing extremely well all along, averaging 98% occupancy, growing their rents by 3.5-4% per year, collecting 99.9% of revenue and growing their margin by 2% to 80.8% last year. The reason for the sell off had everything to do with high near-term debt maturities which led to fears of large interest expense increases and potential bankruptcy.

Vonovia had a relatively clear plan to deal with this problem - sell EUR 2 Billion of assets to repay maturing bonds and refinance maturing bank loans.

But the initial progress with disposals was very slow. In the end, however, the company over-delivered on their target in 2023 and generated EUR 3.7 Billion in disposal proceeds, consisting of:

Vonovia Presentation

Importantly, a large portion of these transactions was closed near reported book value with an average price tag only 5% below book value, or at EUR 2,250/sqm. This matters, because the market (unlike me) has been quite sceptical of Vonovia's book value and there's no better proof than actual market transactions.

Having raised enough liquidity to cover all bond maturities until Q1 2025 (inclusive) and having refinanced EUR 2.8 Billion worth of bank loans at reasonable interest rates of under 4%, the company is now much safer than last year.

Vonovia Presentation

If interest rates remain elevated for years to come, the company will have to sell more assets to reduce their large debt position further, but if we've learnt anything over the past year, it's that we can count on management to deliver.

Moreover, it seems that rate cuts are likely to come sooner and be larger in Europe than in the U.S. Eurozone inflation is at 2.9% and the market is pricing in 150 bps of rate cuts this year, staring in Q2 2024.

Vonovia's fair value

With the biggest risk now out of the way, we can focus on valuation.

My favorite way is to calculate the implied valuation per sqm of space and then compare it to replacement costs and actual values on the market.

Vonovia has a market cap of EUR 22 Billion and about EUR 42 Billion in net debt for a total enterprise value of EUR 64 Billion. This is the price we pay for their 548 ths. units. With an average unit size of 63 sqm, we can estimate that the market currently values Vonovia's residential space at 1,850 EUR/sqm.

And this is where the opportunity lies, in my opinion, as the implied valuation remains deeply below:

reported book value of 2,350 EUR/sqm

average realized prices on disposal of 2,250 EUR/sqm (though sold properties were arguably higher than average quality)

replacement costs of at least 2,500 EUR/sqm (excl. land cost and developer's profit)

2,500 EUR/sqm (excl. land cost and developer's profit) actual prices of comparable apartments in Germany of 3,000 EUR/sqm

Vonovia Presentation

I personally don't think that the market will ever value Vonovia's portfolio one-to-one with prices of individual apartments on the market. At the same time, knowing what these properties look like and having seen many of them with my own eyes, the lowest I'm willing to value them is at 2,150 EUR/sqm which corresponds to a price target of EUR 40 per share.

My thesis is reinforced by the fact that Germany is likely to see demand for housing surge as a result of net immigration inflows, while supply remains largely constraint due to stringent regulation and high energy, financing and construction costs. The resulting under supply is likely to benefit landlords by keeping rents, occupancy and property prices high. I encourage you to read up on this in my last article as it is a key part of the thesis.

Bottom Line

Anyone that invested in Vonovia last year has made money and the stock is clearly not as attractive now at EUR 27 per share as it once was.

With that said, I see the implied valuation of 1,850 EUR/sqm as very low and deeply below my lowest reasonable estimate of fair value of 2,150 EUR/sqm. With Vonovia's significant leverage, this re-valuation would result in a nearly 50% upside to my price target of EUR 40 per share.

Moreover, the risk of an inability to refinance near-term debt maturities has been alleviated for now and with the ECB likely to cut rates this year, I see the probability of Vonovia returning to the low as extremely low.

Therefore I reiterate my BUY rating here at EUR 27 per share for the native.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.