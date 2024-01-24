jasonbennee

Just over two months ago I wrote on B2Gold (NYSE:BTG), noting that the stock looked attractively valued ahead of its year-end results with one of the highest free cash flow yields sector-wide. This turned out to be a terrible call with the down over 10% since this update, and it's a brutal Q1 for the sector with persistent selling pressure in what's typically the best month of the year. Unfortunately, B2Gold has underperformed its peer group despite once again beating its annual guidance, but the recent sell-off looks like a massive over-reaction, especially with the stock already trading at a high double-digit FY2025 free cash flow yield. In this update we'll dig into the Q4/FY2023 results and 2024 guidance, recent developments, and why B2Gold is a must-own name at a massive discount to fair value despite a stronger portfolio, significant growth on deck, industry-leading margins, all while allowing investors to lock in a ~6.0% dividend yield.

B2Gold - Company Website

All figures are in United States Dollars unless otherwise noted at a 0.78 CAD/USD ratio.

2023 Results

B2Gold produced ~288,700 ounces of gold in Q4 (inclusive of Calibre interest ounces) and ~1.06 million ounces of gold in 2023. This was another very impressive result, beating its guidance midpoint of 1.04 million ounces by 2% despite an 18,000 ounce shortfall because of delayed permits at Bantako North (the company had planned to truck higher-grade saprolite ore south to Fekola to top up production, with a minor contribution this year). It's important to note that B2Gold is arguably the most consistent producer sector-wide for sandbagging guidance and trouncing estimates (as shown below), with the company beating its guidance midpoint for 7 of the past 8 years with the only miss being during COVID-19 where the company deserves a pass. Plus, these beats have come in at an average of ~29,400 ounces (median: ~25,200 ounces) vs. the midpoint or an average and median beat vs. the midpoint of 3.4% and 2.9%, respectively. This consistency is extremely impressive and one reason I've been willing to overlook its lack of Tier-1 exposure ahead of the Sabina acquisition as it is an exceptional per share grower and one of the most consistent names from a delivering on expectations standpoint.

B2Gold Annual Production vs. Initial Guidance Midpoint - Company Filings, Author's Chart

I will not spend too much time on 2023 results as the bigger news is 2024/2025 and 2024 expectations plus news on its new Goose Project, but it was a solid quarter with production above plan and its flagship Fekola Mine producing ~143,100 ounces. Production was down year-over-year simply because it was up against insurmountable comps with a monster ~244,000 ounce quarter from Fekola in Q4 2022 (elevated grades from Fekola Phase 6), but production was up year-over-year on an annual basis and at a new record which is what matters, with more records to come in 2025. Lastly, the company sold ~257,000 ounces at $1,993/oz in Q4 for revenue of , and reiterated that all-in sustaining costs [AISC] will be at the low end of guidance of $1,195/oz to $1,255/oz this year.

B2Gold Consolidated Quarterly Production (Ex-Calibre) + Fekola Production - Company Filings, Author's Chart

2024 Guidance

The big number that jumps out when reading the report is an implied 15% decline in production vs. the 2024 guidance midpoint of 900,000 ounces, with costs set to increase from ~$1,210/oz AISC (estimates in 2023) to $1,390/oz at the mid-point. However, there are a few important takeaways here.

1. The lower ounces at Fekola and higher costs are largely due to the company having to remove production from Bantako North (Anaconda) out of its estimates, which was originally expected to help offset lower grades this year and provide 80,000 to 100,000 ounces per annum of top-up production. Hence, outside of the delayed permit, production would have been closer to my estimates of 950,000 ounces at $1,180/oz AISC.

2. The increase in costs here is not permanent but temporary, impacted by a higher level of capitalized stripping and sustaining capital overall with stripping at Cardinal and Fekola, $45 million for construction of a new TSF at Fekola, $39 million for new/replacement Fekola mining equipment, and $19 million for the Fekola Solar Plant expansion with these fixed costs over a lower denominator (fewer ounces) due to no opportunity to deliver extra feed from its Bantako North permit. However, , I still expect to see ~1.2 million ounces at ~$1,000/oz AISC in 2025 per my previous estimates, with the company guiding to 1.13 to 1.26 million ounces in 2025 even with a partial year from Goose (Q1 2025 production and progressive ramp up, full nameplate capacity not expected until Q2 2025).

