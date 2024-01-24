B2Gold: A Dirt-Cheap Valuation For This High-Margin Miner

Jan. 24, 2024 9:38 PM ETB2Gold Corp. (BTG) Stock, BTO:CA Stock300 Comments
Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • B2Gold has underperformed its peer group despite beating annual guidance, and we've seen a massive overreaction on its cost overrun at Goose and lower FY24 guidance.
  • In fact, there are few miners that have more consistently beat guidance & grown per share metrics than B2Gold, making this a case of a high-quality name on sale.
  • So, with a high double-digit FY2025 free cash flow yield and a 6.0% dividend yield, I see this pullback below US$2.65 as a gift.

Two trucks.

jasonbennee

Just over two months ago I wrote on B2Gold (NYSE:BTG), noting that the stock looked attractively valued ahead of its year-end results with one of the highest free cash flow yields sector-wide. This turned out to be a terrible

This article was written by

Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
28.64K Followers

Taylor Dart is an individual investor with over 16 years of trading experience, with his primary focus being precious metals developers, producers and royalty/streaming companies.

Taylor leads Alluvial Gold Research, where he shares research on precious metals stocks as well as his current portfolio.

Portfolio Returns Link vs. GDX Peak in Q3 2020: https://imgur.com/a/ksAulkT

- Disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading or investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTG, BTO:CA, AEM, AEM:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for infor mational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing. Given the volatility in the precious metals sector, position sizing is critical, so when buying small-cap precious metals stocks, position sizes should be limited to 5% or less of one's portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BTG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BTG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BTG
--
BTO:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News