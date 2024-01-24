Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.23K Followers

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call January 24, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jacque Bohlen - Investor Relations Director

Clint Stein - President and Chief Executive Officer

Ron Farnsworth - Chief Financial Officer

Frank Namdar - Chief Credit Officer

Tory Nixon - President, Umpqua Bank

Chris Merrywell - President, Umpqua Bank

Conference Call Participants

David Feaster - Raymond James

Timur Braziler - Wells Fargo

Brandon King - Truist

Chris McGratty - KBW

Jeff Rulis - D.A. Davidson

Brody Preston - UBS

Matthew Clark - Piper Sandler

Jon Arfstrom - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Welcome to the Columbia Banking System's Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I would like to introduce Jacque Bohlen, Investor Relations Director, to begin the call. Please go ahead.

Jacque Bohlen

Thank you, Valerie. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us as we review our fourth quarter 2023 results, which we released shortly after the market close today. The earnings release and corresponding presentation, which we will refer to during our remarks this afternoon are available on our website at columbiabankingsystem.com. With me this afternoon are Clint Stein, President and CEO of Columbia Banking System, Chris Merrywell and Tory Nixon, the Presidents of Umpqua Bank, Ron Farnsworth, Chief Financial Officer, and Frank Namdar, Chief Credit Officer.

After our prepared remarks, we will take your questions. During today's call, we will make forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties and are intended to be covered by the Safe Harbor provisions of Federal Securities Law. For a list of factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations, please refer to Slide 2 of our earnings presentation, as well as the disclosures

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About COLB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on COLB

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.