3. While $1,390/oz might be a big AISC number for investors to swallow with many used to B2Gold being a low-cost producer, 2023/2024 were always expected to be transition years as grades softened a little at Fekola and the company did everything it could to try and smooth this out. However, the delay in permits has made it come up short, which is entirely out of its control. That said, $1,390/oz is actually below my industry average estimates for 2024 ($1,410/oz) for the producer universe and B2Gold has a tendency to beat on production which means leverage on unit costs, suggesting costs could come in closer to $1,360/oz. Plus, for those willing to stick around for a year, costs will drop ~30% below the industry average next year (~$1,000/oz vs. ~$1,440/oz). Hence, this is short-term pain for long-term gain and ultimately what is a stronger, more diversified and higher-margin producer.

Estimated Industry Average AISC Producer Universe - Company Filings

Finally, while the 2025 outlook will require permits for Fekola Underground mining and the key will be getting permits for Bantako North and other tenements longer-term to support higher production later this decade, I don't see getting the permits as an issue, it's more just around timing, with Mali being supportive of B2Gold and B2Gold's CEO Clive Johnson stating the following in the Q3 Call:

"I think one of the interesting things, was the fact that Bill touched on it was that even though we were delaying it in the permit because of the mining audit, the new code, et cetera, the government encouraged us to go ahead and build the infrastructure for trucking ore. So, most of the infrastructure is in place ready to go. So therefore, the government was anticipating by encouraging us to go ahead and build the infrastructure even though we didn't have a permit to actually work, which is signal from the government that they clearly want to see that happen."

- B2Gold CEO Clive Johnson, Q3 2023 Conference Call

Goose Project

Starting with the good news, the high-grade ~300,000 ounce per annum AISC Goose Project remains on schedule with ~$560 million spent to date, concrete/steel works in the mill ahead of schedule and the ball mill is expected to be set four months ahead of schedule. This places the team on track for Q1 2025 gold pour and massive growth next year, and it's nice to see things running on schedule since the B2Gold team took over. Unfortunately, B2Gold has revised upfront capex estimates higher from ~$625 million to ~$820 million after a more detailed review, with the bulk of this related to underestimated labor and site operating costs, changes made by B2Gold since coming in, and inflationary pressures on construction, consumables, and transportation costs. In addition, B2Gold noted that there were deficiencies in project components including "power generation and distribution, laboratory, piping, controls and instrumentation, which are being corrected to deliver a reliable operation.

Many investors' first instinct will be to blame B2Gold for this cost overrun. However, I think the company deserves a pass given that taking over a project part way through construction is not easy and no matter how much due diligence is done, it's difficult to get everything perfect inspecting a project in the Arctic. Plus, B2Gold paid the right price for this asset of ~$900 million or ~$100/oz to ensure a margin of safety was baked in, with this actually being a lower price than Agnico Eagle paid per ounce in 2010 at a much lower gold price for Comaplex (Meliadine) which had a ~5.0 million ounce resource and was less advanced and still five years from production. The company also paid a fraction of what Kinross (KGC) paid for Great Bear at ~$1.45 billion despite Great Bear also being nearly decade out from production and with costs just to get it to the feasibility/permitting stage.

So, while it's easy to lay the blame on B2Gold and suggest it screwed up here, the deal was still highly accretive even after the capex increase, especially if the new floor for gold is $1,800/oz, well below base case assumptions in the mine plan. Plus, it's far better to pay a reasonable price for an exceptional asset in a favorable jurisdiction and have to increase the capex bill than to pay an attractive price for an asset in a less favorable jurisdiction like Kinross/Aurelian under Tye Burt which it ended up dumping the assets years later when an agreement couldn't be reached for a massive loss (~$960 million before expenditures), or acquiring a sub-par asset that is a money-pit like Jerritt Canyon for First Majestic (AG) and has to be moved into care & maintenance. Instead, this is still a mine that will operate and generate significant amounts of free cash flow over its mine life and will be delivered on time, but it will cost additional capital to correct a project that could have been built better from the onset.

