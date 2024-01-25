High-voltage electric power lines at sunset. imaginima

My general investment philosophy is to buy quality businesses at or below fair value. Now, it's important to note that there are exceptions. Businesses like Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA) are two examples of companies that I don't mind "overpaying" for slightly. That's because these are extremely high-margin, high-growth businesses. It's my view that over 10 years or more, overpaying by 5% or 10% for these would probably be a rounding error relative to cumulative total returns.

On the other hand, my insistence on paying less than fair value is especially important with slower-growing businesses, such as utilities. After all, a utility can't quickly grow its way out of a lofty valuation if I overpay. That can weigh on my total returns.

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) is a utility that I own in my portfolio. However, for the first time since March 2021, I am covering the stock with a hold rating. Please allow me to dig into Southern's fundamentals and valuation to unpack why.

Southern's 4.1% dividend yield is in line with the current yield of the 10-year U.S. Treasury. This decent starting income also seems poised to grow at a modest pace in the years to come.

That's due to the 77% EPS payout ratio, which is about the same as the 75% EPS payout ratio that rating agencies prefer for electric utilities. Southern's 58% debt-to-capital ratio suggests that it is decently capitalized as well. Therefore, S&P awards a BBB+ credit rating to the company on a stable outlook. That translates into an approximately 5% probability of bankruptcy in the next 30 years.

Southern's dividend is at just a 1% risk of being decreased in the next average recession. That chance rises to 4% in a severe recession.

The characteristic that I'm not too thrilled about right now with Southern is its valuation. If the historical dividend yield and P/E ratio are any guide, the electric utility is worth $66 a share. Against the current $69 share price (as of January 23, 2024), that is a 4% premium to fair value.

If Southern matches the growth consensus and reverts to fair value, here are the total returns that it could produce in the next 10 years:

4.1% yield + 5.2% FactSet Research annual growth consensus - 0.4% annual valuation multiple downside = 8.9% annual total return potential or a 135% 10-year cumulative total return versus the 9.8% annual total return potential of the S&P 500 (SP500) or a 155% 10-year cumulative total return

A Decent Third Quarter

Southern's results for the third quarter ended September 30 were fine from my view, though this may seem puzzling. The company's operating revenue tumbled 16.7% year-over-year to $7 billion during the quarter. That missed the analyst consensus by a $1.4 billion margin.

But a further look at Southern's results reveals that this sharp decline in the topline wasn't its fault. As is discussed in the company's Q3 2023 Earnings Press Release, this drop-off in operating revenue was caused by lower fuel costs (e.g., natural gas) in 2023 (unless otherwise mentioned, all the details in this section are from the Q3 2023 Earnings Press Release and/or the Q3 2023 10-Q Filing). Because Southern's fuel costs were lower, so were the amounts that it was able to collect in rates from its customers due to its structure as a regulated utility.

The electric and natural gas utility posted $1.42 in non-GAAP EPS in the third quarter, which was up 8.4% over the year-ago period. What's more, this came in at $0.10 ahead of the analyst consensus.

The same lower fuel costs that weighed on operating revenue were what helped non-GAAP EPS to climb higher. This is because lower fuel costs allowed for the non-GAAP net profit margin to expand by 530 basis points to 22.2% for the third quarter. That explains how non-GAAP EPS surged higher as operating revenue declined during the quarter.

Catalysts abound for Southern in the quarters and years to come. According to CEO Chris Womack's remarks during the Q3 2023 earnings call, the company's Vogtle Unit 3 nuclear power plant was placed into service on July 31. That was about a third of the way through the third quarter. Yet, in that time, the plant delivered an astonishing 2.5 million megawatt hours or MWh of carbon-free energy to Georgians. For context, this is enough energy to power approximately 3 million average American homes for about a month.

A full year of Vogtle Unit 3 being in service is partially why the FAST Graphs analyst consensus is for non-GAAP EPS to grow by 12% in 2024 to $4.02. Also, the motor fault in one of the four reactor coolant pumps on Vogtle Unit 4 was addressed. Thus, Southern anticipates that it will be placing Unit 4 into service in the first quarter of 2024.

Moving to the financial position, the company's interest coverage ratio through the first nine months of 2023 was 3. This is arguably an okay interest coverage ratio. That's because, as a regulated utility, it is unlikely Southern would experience a precipitous enough drop in earnings that it wouldn't be able to service its debt load.

Steady Dividend Growth On The Horizon

Southern's annual dividends per share paid edged higher by 16.8% from 2018 to $2.78 in 2023 - - a 3.2% compound annual growth rate. That's not exactly blazing dividend growth, but I believe that dividend growth could slightly accelerate.

This is because of the aforementioned earnings growth acceleration starting in 2024. Assuming the $4.02 analyst consensus is correct and $2.86 in dividends per share are paid in 2024 (assuming the same $0.02 raise in the quarterly dividend per share in April), the payout ratio will come down to 71.1%.

As the FAST Graphs consensus also anticipates 7% growth in 2025 and 6% in 2025, this payout ratio can come down below 70%. All the while, I could see dividend growth improving to $0.03 raises or ~4%.

Risks To Consider

Southern is a quality utility, but it still has risks that are pertinent to the investment thesis.

As a regulated utility, Southern faces the risk of unfavorable rate outcomes. If this were to happen in a major market like Georgia, the company's growth potential could be damaged.

After countless years of working to get its various Vogtle power plants into service, it appears as though this will finally start to pay dividends. At this point, arguably the biggest risk to Southern is its nuclear footprint. If any of the company's nuclear facilities were to experience an incident, that could lead to significant litigation against the utility. The damage done to the surrounding area may be beyond the amount of Southern's commercial insurance coverage. Additionally, decommissioning these nuclear power plants and remaining in compliance could be very costly.

Summary: $60 And Below Is My Buy Range

Southern's blended P/E ratio of 19 is moderately above its normal P/E ratio of 16.8. To be fair, though, I believe the utility's improved growth potential does justify a valuation multiple of around 18 or 19.

Even if Southern reverts to a P/E ratio of 16.8, it could be set up for a 13% cumulative total return potential through 2025. That would be better than the 5% cumulative total return potential of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) over that time. But as I said, I prefer to buy utilities with a margin of safety. With that in mind, I would like to buy Southern at or below $60 a share. That's because I hold the opinion that such a valuation would translate into a strong likelihood for double-digit annual total return potential over the long haul. Until Southern falls to that level or growth makes it more valuable over time, I am rating the utility a hold.