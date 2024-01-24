Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 24, 2024 8:53 PM ETConcentrix Corporation (CNXC) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.17K Followers

Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript January 24, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

David Stein - VP, IR
Chris Caldwell - President and CEO
Andre Valentine - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Joseph Vafi - Canaccord
Vincent Colicchio - Barrington Research
Divya Goyal - Scotiabank
Ruplu Bhattacharya - Bank of America

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Concentrix Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker for today, David Stein. Please go ahead.

David Stein

Thank you, Lisa, and good evening. Welcome to the Concentrix Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Call. This call is the property of Concentrix and may not be recorded or rebroadcast without the written permission of Concentrix. This call contains forward-looking statements that address our expected future performance and that, by their nature, address matters that are uncertain. These uncertainties may cause our actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements. We do undertake to update our forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future expectations, events or developments. Please refer to today's earnings release and our most recent filings with the SEC for additional information regarding uncertainties that could affect our future financial results. This includes the risk factors provided in our annual report on Form 10-K and in our other public filings with the SEC.

Also during the call, we will discuss non-GAAP financial measures, including free cash flow, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS and constant currency revenue growth. A reconciliation of these

Recommended For You

About CNXC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CNXC

Trending Analysis

Trending News