Kinross Fruta Del Norte Purchase & "Win-Win" Sale - Company Website

Finally, while the overrun is unfortunate, this is not the case of a junior that has to go back to the market to raise money to complete construction. This is a well capitalized producer generating considerable cash flow that can absorb the costs, and has low risk of future overruns with ~70% of capital spent to date (~$560 million of the ~$820 million updated estimate). Hence, there's no need to worry about share dilution or desperate asset sales to complete construction like we saw with Iamgold (IAG). Lastly, while costs will be higher upfront, B2Gold's mining method change to LHOS vs. cut & fill/drift & fill will allow for greater productivity and lower underground mining costs at Umwelt, allowing it to offset some of the impact from sticky inflationary pressures, while open-pit mine plans are being optimized for increased tonnes mined per annum with the same equipment.

Mine Engineering Optimization Umwelt - Company Presentation

Recent Developments

Given the increased capital budget, B2Gold announced that it has completed a gold prepay agreement for $500 million upfront, boosting total liquidity closer to ~$1.5 billion. This comes at a low cost of capital and limited impact to its gold price upside, with just ~265,000 ounces sold in total or just 10% of gold production in 2025 and 2026 to give it more flexibility in the current heavier capex period. Not only will this allow the company to conduct a $60+ million exploration program to continue adding value across its core assets and greenfield projects, but it will also ensure that the dividend isn't at risk (~$210 million) near-term, allowing loyal investors to continue enjoying industry-leading shareholder returns while they wait for Goose to start production in Q1 2025.

And with this increased liquidity, B2Gold could look potentially look at share buybacks like Kinross did following its Great Bear acquisition to claw back issued shares and take advantage of its depressed share price. The difference here is that BTG trades at far cheaper multiples on a P/NAV/EV/FCF basis than KGC was executing its buybacks last year, it has a much stronger balance sheet to support supplemental returns from buybacks, and B2Gold has a far better track record of per share growth. Hence, opportunistic buybacks could augment already industry-leading per share growth metrics with the current valuation the most disconnected from the true value of B2Gold's since 2016 (0.73x P/NAV) despite a larger and more diversified portfolio and proof of the company's exceptional track record on display (consistent guidance beats vs. a sea of misses for some of its peers).

Hidden Assets

While B2Gold's top assets get all the attention, it's worth noting that B2Gold has a solid portfolio outside of its main four assets (Fekola/Fekola Regional, Otjikoto, Goose, Masbate) that it will be producing from in 2025. The first of these is its 70%/30% joint-venture with Aurion Resources (OTCQX:AIRRF) next to Rupert's (OTCQX:RUPRF) massive ~4.2 million ounce high-grade open-pit project in Finland, and southeast of Agnico Eagle's (AEM) Kittila Mine. Highlight intercepts at this discovery include Highlight intercepts from the main Helmi Discovery include 77.5 meters at 2.05 grams per tonne of gold, 43.4 meters at 2.44 grams per tonne of gold, and 67.2 meters at 1.44 grams per tonne of gold, with more recent highlights of 4.9 meters at 28.6 grams per tonne of gold at the Vuoma area south of Helmi, a blind target roughly 3 kilometers south of Helmi on the southern portion of its property boundary.

Helmi Discovery & Mineralization/Map vs. Ikkari - Aurion Presentation

Helmi Discovery Land & Drill Highlights - Aurion Presentation

Today, this project may not be in focus with all eyes on its operating mines and all the focus on the negatives according to the stock's brutal share price performance. However, the and it's certainly got the right address just over the fence from one of better open-pit projects globally in Tier-1 jurisdictions with the southern side of Ikkari's planned pit butting right up against Helmi tenements. As it stands, it's early to estimate a potential resource, but 2.0 million ounce potential doesn't look like that much of a stretch with a couple years of further drilling, offering investors exposure to this very prospective region for free where no value is currently assigned in B2Gold's valuation. And in a best-case scenario that the parties can delineate a 3.5+ million ounce resource and pursue a mining operation, this would add another Tier-1 jurisdiction asset to B2Gold's portfolio, helping to improve its multiple.

Outside of the earlier-stage opportunity at Helmi, B2Gold also has an advanced stage project at Gramalote in Colombia, with B2Gold noting that it would look at a leaner project vs. the large open-pit previously considered (~416,000 ounces of production per annum). For those unfamiliar, the most recent development here was B2Gold scooping up the other 50% of Gramalote from AngloGold Ashanti (AU) for a song at a cost of just ~$20/oz or $60 million when including contingent consideration. In the case that a smaller operation was pursued focused on the higher-grade core of the project, this could be a 200,000 to 250,000 ounce per annum asset according to the company which could be brought into production by the end of the decade at more reasonable capex and further diversify B2Gold. Hence, while Helmi is too early to consider as a likely mining opportunity today, the Gramalote picture is much more advanced which could potentially push B2Gold's production closer to ~1.4 million ounces per annum (55% growth vs. FY2024 guidance midpoint).

Third, it's worth noting is that B2Gold has a massive ~58,000 hectare land package in Nunavut with Goose (its future mine) representing a mere speck of this total footprint and with B2Gold's total tenements just shy of Meliadine's ~80,000 hectare land package owned by Agnico Eagle in the province. However, Sabina as a less well capitalized junior was forced to be as effective with its dollars as possible, focusing the bulk of its drilling at Goose rather than stepping out across the property to test its true potential and there are multiple targets at Back River that include George (*) which is 50 kilometers northwest (potentially a future satellite opportunity similar to what Amaruq is to Meadowbank), and other claims that include Boot, Boulder, and Del. And with this asset permitted at 6,000 tonnes per day vs. its planned 4,000 tonne per day run rate, there is upside to ultimately grow this asset into a 400,000 ounce per annum producer with the addition of a second mill.

Obviously, the goal today is getting Back River into production and ramped up as smoothly as possible so this isn't an immediate growth opportunity. Still, with excess permitted capacity, higher reserve grades than Agnico Eagle's (AEM) Meadowbank and Meliadine mines, and triple the banded iron formation at George vs. Goose, I certainly wouldn't rule out this becoming a 400,000 ounce per annum asset longer-term which would increase B2Gold's production from Tier-1 ranked jurisdictions (~25% as of 2026). And while on the topic of Goose, there looks to be material upside from a tonnage standpoint at Nuvuyak, Llama Extension (currently inferred resources) and other targets like Hook, and we could see upside on grades vs. the mine plan suggesting to maintain a 300,000 ounce production profile for longer than previously envisioned (5 years).

Back River Project & Targets ex-Goose - Back River Technical Report

Umwelt Drilling Highlights - Company Presentation

(*) The George Project is home to ~2.3 million ounces at ~5.5 grams per tonne of gold which most junior developers would consider a flagship asset if in their portfolio, yet this is the #2 asset at Back River that didn't get nearly enough attention under Sabina's ownership. (*)

Last but not least, Snowline (OTCQB:SNWGF) has enjoyed tremendous success at its Rogue Project in the Yukon, reporting some of the best drill intercepts sector-wide at its Valley Discovery (Rogue Project), including highlight hits like 554 meters at 2.48 grams per tonne of gold, and 384 meters at 2.47 grams per tonne of gold. The company has multiple targets across its ~330,000 hectare land package just southeast of Hecla's mid-grade Osiris Project and has grown into a ~$700 million market cap following its success. Obviously, entering the stock after a 1500% run in three years carries its risks as does paying a near billion dollar price tag for an asset that is still a decade from production (even if it may have 400,000 ounce per annum potential). However, B2Gold's 9.9% stake (~$70 million value) in the company provides BTG investors a free carried interest in the success of the company that isn't reflected in BTG's valuation today, allowing investors to participate in this story without the risk of chasing the stock after its incredible run.

Snowline Gold Land Package - Company Presentation

Valuation

Based on ~1.3 billion shares and a share price of US$2.65, B2Gold trades at a market cap of ~$3.44 billion and an enterprise value of ~$3.24 billion. This figure does not include ~$80 million in investments in smaller junior companies and its stake in Calibre Mining (OTCQX:CXBMF), with its current valuation paling compared to an estimated net asset value of ~$4.73 billion. This leaves B2Gold trading at just 0.72x P/NAV, making it one of the cheapest majors on a P/NAV basis. Meanwhile, the stock is cheaper from a price to free cash flow standpoint and offers one of the highest free cash flow yields, with the company set to generate ~$650 million in free cash flow in FY2025 even under conservative assumptions. Not only is this more free cash flow than Kinross will generate this year with KGC trading at over twice BTG's valuation, but it leaves BTG at a dirt-cheap valuation of just ~5.0x FY2025 free cash flow estimates.

Kinross - Quarterly Capex & Free Cash Flow - Company Filings, Author's Chart

B2Gold Historical Cash Flow Multiple & Valuation/Margins vs. Peers - FASTGraphs.com, TIKR

As for the company's valuation vs. peers, the violent correction in B2Gold has left it trading at a similar/lower valuation to some mid-tier producers like Alamos Gold (AGI) and Lundin Gold (OTCQX:LUGDF), and at less than half the FY2025 free cash flow multiple of several other million-ounce producers. And while some discount is justified given that it only has one Tier-1 jurisdiction asset, the company now has two of the best gold assets globally following its acquisition of Goose. This includes a ~550,000 ounce per annum gold asset along the Senegal Mali Shear Zone in Mali and south of the massive Loulo-Gounkoto Mine owned by Barrick (GOLD) that's surrounded by potential future spokes (Anaconda area +, Dandoko) with a 9.0 million ounce resource, and a high-grade and high-margin project with district-scale potential in Goose. Outside of these, the company has two other solid mines generating consistent free cash flow in Namibia and the Philippines, and a solid pipeline of greenfield assets, plus an advanced-stage asset with ~200,000 ounce per annum potential in Colombia (Gramalote).

Fekola Area Resource & Footprint - Company Website

In my view, a company of this caliber can easily justify multiples of 1.0x P/NAV and 6.5x cash flow (5% below its 10-year average of ~7.0x) which on a 65/35 weighted basis to P/NAV vs. P/CF equates to a fair value of US$4.55. Plus, this assumes no upside in the gold price from current levels, which I would argue is a conservative assumption when the metal is knocking on the door of a potential multi-year breakout. Hence, for a contrarian investor that is happy to collect a 6.0%+ dividend yield to wait, I see B2Gold as a top-3 way to put capital to work in the sector today from a reward/risk standpoint. And with a 70% upside to what I believe to be a conservative fair value estimate, I think the biggest risk from these valuations is that a company like Barrick (GOLD) decides it wouldn't mind adding another Tier-1 asset south of its current operations in Mali and using some of its Canadian tax pools at Goose and looking at making a bid for B2Gold.

Gold Yearly Chart - StockCharts.com

Summary

While there's no shortage of sell-offs in the gold mining space and no shortage of stocks that have found themselves 70% off their highs, it's not every day that a high-quality company that's consistently grown its per share metrics finds itself on the 65% off sale rack. And it's even more rare that investors can collect a 6.0% dividend yield to wait for a re-rating with a pristine balance sheet and a net cash position. And if a 65% sell-off of this magnitude did arise, it's even more rare to find it coupled with ~20% 2-year forward free cash flow yield on a company with industry-leading margins vs. a high-risk razor-thin margin producer.

B2Gold Gold Production Per Share - Company Filings, Author's Chart & Estimates

Some investors might argue that there's further downside risk in B2Gold and that there's no catalyst for higher prices in a year of limited free cash flow generation ahead of what will be a monster year in 2025. I would argue the opposite with a very busy year from an exploration standpoint with more ounces to be uncovered at Goose/George, two studies on deck to provide more clarity on the opportunities with leaner Gramalote and trucking material from Fekola Regional, likely resolution on the Malian Mining Code and all of the bad news already out of the way. Plus, B2Gold's guidance midpoint could end up being conservative, and we're now just twelve months from high-grade ore being fed to the mill at Goose, a mini-Meliadine (one of AEM's top assets) albeit with higher margins. In summary, I see this pullback in B2Gold below US$2.65 as a gift, and I have more than doubled my position after this recent sell-off.